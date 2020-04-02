 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Food bloggers respond to the uproar started by Mindy Kaling telling them to just post the damn recipe without their life story attached to it: YOU WILL READ OUR LIFE STORIES AND ENJOY THEM AND SAVOR THEIR MEMORY WITH YOUR FOOD. GOOGLE COMMANDS IT   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
111
medicalmiracle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seriously.  I have to scroll for six minutes to get your salad dressing recipe that takes six ingredients?
 
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I just want free recipes dammit! Stop bothering me with your boring personal life when I just want to get stuff from you for free!"
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pincy: "I just want free recipes dammit! Stop bothering me with your boring personal life when I just want to get stuff from you for free!"


That's what the ads are for.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So put the recipe first and the fluff last.  No one is going to read it anyway and Google's algo doesn't care about the order.
 
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Pincy: "I just want free recipes dammit! Stop bothering me with your boring personal life when I just want to get stuff from you for free!"

That's what the ads are for.


Agreed. So you are "paying" for the recipes by putting up with adds and the person giving you their life story. Sounds like a pretty fair trade off to me. I remember a day when you had to actually buy a book to get recipes. I suppose if you don't like the online thing you could do that?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 6 year old has started taking to starting her conversations with "Hey guys, welcome to my channel". Perhaps it's time to dial back her youtubing....

But it's the same story. No one wants to hear you blather. Let's get to the heart of it. Don't make a 10 minute video for a 1 minute demo. Don't write a 500 word essay for a fricking recipe.

Ain't nobody got time for that
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm with Mindy.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pincy: "I just want free recipes dammit! Stop bothering me with your boring personal life when I just want to get stuff from you for free!"


And people complain about ads all the time. "Skip the commercial" was half of Tivo's appeal in the beginning.

I'm not saying you're wrong, I'm saying expecting people not to complain is just unrealistic.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I'm with Mindy.


And a "nanu nanu" to you, good sir.

/is that obscure to the iGen?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How long to air fry pizza rolls"

10 page essay on your personal history with pizza rolls until  finally 7 minutes at 375.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: Ain't nobody got time for that


Right now we have nothing but time.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: My 6 year old has started taking to starting her conversations with "Hey guys, welcome to my channel". Perhaps it's time to dial back her youtubing....

But it's the same story. No one wants to hear you blather. Let's get to the heart of it. Don't make a 10 minute video for a 1 minute demo. Don't write a 500 word essay for a fricking recipe.

Ain't nobody got time for that


As long as she isn't pausing for ten seconds after saying "take a second to smash that like and subscribe button", you're good.
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally with Mindy. I'd even be fine if they took the 7 ads interspersed inside the story and made me scroll through them all to get to the recipe. But the multiple pages telling me how much this recipe for soup means to you really is pointless. And I believe none of it, because Ms. Food Blogger? I don't think you have so many recipes that mean that much that every single of the 100 recipes you've blogged about can have that much of a story attached.

It's weird because it's a thing I've met zero people caring about, and yet every recipe blog includes a story about the recipe.
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I use duckduckgo.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm with Kelly Kapoor... recipes are not copyrightable, and so we all know food bloggers and recipe sites make as much deal as they can about their stupid recipe because that's all they can do.

Most food bloggers are unbearable. I give a hearty exception to Chef John ( Mitzewich ) from Fooood Wishes DOT com because HIS voice is  TRULY awesome. And now I HAVE you READING this like HE talks. Round the outside, round the outside.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It truly is the End of Days. I'm actually in complete agreement with Mindy Kaling...

/off to reexamine my life to determine how things went so horribly wrong...
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ehhh I don't lose sleep over crap like that. If your website offends me, I cast it out.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fat girls have needs too.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: My 6 year old has started taking to starting her conversations with "Hey guys, welcome to my channel". Perhaps it's time to dial back her youtubing....

But it's the same story. No one wants to hear you blather. Let's get to the heart of it. Don't make a 10 minute video for a 1 minute demo. Don't write a 500 word essay for a fricking recipe.

Ain't nobody got time for that


The same reason I don't wanna watch a video that's linked from Fark.  If I wanted to watch video instead of reading, I could turn on the TV Or go to YouTube.


/ A good enough cook doesn't need recipes
//  I'm like a mad scientist in the kitchen
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSwizz: SoupGuru: My 6 year old has started taking to starting her conversations with "Hey guys, welcome to my channel". Perhaps it's time to dial back her youtubing....

But it's the same story. No one wants to hear you blather. Let's get to the heart of it. Don't make a 10 minute video for a 1 minute demo. Don't write a 500 word essay for a fricking recipe.

