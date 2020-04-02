 Skip to content
(Kare11)   In a blatant violation of NATO treaties, Turkey smashes truckers windshield on I-35E   (kare11.com) divider line
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's jive
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any news on the stuffing or mashed potatoes?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some random asshole lobbed a frozen turkey from an oncoming vehicle at a buddy's car on I35's bastard cousin 635 in Dallas, and it missed his head by about an inch.

A 20+ pound frozen missile going well over 120 MPH when you factor in the two vehicles' speeds would have been lethal.

Unfortunately the cops weren't able to get any usable prints off the thing, and it was back before ubiquitous video surveillance existed.

People suck sometimes.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of this one, that is usually captioned "Don't mix Wild Turkey and Coca-Cola"
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Except the turkey in today's link lived.
 
sleze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
