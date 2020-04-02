 Skip to content
(The Hill)   ABC News anchor George Snuffleupagus' big bird, actress Ali Wentworth , has the 'rona   (thehill.com) divider line
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Half the population is going to have the 'rona soon, most of us just will never be tested for it 'cause reasons.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had such a crush on her "In Living Color." I was so mad when she married humorless Snuffleupaguss. I hope she don't die.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Snuffleupagus has it.
Fredo Cuomo has it.

Madness.
 
Gooch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was on the "schmoopy" episode of Seinfeld, right? Funny dame.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erebus1954: George Snuffleupagus has it.
Fredo Cuomo has it.

Madness.


They know it is in the White House press pool. That's terrifying. Those reporters are in close contact with the White House staff, president, vp, and the rest of the coronavirus task force.
 
jlt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gooch: She was on the "schmoopy" episode of Seinfeld, right? Funny dame.


Yup.
Soup Nazi episode.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gooch: She was on the "schmoopy" episode of Seinfeld, right? Funny dame.


I'll always remember her as the crazy cheating girlfriend in Office Space. Only a few short lines in an eminently quotable movie, and still memorable.

"I'M CHEATING ON YOUUUUUUU!"
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, is this her?

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I had such a crush on her "In Living Color." I was so mad when she married humorless Snuffleupaguss. I hope she don't die.


Me too.
d1w8cc2yygc27j.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
DesertCoyote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoping she pulls through. There's many people out there who have structured settlements and need cash now.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I want a structured settlement and need cash now. Can I still call Wentworth?
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

DesertCoyote: Hoping she pulls through. There's many people out there who have structured settlements and need cash now.


Oh darn. Someone beat me too it.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I knew she looked familiar! The Ali thing is weird. She was great on In Living Color though. When Kelly Coffield left, she played the token white women role really well.

And if she is quarentined from her family, who took the picture?

/dramaticprairiedog
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

portnoyd: I knew she looked familiar! The Ali thing is weird. She was great on In Living Color though. When Kelly Coffield left, she played the token white women role really well.

And if she is quarentined from her family, who took the picture?

/dramaticprairiedog



And she gave it to her poor dog too.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gooch: She was on the "schmoopy" episode of Seinfeld, right? Funny dame.


Also, the girlfriend in 'Office Space'.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Was she quarantined with George?  Because I'd do almost anything to get away from his stupidity.  Can you imagine having to live with the kind of questions he asks?
 
DVD
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Was she quarantined with George?  Because I'd do almost anything to get away from his stupidity.  Can you imagine having to live with the kind of questions he asks?


Got a mind-blower for ya, it appears that she'll do anything to get MORE of him.  (They seem to be happy together on all kinds of levels, opposites attracting and making it work kinda thing)
 
Marine1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Erebus1954: George Snuffleupagus has it.
Fredo Cuomo has it.

Madness.

They know it is in the White House press pool. That's terrifying. Those reporters are in close contact with the White House staff, president, vp, and the rest of the coronavirus task force.


Terrifying?

What's terrifying about that?

They're running a shiat production now. I'm not seeing how it readily gets worse, since most of the country is out of work or working from home. Maybe we get someone competent in charge when the "varsity" line is home drowning in lung pus.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
is it too soon to point out that that farking picture needs to be straightened?

ffs, you are less than 2 feet from it...fix the mother farker!

anyway, back to whatever it was Im supposed to be doing.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Remember my girlfriend and I seeing him on a date in the early 90's.  She was a lobbyist and went over to say hello.  I remember him being incredibly short and is date was a rather tall guy.
 
hi13760
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Must be the whole 'stay inside and social distancing' is not just for us poor people.
 
dryknife
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Stand up George.
 
p51d007
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shouldn't children such as George, stay away from adults, like his wife mom when the
adult has tested POSITIVE for the CARS virus (China Acute Respiratory Syndrome)

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Plenty of rest, some soup... oh, careful there.
 
