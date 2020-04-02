 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The tables have been turned as Cuomo calls into Cumo's show. #NewYorkTough   (twitter.com) divider line
36
    More: Sappy, shot  
•       •       •

1273 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Apr 2020 at 12:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tables have been turned as Cuomo calls into Cumo's show. #NewYorkTough

Odd, they spell their last name differently. Odd.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[the actual current president]
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, I am so sick of New York greedy sociopaths being turned into heroes.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In this day and age, you have to wonder how far they will take this if it starts going south.
 
karnal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: The tables have been turned as Cuomo calls into Cumo's show. #NewYorkTough

Odd, they spell their last name differently. Odd.


His prison name was Cum-O - that's why.
 
oldfool
‘’ 60 minutes ago  
bro inception
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: God, I am so sick of New York greedy sociopaths being turned into heroes.


But enough about Trump.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
This is Brazzers and Rule 34 waiting to happen.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: God, I am so sick of New York greedy sociopaths being turned into heroes.


Yep, he got caught doing things that's wrong
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: God, I am so sick of New York greedy sociopaths being turned into heroes.


Yup. Trump, Bloomberg, Guiliani... so many others.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kling_klang_bed: This is Brazzers and Rule 34 waiting to happen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hopefully nobody figures out what Fredo got pierced.
 
Cigar smoking hippie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Hey look it's this guy
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm seeing a lot of stuff on Twitter that Cuomo is using this to push some truly heinous stuff, including among other things rolling back some important bail reform.

I hesitate to link tweets as proof but it's freaking lawyers that are sounding really concerned about this...
 
MHudson
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: The tables have been turned as Cuomo calls into Cumo's show. #NewYorkTough

Odd, they spell their last name differently. Odd.


"Unlikely, sir. They spell and pronounce their names differently."
 
karnal
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Cigar smoking hippie: [Fark user image 464x80]

Hey look it's this guy


Because he is totalfark and you're not?
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

karnal: Cigar smoking hippie: [Fark user image 464x80]

Hey look it's this guy

Because he is totalfark and you're not?


WOOOOO! FARK CLASS WAR!
 
Jesterling
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cigar smoking hippie: [Fark user image 464x80]

Hey look it's this guy



I have him as "Discount shiatflash" - can't remember why exactly


/don'tmodusbro
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: karnal: Cigar smoking hippie: [Fark user image 464x80]

Hey look it's this guy

Because he is totalfark and you're not?

WOOOOO! FARK CLASS WAR!


Call Striker and Blade, we got Bad Dudes over here!
 
Cigar smoking hippie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

karnal: Cigar smoking hippie: [Fark user image 464x80]

Hey look it's this guy

Because he is totalfark and you're not?


um sure.......wow an absolute mind reader
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Makes you wonder how people would feel if Hannity "dialled in" to a Trump press conference.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Valet outfit?

Ballet. Hilarious imagery, and you blew the punchline?
 
karnal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cigar smoking hippie: karnal: Cigar smoking hippie: [Fark user image 464x80]

Hey look it's this guy

Because he is totalfark and you're not?

um sure.......wow an absolute mind reader


Don't fret - I bet one of your Dim comrades will sponsor you.
Total Fark - what a joke
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lolmao500: sinner4ever: God, I am so sick of New York greedy sociopaths being turned into heroes.

Yup. Trump, Bloomberg, Guiliani... so many others.


Exactly. They belong to New York City, by the way. Leave New York State out of your hate. Upstaters are cool, except for this one guy I know.
 
ceejayoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: I'm seeing a lot of stuff on Twitter that Cuomo is using this to push some truly heinous stuff, including among other things rolling back some important bail reform.


NY's Republicans have spent months scaremongering about bail reform, unfortunately. People have gotten absolutely rabid about it, despite basically every bit of scientific evidence we have on it pointing towards it being the right thing to do.

He is doing some weird stuff around Medicaid right now: https://www.politico.com/states/new-y​o​rk/albany/story/2020/03/27/cuomo-threa​tens-to-reject-67b-in-federal-aid-in-f​avor-of-medicaid-redesign-1269446
 
Ytram [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Makes you wonder how people would feel if Hannity "dialled in" to a Trump press conference.


The difference being that he's his brother, whereas Hannity is only Trump's fluffer.
 
Cigar smoking hippie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

karnal: Cigar smoking hippie: karnal: Cigar smoking hippie: [Fark user image 464x80]

Hey look it's this guy

Because he is totalfark and you're not?

um sure.......wow an absolute mind reader

Don't fret - I bet one of your Dim comrades will sponsor you.
Total Fark - what a joke


Gee, spot on as always.   Again ladies and gentleman, as we can all see, one of the finest mind reader's of our time is with us.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: God, I am so sick of New York greedy sociopaths being turned into heroes.


Andrew Cuomo (can't speak to his brother) is a greedy control freak of an asshole, but he actually shows real emotion and empathy, so I wouldn't call him a sociopath.

fark him, but I'm glad he's governor right now.

Jesus, imagine if Paladino had won.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: I'm seeing a lot of stuff on Twitter that Cuomo is using this to push some truly heinous stuff, including among other things rolling back some important bail reform.

I hesitate to link tweets as proof but it's freaking lawyers that are sounding really concerned about this...


I haven't had the time or energy to pay attention, but I know that he saidthe bail reform was still going through.  Legalized marijuana is a no go though.  Glad I stocked up in Mass before everything got shut down.

This is the perfect time to push through shiat at every level of government so it is good to try to pay attention, just don't push bad information, which you refrained from doing and I thank you.  If you find something legitimate please post.
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There are a lot of governors showing real leadership right now(Cuomo included), something we've been missing for a few years.  This has the potential to change the metric in November at all levels of government, I think(not for Cuomo specifically, but it may change how people evaluate the leaders they're voting for)
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cigar smoking hippie: karnal: Cigar smoking hippie: karnal: Cigar smoking hippie: [Fark user image 464x80]

Hey look it's this guy

Because he is totalfark and you're not?

um sure.......wow an absolute mind reader

Don't fret - I bet one of your Dim comrades will sponsor you.
Total Fark - what a joke

Gee, spot on as always.   Again ladies and gentleman, as we can all see, one of the finest mind reader's of our time is with us.


I don't even understand what their point is.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

karnal: Cigar smoking hippie: karnal: Cigar smoking hippie: [Fark user image 464x80]

Hey look it's this guy

Because he is totalfark and you're not?

um sure.......wow an absolute mind reader

Don't fret - I bet one of your Dim comrades will sponsor you.
Total Fark - what a joke


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sending some Texas Tuff to help NY out:

The Fabulous Thunderbirds - Tuff Enuff (Official Video)
Youtube EcXT1clXc04
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: karnal: Cigar smoking hippie: [Fark user image 464x80]

Hey look it's this guy

Because he is totalfark and you're not?

WOOOOO! FARK CLASS WAR!


I've never paid for total fark, but I had it roughly 3 out of the past six months.  Try saying insightful funny things that people appreciate.  It also isn't really worth it (in my opinion and I am truly grateful for those who sponsored me) unless you want to get into voting threads where an early post can bump your numbers.

Actually, I might have paid once like a decade ago to get in on a farktography contest, but then I got pissed off when I still lost.  Stupid total fark...
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

karnal: noise.....


That was an easy sploosh in the terlet
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.