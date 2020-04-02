 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Health care workers warn us that we will be truly boned once the coming wave of coronavirus decimates their ranks   (nbcnews.com) divider line
39
    More: Scary, Health care, Health care provider, Healthcare, state health departments, health care professionals, health care workers, New York City hospital, Dr. Barak Mevorak  
•       •       •

781 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 11:30 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But in the case of a pandemic, Kadlec warned, the U.S. would need 3.5 billion N95 masks over a year.

Well, let's just hope we don't have a pandemic.  Maybe there'll be a miracle and it goes to zero.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The media should look into that, why they're using so many.  Maybe they're going out the back door.  I don't know.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hospital's closed, the dead nurses and doctors out front shoulda told ya.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

syrynxx: But in the case of a pandemic, Kadlec warned, the U.S. would need 3.5 billion N95 masks over a year.

Well, let's just hope we don't have a pandemic.  Maybe there'll be a miracle and it goes to zero.


It'll disappear like magic.  Believe me.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i am in vancouver, i'll be fine. some of you are farked though
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well stop getting sick you selfish bastards.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If they don't all quit first because of a lack of PPE and the fact that in the ramp up to a pandemic they're getting their pay cut because some CEO isn't making enough money.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If only something could have been done differently. Alas, such a thing is not possible.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mercurypig
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My sister is an RN and works for a company that contracts with the VA. A fellow coworker of hers tested positive for Covid and now she has to self isolate for at least three weeks. It's got to be this way all over and it's getting worse by the day.
 
synithium
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Best of luck, ladies and gentlemen.
 
Bowen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm sure it'll all work out (for those with the resources to hunker down until most people have caught it already and it burns itself out).
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What a f*cking mess and tragedy this all is. As much as I've always hated Republican ideology, I've been pretty good about not directing actual abject hatred at people, but I can't keep it in check anymore. I hate Republican leadership passionately, for destroying this country so thoroughly.
 
Riche
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What? Was the Obvious tag too busy washing its hands for the seventh time this hour?
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jaytkay: If only something could have been done differently. Alas, such a thing is not possible.

[Fark user image 582x291]


no snark....do you have a link to this.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It obviously can not be said enough, Stay home ..
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Iceland has tested five percent of their population, and has once again found something that has been too often ignored in all the fearmongering:

Dr. Kári Stefánsson told CNN that around 50% of those who tested positive said they were asymptomatic, confirming multiple studies that show that asymptomatic, or mildly symptomatic, people have played an important role in spreading the virus.

The current numbers from NIH show that five percent of those who are sick get so bad that they go into respiratory failure.

Five percent is big enough to overrun the hospital system if we don't slow the spread, but acting like everybody who gets this is doomed is as stupid as claiming it's "just the flu".
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: What a f*cking mess and tragedy this all is. As much as I've always hated Republican ideology, I've been pretty good about not directing actual abject hatred at people, but I can't keep it in check anymore. I hate Republican leadership passionately, for destroying this country so thoroughly.


i hope there enough people that think this way to defeat that fat orange farkstick whose name dont want to say
 
eiger
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: Iceland has tested five percent of their population, and has once again found something that has been too often ignored in all the fearmongering:

Dr. Kári Stefánsson told CNN that around 50% of those who tested positive said they were asymptomatic, confirming multiple studies that show that asymptomatic, or mildly symptomatic, people have played an important role in spreading the virus.

The current numbers from NIH show that five percent of those who are sick get so bad that they go into respiratory failure.

Five percent is big enough to overrun the hospital system if we don't slow the spread, but acting like everybody who gets this is doomed is as stupid as claiming it's "just the flu".


Who's acting like that?
 
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

syrynxx: But in the case of a pandemic, Kadlec warned, the U.S. would need 3.5 billion N95 masks over a year.

Well, let's just hope we don't have a pandemic.  Maybe there'll be a miracle and it goes to zero.


Seriously, it's just one guy from Gina.
 
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: What a f*cking mess and tragedy this all is. As much as I've always hated Republican ideology, I've been pretty good about not directing actual abject hatred at people, but I can't keep it in check anymore. I hate Republican leadership passionately, for destroying this country so thoroughly.


Welcome to the club my friend.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eagles95: jaytkay: If only something could have been done differently. Alas, such a thing is not possible.

[Fark user image 582x291]

no snark....do you have a link to this.


I made it from the numbers below, which I get off the wikipedia pages.