Ain't nobody got time for that

As long as she isn't pausing for ten seconds after saying "take a second to smash that like and subscribe button", you're good.


Or "30 more credits and I'll take off my shirt"
 
TheHeathen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: "How long to air fry pizza rolls"

10 page essay on your personal history with pizza rolls until  finally 7 minutes at 375.


RIP Jeno's Hamburger Pizza Rolls...
The GOAT
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

G. Tarrant: Totally with Mindy. I'd even be fine if they took the 7 ads interspersed inside the story and made me scroll through them all to get to the recipe. But the multiple pages telling me how much this recipe for soup means to you really is pointless. And I believe none of it, because Ms. Food Blogger? I don't think you have so many recipes that mean that much that every single of the 100 recipes you've blogged about can have that much of a story attached.

It's weird because it's a thing I've met zero people caring about, and yet every recipe blog includes a story about the recipe.


And when you finally get to the recipe, it's the same one you saw on the Food Network site.
 
Ecliptic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I'm with Mindy.


Same. I've been referring to these things as "the story of the recipe" for years now. Gah! And you can't even just scroll right to the bottom, because often there's an expanded comments section that's over half the scroll bar. Double Gah!
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I'm with Mindy.


x2 ... your life story isn't an advertisement. It's just idiotic background fluff before I get to your free recipe.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It all started when I was young. the smell of my moms cooking wafting through the house on a beautiful spring day. A single cloud passed by lonesomely...."

JFC it's just mac & cheese!
 
I May Be Crazy But... [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Load the page, hit End then Page Up.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like having to watch a 2 minute video to glean information you could read in 5 seconds.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pincy: Zulu_as_Kono: Pincy: "I just want free recipes dammit! Stop bothering me with your boring personal life when I just want to get stuff from you for free!"

That's what the ads are for.

Agreed. So you are "paying" for the recipes by putting up with adds and the person giving you their life story. Sounds like a pretty fair trade off to me. I remember a day when you had to actually buy a book to get recipes. I suppose if you don't like the online thing you could do that?


We still have and use those books.
Actually quicker and more reliable than lots of stuff online
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: My 6 year old has started taking to starting her conversations with "Hey guys, welcome to my channel". Perhaps it's time to dial back her youtubing....

But it's the same story. No one wants to hear you blather. Let's get to the heart of it. Don't make a 10 minute video for a 1 minute demo. Don't write a 500 word essay for a fricking recipe.

Ain't nobody got time for that


Some people are paid by the word.

I think YouTube only pays ads for videos of a certain length.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

huntercr: I'm with Kelly Kapoor... recipes are not copyrightable, and so we all know food bloggers and recipe sites make as much deal as they can about their stupid recipe because that's all they can do.

Most food bloggers are unbearable. I give a hearty exception to Chef John ( Mitzewich ) from Fooood Wishes DOT com because HIS voice is  TRULY awesome. And now I HAVE you READING this like HE talks. Round the outside, round the outside.


Yeah, his way of talking, volume fluctuations, and odd pauses drives me insane.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pincy: Agreed. So you are "paying" for the recipes by putting up with adds and the person giving you their life story. Sounds like a pretty fair trade off to me. I remember a day when you had to actually buy a book to get recipes. I suppose if you don't like the online thing you could do that?


Are you one of those people who love wall of text posts on here too?

Jfc.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking, the problem is advertising. Usually I'd get all smug about how my local library has a lot of cooking books, but they're shut down.
 
dontpanic07042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm with Mindy on this one. Unless there's a real story behind it - not that it was your grandma's favorite recipe and that she always made it when you went over the river and through the woods - I don't need to know this stuff to make the recipe. Put your personal memoir at the end.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to write a bot that copies recipes, adjusts it by scaling all the quantities by a slight amount and reposting with some generated text in order to drive ad views. Then I would put an email contact at the bottom for complaints. I can't wait for someone to ask why they need to add an extra 31/32nds of a tablespoons of flour to the batter.
 
gimlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandmother made it this way:

(Recipe goes here)
 
rbuzby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When she was on Letterman she was telling a story about almost drowning while snorkeling, and she managed to work into the story how "rich" she is.  I think she is a monster.
 
I May Be Crazy But... [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: G. Tarrant: Totally with Mindy. I'd even be fine if they took the 7 ads interspersed inside the story and made me scroll through them all to get to the recipe. But the multiple pages telling me how much this recipe for soup means to you really is pointless. And I believe none of it, because Ms. Food Blogger? I don't think you have so many recipes that mean that much that every single of the 100 recipes you've blogged about can have that much of a story attached.

It's weird because it's a thing I've met zero people caring about, and yet every recipe blog includes a story about the recipe.

