 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Navy ship attempts to seize cruise ship by ramming it repeatedly. Since you're reading about it here, guess which ship sinks. Hint: Venezuelan Navy   (bairdmaritime.com) divider line
30
    More: Facepalm, Ship, Venezuela, Columbia Cruise Services, Venezuelan Coast Guard patrol boat, Columbia statement, RCGS Resolute, Nautical mile, Cruise ship  
•       •       •

1002 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 1:33 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they knew better than throwing stones.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ha. stupid noobs. Now they'll be pink.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm sure Maduro is very sad to not have a full of hostages guests to provide him the ability to use his, erm, hospitality as leverage with the EU for increased aid or other priorities . . .
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Venezuelan government maintains that it was the crew of RCGS Resolute who were to blame for the incident, saying that it was the cruise ship that had rammed into the patrol boat and not the other way around.

Those cruise ships sound incredibly agile. I better watch my ass.
 
ceejayoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope the cruise ship paints a warship silhouette on their bow.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It was a plot by the 44 Venezuelan sailors to get to Curacao and out of the hellhole that is Venezuela.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NutWrench: The Venezuelan government maintains that it was the crew of RCGS Resolute who were to blame for the incident, saying that it was the cruise ship that had rammed into the patrol boat and not the other way around.

Those cruise ships sound incredibly agile. I better watch my ass.


Look out, there's one sneaking up on you now!
 
NEDM
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So Venezuela is attempting to claim Innocent Passage does not apply in their waters.  That's a bold move, Cotton, let's see if it works out for them.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sounds like Maduro's going all pirate down there.
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Austin Powers Steamroller
Youtube y_PrZ-J7D3k
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is there a version of this in Spanish?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeadLever
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds like they have been watching Whale Wars and learning the tactics of Greenpeace.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: NutWrench: The Venezuelan government maintains that it was the crew of RCGS Resolute who were to blame for the incident, saying that it was the cruise ship that had rammed into the patrol boat and not the other way around.

Those cruise ships sound incredibly agile. I better watch my ass.

Look out, there's one sneaking up on you now!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Portuguese captain to Venezuelan captain: "Bienvenido a bordo del Capitán Brillante."
 
zeaper12
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JonBuck: Is there a version of this in Spanish?

[Fark user image 228x346]


Came here for this thanks
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Ha. stupid noobs. Now they'll be pink.


HA! I see what you did there. I did!

/Still grinding for Yamamoto!
 
anfrind
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NEDM: So Venezuela is attempting to claim Innocent Passage does not apply in their waters.  That's a bold move, Cotton, let's see if it works out for them.


I, for one, can't think of a single sensible thing the Venezuelan government has done in the last 10+ years.
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did the Venusians have red crosses on their faces?

Just curious.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"
All 44 Venezuelan sailors who were on the patrol boat were eventually rescued."

Sooooo, probably not by the cruise ship.
 
Mateorabi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NutWrench: Those cruise ships sound incredibly agile. I better watch my ass.


What does keeping an eye on your donkey have to do with this?
 
zamboni
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
More like "The Hate Boat"... amarite?
 
Ashelth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NEDM: So Venezuela is attempting to claim Innocent Passage does not apply in their waters.  That's a bold move, Cotton, let's see if it works out for them.


While embarassing, this isn't as bad as the walrus that sank that Russian Navy vessel.
 
Mouser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: It was a plot by the 44 Venezuelan sailors to get to Curacao and out of the hellhole that is Venezuela.


I can actually believe that.  "Ram" the other ship, scuttle yours, dive overboard and wait for rescue.  Risky, but if the alternative is going back to Venezuela...
 
geduld
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The cruise ship was specifically designed for Antarctic waters. The steel plate around the waterline and bow are heavily reinforced for transiting pack ice.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Join us on the lido deck for shuffleboard and a fun round of bumper boats!
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When I think "Venezuelan waters" this is not the first image that pops to mind:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "All 44 Venezuelan sailors who were on the patrol boat were eventually rescued."

Sooooo, probably not by the cruise ship.


Cruise Captain: "Hey, it was a good try, fellas, I could tell that your hearts were really in it. Look, this just wasn't a fair fight, our ice-reinforced hull vs a Venezuelan hull --- you shouldn't feel bad, you guys did everything you possibly could have! I'm sure you'll get the next one! Now let's all have a drink while we wait for your government to come pick you up."
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guess they misplaced their copy of How to Avoid Large Ships?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Should have rammed it with a train
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.