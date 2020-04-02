 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Orange County Register)   Break out the back trace tools boys, they done goofed   (ocregister.com) divider line
18
    More: Amusing, Orange County, California, Local government in the United States, City Manager John Pietig, Erika Ritchie reports, Laguna Beach, California, Laguna Beach officials, Orange County cities, news reports of similar disruptions  
•       •       •

1546 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 9:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's gonna be a slaughter
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first, I was against Zoom b/c it was spyware garbage. But now I'm for interrupting Orange County council meetings w/ porn.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a boy band?
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<smug>My county does their video updates on FacePage.</smug>
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Is that a boy band?


No, you're thinking of the Back Door Boys.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laguna Beach officials are investigating how a person accessing a Zoom video-conference City Council meeting was able to hack a live sex act into the meeting.

There was no "hack". There was only "Gavin doesn't know what the fark he's doing as meeting host".
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seven proxies and a dickbutt.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is giving management reasons why working from home is a bad idea.
 
unlimitedab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The consequences will never be the same
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
"Laguna Beach officials are investigating how a person accessing a Zoom video-conference City Council meeting was able to hack a live sex act into the meeting." 
"The remaining people online were members of the public who had been given instructions on how to join the meeting. That information was publicly posted in advance of the meeting on the city's website and on the City Council meeting agenda. "

So there was no Hack.  They publicized the meeting, open to the pubic. (pun intended)
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the porn industry was in the Valley, not OC?
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because some random prankster joined your teleconference, that's no reason to give them the screen or even to allow them video or audio.  But, noooo...
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think I've found the culprit, with the evidence even.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't think we're focusing on the right thing here... was it good porn?

/think I've seen it all in quarantine
//on the upside I'll have forearms like Schwarzenegger by the time this is over
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

doomjesse: I don't think we're focusing on the right thing here... was it good porn?

/think I've seen it all in quarantine
//on the upside I'll have forearms like Schwarzenegger by the time this is over


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
HairBolus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
> Laguna Beach officials are investigating how a person accessing a Zoom video-conference City Council meeting was able to hack a live sex act into the meeting.

how could they tell it was "live sex"? It didn't involve dead hookers?

I would have thought the griefers had just had just inserted a pre-recorded porn video but with their insistence on "live" I'm now thinking it might be some guy stroking himself while shouting out "hey Laguna Beach suck on this".
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hope they hid behind 7 Boxxies...
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If the people getting f**ked in the video were taxpayers, that's just standard procedure for a city council meeting.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.