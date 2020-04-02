 Skip to content
(Vox)   I'm just an average man with an average life / I'm social distancing-hey, I pay the price / All I want is to be left alone as I work from home / But why does my laptop feel like, it's a surveillance drone ♬ I always feel like my boss is watching me ♬
27
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rockwell - Somebody's Watching Me (Official Video)
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have two computers.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No, your computer from work is not something you get to control

Yes, if you are working from home they actually expect you to do your job

Yes, they will have tracking software on there

And probably yes, there will be a ton of people who get fired for very stupid porn searches on company computers that have to be reported to the cops
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Destructor: Have two computers.


Also it's important with a laptop to get a docking station of some sort and an external monitor (or 2 or 3) where you can keep that damn lid closed so the onboard camera isn't seeing jack either.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Destructor: Have two computers.

Also it's important with a laptop to get a docking station of some sort and an external monitor (or 2 or 3) where you can keep that damn lid closed so the onboard camera isn't seeing jack either.


Found the computer peripheral sales rep.

FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Myk-House of El: Destructor: Have two computers.

Also it's important with a laptop to get a docking station of some sort and an external monitor (or 2 or 3) where you can keep that damn lid closed so the onboard camera isn't seeing jack either.

Found the computer peripheral sales rep.

I find that blue painter's tape leaves less residue and is more reusable.  I can uncover the camera when I need to be on a video call, then cover it back up again.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Also it's important with a laptop to get a docking station of some sort and an external monitor (or 2 or 3) where you can keep that damn lid closed so the onboard camera isn't seeing jack either.


A small piece of electrical tape is a wonderful low tech solution. Disabling the camera driver also works.

But working on a computer with spyware on it... Hahaha, no.

I have a dream that one day, we will live in a nation where they will not judge me by my fapping; but the quality and timeliness of the strangely sticky work I deliver.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: And probably yes, there will be a ton of people who get fired for very stupid porn searches on company computers that have to be reported to the cops


ElwoodCuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: No, your computer from work is not something you get to control

Yes, if you are working from home they actually expect you to do your job

Yes, they will have tracking software on there

And probably yes, there will be a ton of people who get fired for very stupid porn searches on company computers that have to be reported to the cops


bootlicker
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: No, your computer from work is not something you get to control

Yes, if you are working from home they actually expect you to do your job

Yes, they will have tracking software on there

And probably yes, there will be a ton of people who get fired for very stupid porn searches on company computers that have to be reported to the cops


Yes because employee mental health totally doesn't effect the bottom line...

With unemployment exploding, these are the same companies that will offload anyone thats "not cost effective" IE; grandfathered benefits, raises, etc. for someone with 1/3rd the experience, 1/3rd the knowledge and 1/3rd less ability to fight back... just wait.

I love how idiots instantly victim blame employees for dare I say wanting to take a 5 second break, go to bathroom, TEND TO THEIR F'N OFFSPRING WHO AREN'T IN SCHOOL, etc.

Forced productivity does not actual doing your job. If you are that paranoid about an employee either re-evaluate your personal/business insecurity or fire the employee.
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
your boss doesn't need to know shiat except "do you perform the duties of your job in an acceptable manner"
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I P2Vd my laptop the moment it came through the door, copied it to my vCenter and let it sit there.  Call it up to do time accounting and expenses.  Wiped the laptop, turned off tracking in the Bios and built it out on Linux Mint.  Have a couple of windows VMs link cloned for each client I am assigned to.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Myk-House of El: Destructor: Have two computers.

Also it's important with a laptop to get a docking station of some sort and an external monitor (or 2 or 3) where you can keep that damn lid closed so the onboard camera isn't seeing jack either.

Found the computer peripheral sales rep.

