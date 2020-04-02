 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   No symptoms? That's now one of the symptoms
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like a feature, a virus is not a bug.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Just like a feature, a virus is not a bug.


The human body is not a big truck, it's a series of tubes.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Headline is misleading, article buries the lead:

"What it means in my mind, is that because we are screening the general population, we are catching people early in the infection before they start showing symptoms," Stefánsson said.

It's not necessarily that 50% of all cases are asymptomatic, they would need a followup on those 50% without symptoms for at least a month to determine how many of them never developed symptoms, versus how many were diagnosed during the 5-14 day incubation period before they were symptomatic.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lede.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: The human body is not a big truck, it's a series of tubes.


One of my 'tubes' thinks it's a duck-call - or a badly tuned trumpet.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is the part in The Good Place when everything gets reset and I find myself eating shrimp with Kristen Bell.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Action Replay Nick: The human body is not a big truck, it's a series of tubes.

One of my 'tubes' thinks it's a duck-call - or a badly tuned trumpet.


A badly-tuned trumpet...  I just call that a trumpet.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: This is the part in The Good Place when everything gets reset and I find myself eating shrimp with Kristen Bell.


Wouldnt be my seafood of choice if I'm dining on with Kristen Bell
 
JohnHall
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought this was known. They tested something like 3,000 of 3,700 people on the cruise ship and ~600 tested positive. It was just about 50/50 split of asymptomatic


Of the 634 confirmed cases, a total of 306 and 328 were reported to be symptomatic and asymptomatic, respectively. The proportion of asymptomatic individuals appears to be 16.1% (35/218) before 13 February, 25.6% (73/285) on 15 February, 31.2% (111/355) on 16 February, 39.9% (181/454) on 17 February, 45.4% (246/542) on 18 February, 50.6% (314/621) on 19 February and 50.5% (320/634) on 20 February (Table). Soon after identification of the first infections, both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases were transported to designated medical facilities specialised in infectious diseases in Japan. However, these patients were treated as external (imported) cases, and a detailed description of their clinical progression is not publicly available.
.

Estimating the asymptomatic proportion of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, Yokohama, Japan, 2020 Fark user image Fark user image

I cannot include link, but it's available online
 
johnny queso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Declassify Issue: This is the part in The Good Place when everything gets reset and I find myself eating shrimp with Kristen Bell.

Wouldnt be my seafood of choice if I'm dining on with Kristen Bell


cockles?
 
Iczer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's not exactly new, they've been saying asymptomatic people are one of the biggest problems with covid-19, right behind tangerine shiatgibbons that misinform the public.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Declassify Issue: This is the part in The Good Place when everything gets reset and I find myself eating shrimp with Kristen Bell.

Wouldnt be my seafood of choice if I'm dining on with Kristen Bell


Clams give me gas.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Speaking as the Governor of Georgia, this is news to me!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My mandarin oranges taste sour. That means I has da covids.
"Never trust the veracity of the internet. That's what started WWI."
Abe Lincoln
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Declassify Issue:

Sorry you get dad and mer
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Headline is misleading


On fark?

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Iczer: It's not exactly new, they've been saying asymptomatic people are one of the biggest problems with covid-19, right behind tangerine shiatgibbons that misinform the public.


Good thing I'm not eating tangerines. See above post.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Iczer: It's not exactly new, they've been saying asymptomatic people are one of the biggest problems with covid-19, right behind tangerine shiatgibbons that misinform the public.


This is why a mask recommendation for the general public would actually go a long way towards helping matters.  It wouldn't protect people from catching it, but it would severely reduce the number of asymptomatic people spreading it.  At the very least, public-facing essential employees like grocery store workers should absolutely be wearing masks.

Of course step 1 is finding masks.  So good luck with that.
 
sforce
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: This is the part in The Good Place when everything gets reset and I find myself eating shrimp with Kristen Bell.
 
mononymous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: My mandarin oranges taste sour. That means I has da covids.
"Never trust the veracity of the internet. That's what started WWI."
Abe Lincoln


If you can hold your breath for 10 seconds, you don't have the covids.  It's true. I saw it on tha intarwebs.
 
crackwhore
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I knew someday this paranoia would pay off
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Headline is misleading, article buries the lead:

"What it means in my mind, is that because we are screening the general population, we are catching people early in the infection before they start showing symptoms," Stefánsson said.

It's not necessarily that 50% of all cases are asymptomatic, they would need a followup on those 50% without symptoms for at least a month to determine how many of them never developed symptoms, versus how many were diagnosed during the 5-14 day incubation period before they were symptomatic.


Nope.

This isn't a case of "haven't had time to develop symptoms".

We've seen the same results come up over and over. When a handful of Dutch health workers fell ill days after the Netherlands' first Covid-19 case, it prompted mass screening at two hospitals. What scientists found surprised them. Some 1,353 hospital staff in Breda and Tilburg, who recently suffered typical winter coughs and sniffles, were tested for the coronavirus. Of those, 86 -- or 6.4% -- were positive. Barely half had a fever, and the majority reported working while they were mildly ill.

Some people just don't have much in the way of symptoms, which is the real reason we need to be wearing cloth masks.  Not to protect ourselves, but to protect others.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I was infected. Before the stay at home orders, I was in close contact with 2 people who tested positive within a couple days of me seeing them.

For me the symptoms, if you could even call them that, was a very mildest sore throat that lasted a couple days. Of course I can't be sure I was infected, but just to be safe I observed self isolation.

Also, my immune system was handcrafted by God Himself.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm good then. I always have symptoms.
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Each human body is host to millions of microbes. You probably have at least three or four viruses right now.

If somebody is positive but asymptomatic, should they really be counted as sick?

I mean long term asymptomatic, of course, not <14 days as may be the case with most of these.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Lede.


either:

From Dictionary.com:

History and Etymology for lede
alteration of LEAD entry 2
 
tommyl66
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thank goodness I've got what the doctors have named "Three Stooges Syndrome". I'm indestructible!
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: What scientists found surprised them. Some 1,353 hospital staff in Breda and Tilburg, who recently suffered typical winter coughs and sniffles, were tested for the coronavirus. Of those, 86 -- or 6.4% -- were positive. Barely half had a fever, and the majority reported working while they were mildly ill.


That's tests for people who were already symptomatic of something, not being asymptomatic. We knew that COVID-19 could be mild. Being asymptomatic is different.
 
