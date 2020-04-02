 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Interesting how quickly the US has gone from being the world's policeman to the world's black market trader
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuomo is selling them out the back door!!!!!
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same, same.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't the Patriots jet just in China getting a load of supplies?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The World's Dirty Cop?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is playing out just a string pullers had planned for. as long as we continue to have weak puppet choices to elect we will continue to suffer.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shiat is insane.

I Spent A Day In The Coronavirus-Driven Feeding Frenzy Of N95 Mask Sellers And Buyers And This Is What I Learned

The kicker:

"By the end of the day, roughly 280 million masks from warehouses around the U.S. had been purchased by foreign buyers and were earmarked to leave the country, according to the broker - and that was in one day."
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: this is playing out just a string pullers had planned for. as long as we continue to have weak puppet choices to elect we will continue to suffer.


You couldn't be more wrong. We just need to build more safe spaces and point at others without power for causing all the problems.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The US is a key source of black market guns and the top consumer of black market drugs. We've always been black marketeers.
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's because Corona is the world's only superpower.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fusillade762: This shiat is insane.

I Spent A Day In The Coronavirus-Driven Feeding Frenzy Of N95 Mask Sellers And Buyers And This Is What I Learned

The kicker:

"By the end of the day, roughly 280 million masks from warehouses around the U.S. had been purchased by foreign buyers and were earmarked to leave the country, according to the broker - and that was in one day."


Ffs.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: fusillade762: This shiat is insane.

I Spent A Day In The Coronavirus-Driven Feeding Frenzy Of N95 Mask Sellers And Buyers And This Is What I Learned

The kicker:

"By the end of the day, roughly 280 million masks from warehouses around the U.S. had been purchased by foreign buyers and were earmarked to leave the country, according to the broker - and that was in one day."

Ffs.


I think Hillary did it, with help from Ivanka.
I heard they are best friends when the cameras aren't rolling.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Capitalism as it's intended.
 