[Fark user image 194x259]


Well, I wasn't going to go into lengthy detail about the ergonomic issues with laptops.  I've been working at home a long damn time and know.  Of course, I also know a number of suddenly at home people don't necessarily have desks available and probably park at the same table they have their meals at.
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
if you get all your work done while still having time to do laundry or watch TV or whatever other shiat you want, congrats, you just figured out that you're getting ripped off
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7YvAYIJS​SZY]


It's interesting what headlines make people different people think of different songs.

My friend's got a Chrysler.  I've got a Dodge.

Joe Walsh - Ordinary Average Guy (Houston 04.29.17) HD
My friend's are all boring...and so am I.
 
Gooch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: TheSwizz: Myk-House of El: Destructor: Have two computers.

Also it's important with a laptop to get a docking station of some sort and an external monitor (or 2 or 3) where you can keep that damn lid closed so the onboard camera isn't seeing jack either.

Found the computer peripheral sales rep.

[Fark user image 194x259]

I find that blue painter's tape leaves less residue and is more reusable.  I can uncover the camera when I need to be on a video call, then cover it back up again.


I put scotch tape over mine and black sharpied the tape. It's a black monitor and you really can't tell it's there unless you look really closely.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you  are using a tool provided for you by your employer, just act like it's not  yours and you  probably don't have any issues really.

I understand most of you younger ones out there probably won't understand this situation of something not being yours to freely do with as you please.


If you are being paid to do work, then spend that time doing the work, or at least be doing something you can  reasonably pretend is work when using the company computer.
If you want to do anything no one will pay you for, then you need to stick to doing that only on the computer you personally own.

And if you can get paid for that, you'd probably be making more monye as an online sex worker, than whatever it is you are currently doing to pay your bills.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I work for a small firm owned by a very nice guy who is so technically inept that it's almost laughable. When he gave me my laptop, it was still unopened in the box, and I got to set it up myself. I truly feel sorry for people whose employers can monitor their activities remotely.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
TheSwizz:

As a peripheral I'll sell you 3 square cm for 23.76

Installation will cost 10.99
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My Sober Alt:

My friend's are all boring...and so am I.

My friend's what?  I am an idiot.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: TheSwizz:

As a peripheral I'll sell you 3 square cm for 23.76

Installation will cost 10.99


Some sales pitch that was. No claims of obscurity? No grand shows of "AS SEEN ON TV", no BUT WAIT, THERES MORE!!!! involved???

weak
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I work for a small firm owned by a very nice guy who is so technically inept that it's almost laughable. When he gave me my laptop, it was still unopened in the box, and I got to set it up myself. I truly feel sorry for people whose employers can monitor their activities remotely.


That's just what he wants you to think.  He has your nudes.
 
LordJiro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bosses can't STAND not flaunting and abusing their authority. And they definitely don't want to risk the workers realizing how superfluous a lot of bosses are.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have a company car, company phone and company laptop.
My vehicle is gps tracked.
My phone is tracked.
My laptop is tracked.
My employer expects me to be where I said I was, doing work, when I said I was there.
They have every right to track my company provided equipment while I am being paid to work.
If I'm not working, I shouldn't be using company supplied equipment.

I have my own phone and laptop.
I have these for my personal use.

It's really not hard to figure out.
 
vinn01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FrancoFile:
I find that blue painter's tape leaves less residue and is more reusable.  I can uncover the camera when I need to be on a video call, then cover it back up again.

A small band-aid works best.  The pad leaves no residue on the camera lens
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: TheSwizz: Myk-House of El: Destructor: Have two computers.

Also it's important with a laptop to get a docking station of some sort and an external monitor (or 2 or 3) where you can keep that damn lid closed so the onboard camera isn't seeing jack either.

Found the computer peripheral sales rep.

[Fark user image 194x259]

I find that blue painter's tape leaves less residue and is more reusable.  I can uncover the camera when I need to be on a video call, then cover it back up again.


Deja vu.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's their computer.

You're on their dime.

They have the right to look at it, and you probably signed paperwork that said the same when they gave it to you.

Just install the accessory pack, and you're good

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
