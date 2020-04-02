 Skip to content
The New York City neighborhood with the most cases of COVID-19 is... Corona
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark needs an "apt" tag.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


found the vector.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Goodbye Rosie, the queen of Corona.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Eh, nobody cares about Queens.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This isn't ironic.

On a scale of things that aren't ironic it's not even on the scale.

It's off the scale in the field wheezing and hoping for a ventilator.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This timeline really does suck.  If this shiat was in a movie, I'd walk the fark out.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Goodbye to Rosie, the queen of Corona
 
chatoyance
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
urgent rebranding required
 
wxboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chatoyance: [Fark user image 850x566]urgent rebranding required


That's too sweet for me.  I'd rather dine elsewhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Eh, nobody cares about Queens.


Quiz Show "Queens is not New York"
Youtube t_8e-SBw9t8
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The epicenter of the epicenter of the epicenter.

We're hitting Inception levels here.

/ in NYC, Queens is the epicenter
 
crinz83
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i would've guessed little italy or chinatown
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Goodbye Rosie, the queen of Corona.


Socially distancing herself from me and Julio down by the schoolyard.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How you know we're in a simulation. They're just messing with us now.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Come for the lemon ices. Stay for the toe tag.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: This isn't ironic. On a scale of things that aren't ironic it's not even on the scale.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Alley Rat: The epicenter of the epicenter of the epicenter.

We're hitting Inception levels here.

/ in NYC, Queens is the epicenter


WE'RE NUMBER ONE!
WE'RE NUMBER ONE!
WE'RE NUMBER ONE!!!
 
mononymous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Man, those new "truth in advertising" laws are harsh.
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wxboy: chatoyance: [Fark user image 850x566]urgent rebranding required

That's too sweet for me.  I'd rather dine elsewhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size


                                                                                                       
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iowan73
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's why I'm glad I moved to Herpestown.
 
mononymous
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Iowan73: That's why I'm glad I moved to Herpestown.


"The thrills of Herpestown will last you a lifetime!"
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Iowan73: That's why I'm glad I moved to Herpestown.


I went through a rough patch in Herpestown.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
