(Twitter)   Someone finally mashed up Trump's blame of Obama with that scene from Life of Brian that we've all been doing mentally anyway   (twitter.com) divider line
25
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1657 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 7:15 PM (43 minutes ago)



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
♫ always look on the shiate side of life ♫
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now that's the spiwit, Subby.
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, all that really goes without saying.
 
Number 216
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That was great and all too true
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He has a wife, you know.
 
mdarius [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now retweet it 10,000 times, or I'll cut your balls off
 
rjakobi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I appreciate the aqueduct, Obama.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, you did say the name Obama....
 
abiigdog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Obama? You mean the guy that let 60 million Americans get infected and 16k die and hardly lifted a finger for 6 months, then did jack squat to prepare for the next pandemic, and the media fellated him the entire time? Yeah he's kool.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Aurantiaco idiota vade in domum tuam
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think I'd put Life of Brian in my top 5 movies.  So many laugh out loud funny parts even after seeing it countless times.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe the next time Trump gets up on his cross they can play "Always look on the bright side of life!" to cheer him up.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

abiigdog: Obama? You mean the guy that let 60 million Americans get infected and 16k die and hardly lifted a finger for 6 months, then did jack squat to prepare for the next pandemic, and the media fellated him the entire time? Yeah he's kool.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

abiigdog: y that let 60 million Americans get infected and 16k die and hardly lifted a finger for 6 months, then did jack squat to prepare for the next pand


Yeah, about that....H1N1 is in no way comparable to COVID-19.  In a way I feel sorry for Trump because no matter who was President when this thing hit it was going to be a disaster, but Trump shouldn't use that as an excuse.

I've heard Republicans ask what Trump should have done that he didn't and I have the answers.

1:  TELL THE TRUTH.  "The flu is much higher.  The flu is much higher than that!"  (Trump referring to the mortality rate of COVOID-19"
2;  STOP POLITICIZING IT:  Trump literally blamed Obama for a lack of test kits.  WTF?
3:  STOP DOWNPLAYING THE THREAT:   It seems like Trump has FINALLY stopped doing that.  Hooray Trump.  USA! USA!
 
fatassbastard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abiigdog: Obama? You mean the guy that let 60 million Americans get infected and 16k die and hardly lifted a finger for 6 months, then did jack squat to prepare for the next pandemic, and the media fellated him the entire time? Yeah he's kool.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

abiigdog: Obama? You mean the guy that let 60 million Americans get infected and 16k die and hardly lifted a finger for 6 months, then did jack squat to prepare for the next pandemic, and the media fellated him the entire time? Yeah he's kool.


That is some solid effort. The part about not preparing for the next pandemic may have been a bit much though. Still 9/10.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: abiigdog: y that let 60 million Americans get infected and 16k die and hardly lifted a finger for 6 months, then did jack squat to prepare for the next pand

Yeah, about that....H1N1 is in no way comparable to COVID-19.  In a way I feel sorry for Trump because no matter who was President when this thing hit it was going to be a disaster, but Trump shouldn't use that as an excuse.

I've heard Republicans ask what Trump should have done that he didn't and I have the answers.

1:  TELL THE TRUTH.  "The flu is much higher.  The flu is much higher than that!"  (Trump referring to the mortality rate of COVOID-19"
2;  STOP POLITICIZING IT:  Trump literally blamed Obama for a lack of test kits.  WTF?
3:  STOP DOWNPLAYING THE THREAT:   It seems like Trump has FINALLY stopped doing that.  Hooray Trump.  USA! USA!


Yeah, you left out the "destroy Obama's legacy activities" amongst which most are mentioned in "Life of Brian" as in TFA.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Aurantiaco idiota vade in domum tuam


One of my kids studies Latin and a bit on the spectrum.  His brain locks up when he sees comedy where people deliberately do stupid things.  He gets that it's funny and laughs, but tries to read in to the motivation of why someone would do that, rather than suspending disbelief.  The scene where Brian writes all the Latin graffiti almost gave him a seizure.  Love that kid.
 
Bondith
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Aurantiaco idiota vade in domum tuam


I don't want him in my house.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

abiigdog: Obama? You mean the guy that let 60 million Americans get infected and 16k die and hardly lifted a finger for 6 months, then did jack squat to prepare for the next pandemic, and the media fellated him the entire time? Yeah he's kool.


I know you may be running low on toilet paper, but still....

Please shiat in your toilet, not in our threads. Thanks.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Geez!

Don't you just love politics? Not an honest one in the bunch.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

abiigdog: Obama? You mean the guy that let 60 million Americans get infected and 16k die and hardly lifted a finger for 6 months, then did jack squat to prepare for the next pandemic, and the media fellated him the entire time? Yeah he's kool.


This is up there will muslims dancing in the streets of New York on 9/11. "If I say it happened, it must be true.".
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

foo monkey: and a bit on the spectrum


Why I think things get a Smart vote when Fark in general votes Funny and also the other way round.  Had a buddy who was even higher on the scale and we taught him to glance around to see how others reacted to a joke or whatever.  Life can be quite odd.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ now  

abiigdog: and 16k die


You must loathe Reagan's HIV history.
 
