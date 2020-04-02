 Skip to content
(USA Today)   College during coronavirus: A rapping professor, a cat in class, a demand that grades for the semester be pass/fail, pornography on Zoom ... wait, what?   (usatoday.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Synchronicity
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This generation makes Gen Xers like me seem almost honorable.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 60 minutes ago  
Given the number of stories, barging in on Zoom to display porn must be pretty easy to do.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is this going to be on the test?
 
ruudbob
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Is this going to be on the test?


The Board of Regents in Georgia just gave the finger to pass/fail. Not having it makes it too easy on the professors and marginal students.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can millennial libs still congregate in their safe spaces?
 
ruudbob
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ruudbob: Rapmaster2000: Is this going to be on the test?

The Board of Regents in Georgia just gave the finger to pass/fail. Not having it makes it too easy on the professors and marginal students.


*Having pass/fail makes it too easy.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Told ya season 3 Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is our prophecy! All hail Ms. Fey!
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Greatest 3 credits I ever earned was playing various r&b / rap music to psych 101 students and showing them porn
 
bigfire
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Is this going to be on the test?


Relax, its only an oral report in front of the class.
 
rudemix
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
University of New Mexico gave the option to Credit/No Credit or letter grade. I returned to school online this semester at UNM. No concessions for online students. I get the point that in-class students were affected more as students but I think COVID has upset peoples lives and routines across the board. Work, school, life are really blending together in a crummy way at home right now.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Synchronicity



A Prof. scats
Some smart cats
These kids are brats
Zoom pornography
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ruudbob: ruudbob: Rapmaster2000: Is this going to be on the test?

The Board of Regents in Georgia just gave the finger to pass/fail. Not having it makes it too easy on the professors and marginal students.

*Having pass/fail makes it too easy.


this is true.  I could tell you today who is going to pass and fail my course with a high predictive success with only half the class completed.

there are also scholarship, fin. aid, applying to competitive programs and other considerations that could be impacted by switching to only Pass/Fail.

I was okay with things either way
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ruudbob: ruudbob: Rapmaster2000: Is this going to be on the test?

The Board of Regents in Georgia just gave the finger to pass/fail. Not having it makes it too easy on the professors and marginal students.

*Having pass/fail makes it too easy.


At my alma mater pass fail was: a C or better was pass, a D would be a fail. Plus it wouldn't count toward GPA. So P/F penalizes the best students by not rewarding them, and penalizes the marginal students by failing them when they might have eeked by. Honestly, I'm not sure who it's supposed to benefit, or how, even if an institution has a more generous line than mine did.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rudemix: University of New Mexico gave the option to Credit/No Credit or letter grade. I returned to school online this semester at UNM. No concessions for online students. I get the point that in-class students were affected more as students but I think COVID has upset peoples lives and routines across the board. Work, school, life are really blending together in a crummy way at home right now.


true, but how much of a difference would their be between the two sets?

students choose online and face-to-face for reasons.  I can see the difference is greater for face-to-face to switch to online, vs online staying online.

online students probably chose online due to already having unstable scheduling issues, life issues, etc. where showing up at a set day and time for 10-15 weeks was a hardship.

I can see arguments both ways, but I am okay with online maintaining their grading schemes.

schools are also extending withdraw dates without penalties too.

I am curious to see how and if this impacts enrollment for next year.  Will people go back to school in droves due to being out of a job already?  Will they not enroll if everyone is still in an online platform?  will webcams be back in stock by then?

Enrollment increases are typical in recessions, but this is a whole new ball of crazy.
 
