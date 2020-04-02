 Skip to content
This week's serving of vintage 80's alt/goth/shoegaze/indie includes Alien Sex Fiend, Pylon, J&MC, and best of all, no Covid-19. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #127. Starts @ 1.00PM ET
26
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so i see that once again i have been gifted with TF. i'm a couple weeks late (yay for not paying attention) but thank you for the hookup!

also, i have it on relatively good authority that things will be mostly back to normalish starting next week.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How you feeling, music man?
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Gun Club - Fire Spirit
Youtube Pb-5Id3Lm0U


Some critical mass '80s stylee in this video
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i'm feeling fantastic. the rest of the world tho', not so much....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gun club. nice. i've played them. iirc i played their cover of run through the jungle. i have them coming up in the rotation in the next few weeks, as well.
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Yeah, they're one of my favorites

Hey, have you seen this book yet? My roommate just got it. Could use some editing, I think it was a labor of love sort of thing (it's self-published) so the author of course included everything, but it's worth tracking down. Seems like it'd be in your wheelhouse.
 
Sgt Oddball [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey socalnewwaver, glad you're back. Been looking forward to this all week. A particularly irritating individual scheduled a meeting right in the middle of this. I declined without comment.
Right now I'm hearing a discussion on post-modern literature?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

How do?
All tuned in here.
You get the tunes I sent?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hmmmm, seems to be some kinda meltdown currently. we barely nicked our legal id.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hmmmm. maybe? where'd you send them?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

A twitter DM
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
hmmmmm not sure what they're playing. it's my show alright, but not the one I had queued up. 🤷♂
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

well, I guess I better check 🤦♂
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

This was on 2 weeks ago.
Love the Entracte Twist track though.

Really getting Suicide vibes from it
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
bad: looks like we won't be hearing ASF or J&MC today

good: we'll get ghost dance and flesh for lulu

/fingers crossed
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ahhhh college radio, gotta love it
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I have managed to get some friends from my The Cure forum tuned in in the past couple of weeks & they're enjoying it immensely
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
on it, right now. yaaaay for new music. many thanks mate.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

nice. i'll have to shout out to them whence we're back. like, back for real, and not just told that we're back.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

on it, right now. yaaaay for new music. many thanks mate.


Just wondering. Do you have the Gary Marx album. 1995 & Nowhere.
The Ghost Dance track just reminded me
 
3rd Burglar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Alien Sex Fiend - Here Cum Germs
Youtube ohYp1C14Dp8
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
3rd Burglar:
haha. we were supposed to be playing "i'm not mad" before technology took over (and not in a good way).
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i will have to check. i am undergoing a massive cd archiving process since everything is shut down. i'm almost at 1,000 CD's ripped, only 4 or 5 more to go. but that name is super familiar
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
oh, i just reminded me, i already have the word, i WILL BE keeping my same time for the next quarter.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

We have a self isolation palylist here

Joy Division - Isolation
Youtube AaIyzaO_e4g


Some clever stuff there
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

oh i'll have to steal that idea (and give credit). i had a plague block lined up, but it looks like it won't be happening. c'est la vie. maybe they'll have it figured out by next week.
 
