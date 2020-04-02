 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Greenwich Time)   Cuomo spends the night hallucinating, shivering, and beaten like a piñata. Difficulty level: not the pierced-nipple governor   (greenwichtime.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, CNN, George Pataki, Mario Cuomo, CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo, Lieutenant Governor of New York, Sanjay Gupta, Andrew Cuomo, personal experience  
•       •       •

942 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 8:35 PM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He saw dead people.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
did he have Kellyanne on again?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"My dad was talking to me," a wide-eyed Cuomo said, referring to his late father, former New York governor and revered Democratic Party figure Mario Cuomo, who died in January 2015.

Could have been worse, it could have been Fiorello LaGuardia
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Chris is telling the truth about his experience, he scores no points for the machismo. He can tell us all about it when he's better. For now he needs to rest.
 
jayphat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: If Chris is telling the truth about his experience, he scores no points for the machismo. He can tell us all about it when he's better. For now he needs to rest.


I think he was doing it more for lighthearted humor as he described Andrew being there wearing a ballet dress and dancing. I'm sure the reporters laughed their ass off at that one, cause I know I did.
 
jimjays
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: If Chris is telling the truth about his experience, he scores no points for the machismo. He can tell us all about it when he's better. For now he needs to rest.


It's not about machismo. It's about warning people to practice social distancing that we don't continue to spread the problem. I give him points for letting us see him in such a state and talking about it. He's said several times it isn't just about the other guy, it can happen to any of us.
 
jekfark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's all about the ratings
 
tuxq
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm usually down for a good conspiracy, but the ones surrounded a pandemic make me wanna hit people. So don't take this the wrong way.

But this guy seems like he's make shiat up. And why someone would do that makes me worry.
 
tuxq
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...man. I am too tired for life right now.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now I'm part of the struggle.
 
deffuse [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What the hell do Weezer have to do with this?
/something something viral hit
//SAY IT AIN'T SOooOoOoOoOOOOOOO
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.