And when you finally get to the recipe, it's the same one you saw on the Food Network site.


The Food Network some Laura's mother's secret recipe!  And that meant dyo much to her, too.  You know, her mother made it every fall when the weather was getting cooler and the snails were starting to turn colors.  She still can't smell it without thinking of her mother and the snail farm she grew up on.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
look, I just don't have the time to read about that one time at band camp. Just tell me how to toss salad!
 
Hitchens' Personal Assistant
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: G. Tarrant: Totally with Mindy. I'd even be fine if they took the 7 ads interspersed inside the story and made me scroll through them all to get to the recipe. But the multiple pages telling me how much this recipe for soup means to you really is pointless. And I believe none of it, because Ms. Food Blogger? I don't think you have so many recipes that mean that much that every single of the 100 recipes you've blogged about can have that much of a story attached.

It's weird because it's a thing I've met zero people caring about, and yet every recipe blog includes a story about the recipe.

And when you finally get to the recipe, it's the same one you saw on the Food Network site.


This, this, so much THIS!!!!!
 
Explodo
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I have to agree with Mindy.  There are too many recipes that have way too much shiat going on.  They're obnoxious and, to be honest, when I see pages of text for a recipe I assume that the person has no taste and that the recipe is either no good or can be found elsewhere without all the shiat.
 
Silvanas Max
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Oh fark me Ive been saying this for years.  Need a good quick pizza dough recipe. Click..."I once travelled through southern Italy during..." Close.  Repeat 5 times until I get a no BS page.
 
Mock26
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Gotta say that I agree with Mindy on this one. While I do not mind people posting their life story, or a small fragment of it, before the recipe, I wish they would all learn what a few have learned, post a jump link to the actual recipe itself. I have found a few sites/blogs/whatever that do that and it is really convenient. And it actually makes me more likely to go back later and read whatever it is that they wrote.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

huntercr: I'm with Kelly Kapoor... recipes are not copyrightable, and so we all know food bloggers and recipe sites make as much deal as they can about their stupid recipe because that's all they can do.

Most food bloggers are unbearable. I give a hearty exception to Chef John ( Mitzewich ) from Fooood Wishes DOT com because HIS voice is  TRULY awesome. And now I HAVE you READING this like HE talks. Round the outside, round the outside.


He's excellent to listen to, doesn't beat around the bush and recognizes that we are here for the recipe, not his life story.

...also, had no idea what his name was but because of your spot on capitalization I know exactly who you're talking about.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I just want a chart of how long to cook various meats using different methods because I always forget. I don't want to read about picking apples in Autumn.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
CTRL-F ingredients
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh we are so close to "Watch this video for the ingredients."
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pincy: "I just want free recipes dammit! Stop bothering me with your boring personal life when I just want to get stuff from you for free!"


So reading the story is a form of payment?  A loss, a sacrifice made to get the recipe?  Sounds decidedly unpleasant.... which is what we're saying.  Reading that crap is unpleasant.  Glad you're on board.
 
FriarED1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: TheSwizz: SoupGuru: My 6 year old has started taking to starting her conversations with "Hey guys, welcome to my channel". Perhaps it's time to dial back her youtubing....

But it's the same story. No one wants to hear you blather. Let's get to the heart of it. Don't make a 10 minute video for a 1 minute demo. Don't write a 500 word essay for a fricking recipe.

Ain't nobody got time for that

As long as she isn't pausing for ten seconds after saying "take a second to smash that like and subscribe button", you're good.

Or "30 more credits and I'll take off my shirt"


Um, 6 year old, dude. Why don't you have a seat...
 
Mock26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And here, without a life story intro, is one of my top five favorite recipes of all time:

Lohikeitto (Finnish salmon soup)

Ingredients
· 1/2 stick (1/4 cup or about 50 grams) unsalted butter
· 1 leek, sliced (white and light green parts only)
· 5 cups (1,25l) fish stock (can be substituted with water)
· 1 lb (450g) potatoes, cubed
· 1 carrot, sliced
· 1 lb (450g) salmon fillet, de-boned, de-skinned and cut into small chunks
· 1 cup (250ml) heavy cream
· 1 cup (10g) fresh dill for garnish, finely chopped
· salt and pepper to taste

Instructions
1.  Melt the butter in a pot. Add the sliced leek and saute until translucent, about 7 minutes.
2. Add the stock, carrot and potatoes. Bring to a boil and cook for about 10 minutes over medium heat. At this point the potatoes should be almost ready.
3. Add the salmon chunks and the cream, and cook for about 5-7 minutes more, until it starts to boil.
4. Turn off the heat and add the dill, salt and pepper. Cover pot and wait for another 10 minutes.
 