Coronavirus confirmed cases
date | US | S Korea
Jan 20, 2020 | 0 | 1
Jan 21, 2020 | 1 | 1
Jan 24, 2020 | 2 | 2
Jan 25, 2020 | 3 | 2
Jan 26, 2020 | 5 | 3
Jan 30, 2020 | 6 | 7
Jan 31, 2020 | 7 | 11
Feb 01, 2020 | 8 | 12
Feb 02, 2020 | 11 | 15
Feb 05, 2020 | 12 | 18
Feb 20, 2020 | 14 | 104
Feb 26, 2020 | 15 | 1,261
Feb 27, 2020 | 15 | 1,766
Feb 28, 2020 | 19 | 2,337
Feb 29, 2020 | 24 | 3,150
Mar 01, 2020 | 42 | 4,212
Mar 02, 2020 | 57 | 4,812
Mar 03, 2020 | 85 | 5,328
Mar 04, 2020 | 111 | 5,766
Mar 05, 2020 | 175 | 6,284
Mar 06, 2020 | 252 | 6,767
Mar 07, 2020 | 353 | 7,134
Mar 08, 2020 | 497 | 7,382
Mar 09, 2020 | 645 | 7,513
Mar 10, 2020 | 936 | 7,755
Mar 11, 2020 | 1,205 | 7,869
Mar 12, 2020 | 1,598 | 7,979
Mar 13, 2020 | 2,163 | 8,086
Mar 14, 2020 | 2,825 | 8,162
Mar 15, 2020 | 3,501 | 8,236
Mar 16, 2020 | 4,373 | 8,320
Mar 17, 2020 | 5,664 | 8,413
Mar 18, 2020 | 8,074 | 8,565
Mar 19, 2020 | 12,022 | 8,652
Mar 20, 2020 | 17,439 | 8,799
Mar 21, 2020 | 23,710 | 8,897
Mar 22, 2020 | 32,341 | 8,961
Mar 23, 2020 | 42,751 | 9,037
Mar 24, 2020 | 52,690 | 9,137
Mar 25, 2020 | 64,916 | 9,241
Mar 26, 2020 | 81,966 | 9,332
Mar 27, 2020 | 100,997 | 9,478
Mar 28, 2020 | 121,105 | 9,583
Mar 29, 2020 | 141,288 | 9,661
Mar 30, 2020 | 162,126 | 9,786
Mar 31, 2020 | 185,791 | 9,887
Apr 01, 2020 | 212,747 | 9,976

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_co​r​onavirus_pandemic_in_the_United_States​
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_co​r​onavirus_pandemic_in_South_Korea
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Psa:

If you aren't already, take EXTRA care of your teeth.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: Iceland has tested five percent of their population, and has once again found something that has been too often ignored in all the fearmongering:

Dr. Kári Stefánsson told CNN that around 50% of those who tested positive said they were asymptomatic, confirming multiple studies that show that asymptomatic, or mildly symptomatic, people have played an important role in spreading the virus.

The current numbers from NIH show that five percent of those who are sick get so bad that they go into respiratory failure.

Five percent is big enough to overrun the hospital system if we don't slow the spread, but acting like everybody who gets this is doomed is as stupid as claiming it's "just the flu".


The people who are acting like the virus will kill everyone who gets it are few and far between. The fact of the matter is that the healthcare system IS going to be overwhelmed, horribly. And what that means is that while that is going on, literally everyone in America is at risk. If you have any kind of serious health issue while this is going on, you are well and truly f*cked. Keep in mind that due to our heavy reliance on foreign drugmakers, more people will be rationing or going without their life saving meds. It's a game of Russian Roulette that we're all going to be playing, thanks to the systematic dismantling of the federal government that has resulted in our complete lack of any response to this crisis.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaytkay: eagles95: jaytkay: If only something could have been done differently. Alas, such a thing is not possible.

[Fark user image 582x291]

no snark....do you have a link to this.

I made it from the numbers below, which I get off the wikipedia pages.

Coronavirus confirmed cases
date | US | S Korea
Jan 20, 2020 | 0 | 1
Jan 21, 2020 | 1 | 1
Jan 24, 2020 | 2 | 2
Jan 25, 2020 | 3 | 2
Jan 26, 2020 | 5 | 3
Jan 30, 2020 | 6 | 7
Jan 31, 2020 | 7 | 11
Feb 01, 2020 | 8 | 12
Feb 02, 2020 | 11 | 15
Feb 05, 2020 | 12 | 18
Feb 20, 2020 | 14 | 104
Feb 26, 2020 | 15 | 1,261
Feb 27, 2020 | 15 | 1,766
Feb 28, 2020 | 19 | 2,337
Feb 29, 2020 | 24 | 3,150
Mar 01, 2020 | 42 | 4,212
Mar 02, 2020 | 57 | 4,812
Mar 03, 2020 | 85 | 5,328
Mar 04, 2020 | 111 | 5,766
Mar 05, 2020 | 175 | 6,284
Mar 06, 2020 | 252 | 6,767
Mar 07, 2020 | 353 | 7,134
Mar 08, 2020 | 497 | 7,382
Mar 09, 2020 | 645 | 7,513
Mar 10, 2020 | 936 | 7,755
Mar 11, 2020 | 1,205 | 7,869
Mar 12, 2020 | 1,598 | 7,979
Mar 13, 2020 | 2,163 | 8,086
Mar 14, 2020 | 2,825 | 8,162
Mar 15, 2020 | 3,501 | 8,236
Mar 16, 2020 | 4,373 | 8,320
Mar 17, 2020 | 5,664 | 8,413
Mar 18, 2020 | 8,074 | 8,565
Mar 19, 2020 | 12,022 | 8,652
Mar 20, 2020 | 17,439 | 8,799
Mar 21, 2020 | 23,710 | 8,897
Mar 22, 2020 | 32,341 | 8,961
Mar 23, 2020 | 42,751 | 9,037
Mar 24, 2020 | 52,690 | 9,137
Mar 25, 2020 | 64,916 | 9,241
Mar 26, 2020 | 81,966 | 9,332
Mar 27, 2020 | 100,997 | 9,478
Mar 28, 2020 | 121,105 | 9,583
Mar 29, 2020 | 141,288 | 9,661
Mar 30, 2020 | 162,126 | 9,786
Mar 31, 2020 | 185,791 | 9,887
Apr 01, 2020 | 212,747 | 9,976

