 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitch.tv)   Drew and Dallan livestreaming at 1:30pm ET with today's News Update: Bringing you everything you need to know and some things you don't. Bonus: a new episode of the Cuomo Brothers just dropped - we've got the best bits   (twitch.tv) divider line
12
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

170 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 1:54 PM (1 minute ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie.  I had some outright LOL's listening to them casting shade at each other in such a loving brotherly way.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Drew Does Dallanhas sort of a ring to it.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: Drew Does Dallanhas sort of a ring to it.


We talked about that yesterday
 
skilly
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Prevailing Wind: Not gonna lie.  I had some outright LOL's listening to them casting shade at each other in such a loving brotherly way.


Which would you rather watch: Two Italian brothers busting each others' balls or the My Pillow guy reading passages from the Bible.

Trump needs to book better guests...
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Team Cuomo is getting a little intense, now that baby brother is sick.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skilly: Prevailing Wind: Not gonna lie.  I had some outright LOL's listening to them casting shade at each other in such a loving brotherly way.

Which would you rather watch: Two Italian brothers busting each others' balls or the My Pillow guy reading passages from the Bible.

Trump needs to book better guests...


Next up: the Samwow Guy.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Plus or minus a few minutes
 
Riothamus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have only one question.

What do you think about assholes using your actively moderated website to spread disinformation about THE DEADLIEST PANDEMIC IN A FARKING CENTURY?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skilly
‘’ 1 minute ago  

namegoeshere: skilly: Prevailing Wind: Not gonna lie.  I had some outright LOL's listening to them casting shade at each other in such a loving brotherly way.

Which would you rather watch: Two Italian brothers busting each others' balls or the My Pillow guy reading passages from the Bible.

Trump needs to book better guests...

Next up: the Samwow Guy.


That would be awesome. He could tell Trump about this one time when Melania bit his tongue...
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I enjoy how the Twitch chat is vacant because you have to be under eighteen to create a Twitch account.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.