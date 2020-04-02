 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   An Australian man has proudly spent his $750 stimulus payment on eight cases of Victoria Bitter. 'I'm as happy as a pig in mud.'   (msn.com) divider line
14
    More: Cool, Money, Economy of Australia, Tax, Australia, Payment, Public finance, Monetary policy, Unemployment  
•       •       •

289 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 3:05 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Besides the obvious:   How was Australia able to pass this and get the $ into people's hands while we were still calling it a hoax?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Besides the obvious:   How was Australia able to pass this and get the $ into people's hands while we were still calling it a hoax?


Oh, it's totally unrelated to CoronaVirus. Australia just mails $750 checks to everyone once a year as a "Try not to let Australia kill you this year!" stimulus.
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
$750 for 8 cases of beer? Pretty expensive beer.
 
mjbok
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: $750 for 8 cases of beer? Pretty expensive beer.


That was my immediate thought.

Where are the Australians are farked and the Aussie government doesn't care about them since the check was only $750?
 
sleep lack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
d1dh93s7n44ml6.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: $750 for 8 cases of beer? Pretty expensive beer.


Alcohol is crazy expensive there. There's a good reason why you have to pass through the duty-free shop in BNE *before* you get to immigration and customs. If you're staying with someone in Australia, it's pretty much the standard house gift to grab two bottles of whatever on your way through.
 
GasDude
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: $750 for 8 cases of beer? Pretty expensive beer.


I think that's in Aussie dollars. So more like $450 USD for 8 cases.  If there are 24 bottles per case, it's about $2.35 a bottle.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: $750 for 8 cases of beer? Pretty expensive beer.


A case of Australian beer:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spirit Hammer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I mathed it, and that's like 4 bucks a can. What did he do? Go to the nearest bar and say "192 cans to go please"?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: $750 for 8 cases of beer? Pretty expensive beer.


Maybe they meant Kegs?
 
Ashelth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Turbo Cojones: Besides the obvious:   How was Australia able to pass this and get the $ into people's hands while we were still calling it a hoax?

Oh, it's totally unrelated to CoronaVirus. Australia just mails $750 checks to everyone once a year as a "Try not to let Australia kill you this year!" stimulus.


Alaska does the same thing related to oil profits.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jesus. That's $3.12 a beer *unless a case is more than 30 beers in Australia*. That's HIGHWAY ROBBERY!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Turbo Cojones: Besides the obvious:   How was Australia able to pass this and get the $ into people's hands while we were still calling it a hoax?


Because they have a functioning government, silly!
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well what else are the going to spend it on guns?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.