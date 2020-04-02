 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   "I'm sorry to tell you this, but along with coronavirus, you also have a rare brain condition." "Well, at least I don't have coronavirus"   (newsweek.com) divider line
28
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"acute necrotizing hemorrhagic encepha​lopathy"

Jesus.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: "acute necrotizing hemorrhagic enceph​a​lopathy"

Jesus.


This is why I always order chronic.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: "acute necrotizing hemorrhagic encepha​lopathy"

Jesus.

This is why I always order chronic.


Don't be obtuse.  It's not right (angle).
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: "acute necrotizing hemorrhagic enceph​a​lopathy"

Jesus.


OMG that sounds horrifying. Any of those words by themselves is bad, but altogether?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: "acute necrotizing hemorrhagic enceph​a​lopathy"

Jesus.


You can have little a necrotizing hemorrhagic encephalopathy, as a treat.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: OMG that sounds horrifying. Any of those words by themselves is bad, but


OMG that sounds horrifying. Any of those words by themselves is bad, but
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He will kill us all, the sign said. I laughed. I thought is was a meme. I'm not laughing anymore.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*damn, that worked out poorly
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: "acute necrotizing hemorrhagic encepha​lopathy"

Jesus.

OMG that sounds horrifying. Any of those words by themselves is bad, but altogether?


Albert911emt: Ambivalence: OMG that sounds horrifying. Any of those words by themselves is bad, but

OMG that sounds horrifying. Any of those words by themselves is bad, but


Okay- pop quiz: Which of you is the evil twin?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: "acute necrotizing hemorrhagic enceph​a​lopathy"

Jesus.


Hardcore cellkilling bleeding brain

Correct???????
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat it'll be a miracle if she survives this AND if she does, if she keeps all her faculties intact.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Okay- pop quiz: Which of you is the evil twin?


Obviously the one with the goatee... wait, are those shaving supplies?!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait is this why no is staying home? Brain damage?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the wiki page it seems like the death rate is 5%, 15-30% lasting effects, 50-75% full recovery.

But thing is, those percentages are from mostly children...

Hopefully covid19 attacking the brain aint a new mutation of the virus otherwise holy shiat
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: "acute necrotizing hemorrhagic enceph​a​lopathy"

Jesus.


a) "four words that do not belong together" for $100, Alex

b) a tongue twister for Zippy the Pinhead to say three times

c) things your doctor says
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Okay- pop quiz: Which of you is the evil twin?

Obviously the one with the goatee... wait, are those shaving supplies?!


Why did I choose this week to wear a fake goatee?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 bad signs from your Doctor

10. he has a loaded revolver on his desk
09. he calls the interns and nurse into the room to look at you
08. he rubs his hands together and says "Kaching! I'm going to have a disease named after me!"
07. he rubs his hands together and only says "Kaching!"
06. He tells you are utterly amazing for no reason
05. He isn't saying anything but he is behind a lead screen with a tiny six inch glass window
04. He is refering you to the best specialist in the whole world today.
03. He is in a HazMat suite like the one his receptionist was wearing when she telephoned you into the high security area.
02. He drops dead but not before coughing up a vital organ.

And the number one bit of bad news:

01. You are Mitch McConnell. Trump has sent you HIS doctor, the real one who is really good.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poverty, homelessness, and lack of insurance are pre-existing medical conditions not covered by your insurance. So are class, race, religion, sexual orientation, and ethnicity.
 
face eating leotard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: OMG that sounds horrifying. Any of those words by themselves is bad, but


OMG that sounds horrifying. Any of those words by themselves is bad, but
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have a brain disorder.

What is it, doctor.

It is a disorder that causes you to annoy doctors into lethal rages for the least little thing, like asking questions.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"acute necrotizing hemorrhagic encepha​lopathy"

Bad as it is it is made worst if you add the words:

a) narcissistic paranoia
b) "-- the bad kind"
c) Trump Derangement Syndrome
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My black humour is very cute today.

I come from a family with several nurses and doctors, as well as several military wives.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how science just keeps making the Republicans looks stupider and stupider for who they are and what they do.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I woke up with a sniffle again today (happens every few days or weeks).

I am changing my social media status to PLAGUE-DOG.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The case of the unidentified 58-year-old COVID-19 patient diagnosed with a rare form of brain damage known as acute necrotizing hemorrhagic encephalopathy was detailed in the journal Radiology.

Great, so Covid 19 lets you control armies of the dead.  We are screwed.
 
Program User
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

brantgoose: 10 bad signs from your Doctor

10. he has a loaded revolver on his desk
09. he calls the interns and nurse into the room to look at you
08. he rubs his hands together and says "Kaching! I'm going to have a disease named after me!"
07. he rubs his hands together and only says "Kaching!"
06. He tells you are utterly amazing for no reason
05. He isn't saying anything but he is behind a lead screen with a tiny six inch glass window
04. He is refering you to the best specialist in the whole world today.
03. He is in a HazMat suite like the one his receptionist was wearing when she telephoned you into the high security area.
02. He drops dead but not before coughing up a vital organ.

And the number one bit of bad news:

01. You are Mitch McConnell. Trump has sent you HIS doctor, the real one who is really good.


9 good parts of a joke, only to be failed by the trying too hard on the last one...
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wondered about this. What if there are long term effects? need to start studying people who have recovered ASAP.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"My doctor said I have a brain disorder and I said I want a second opinion. He said 'OK, you're ugly, too.'"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