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_cor​onavirus_pandemic_in_the_United_States
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_cor​onavirus_pandemic_in_South_Korea


Do you have that in a spreadsheet? Can you do a per capita, or per million population?
 
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: Five percent is big enough to overrun the hospital system if we don't slow the spread, but acting like everybody who gets this is doomed is as stupid as claiming it's "just the flu".


My strawman detector is going off for some reason?

No one is claiming that everyone who gets this will die. What we are worried about is that a lot of people are walking around spreading it because they don't know that they have it. Little to no symptoms. That's what the concern is. It's basically the exact opposite of what you are trying to make it out to be.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But this happens every flu season right? No biggie.

/facepalm
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, first all the current front-line medical staff gets coronavirus and dies. Then they grab all the current medical students still in school, accredit them, and send them off to the front lines. What happens when they all die off too? Who takes over for them? The instructors? The janitor? The security teams? Do we haul retirees back into the workforce and sacrifice them too? Best start making contingency plans I think.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
From the book I'm reading on the spanish flu... there was a doctor in a small town in the US during the pandemic... but he wasnt a registred one because he wanted to do something else...

So anyway, he treated one patient and the patient survived... the word got around and one day, about 300+ sick people with just the clothes on their back showed up to his house to get treated.

Imagine his surprise.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

powhound: Do you have that in a spreadsheet? Can you do a per capita, or per million population?


Anyone can with the numbers above. Feel free.

Regardless, the US increase is exponential and S Korea flattened theirs.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pincy: No one is claiming that everyone who gets this will die.


Jerry Curlan's Horsey: So, first all the current front-line medical staff gets coronavirus and dies


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: Five percent is big enough to overrun the hospital system if we don't slow the spread, but acting like everybody who gets this is doomed is as stupid as claiming it's "just the flu".


The real question is, how many health care workers has it killed and what percentage of those people can the system afford to have die or be sick or be quarantined?????????????
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaytkay: eagles95: jaytkay: If only something could have been done differently. Alas, such a thing is not possible.

[Fark user image 582x291]

no snark....do you have a link to this.

I made it from the numbers below, which I get off the wikipedia pages.

Coronavirus confirmed cases
date | US | S Korea
Jan 20, 2020 | 0 | 1
Jan 21, 2020 | 1 | 1
Jan 24, 2020 | 2 | 2
Jan 25, 2020 | 3 | 2
Jan 26, 2020 | 5 | 3
Jan 30, 2020 | 6 | 7
Jan 31, 2020 | 7 | 11
Feb 01, 2020 | 8 | 12
Feb 02, 2020 | 11 | 15
Feb 05, 2020 | 12 | 18
Feb 20, 2020 | 14 | 104
Feb 26, 2020 | 15 | 1,261
Feb 27, 2020 | 15 | 1,766
Feb 28, 2020 | 19 | 2,337
Feb 29, 2020 | 24 | 3,150
Mar 01, 2020 | 42 | 4,212
Mar 02, 2020 | 57 | 4,812
Mar 03, 2020 | 85 | 5,328
Mar 04, 2020 | 111 | 5,766
Mar 05, 2020 | 175 | 6,284
Mar 06, 2020 | 252 | 6,767
Mar 07, 2020 | 353 | 7,134
Mar 08, 2020 | 497 | 7,382
Mar 09, 2020 | 645 | 7,513
Mar 10, 2020 | 936 | 7,755
Mar 11, 2020 | 1,205 | 7,869
Mar 12, 2020 | 1,598 | 7,979
Mar 13, 2020 | 2,163 | 8,086
Mar 14, 2020 | 2,825 | 8,162
Mar 15, 2020 | 3,501 | 8,236
Mar 16, 2020 | 4,373 | 8,320
Mar 17, 2020 | 5,664 | 8,413
Mar 18, 2020 | 8,074 | 8,565
Mar 19, 2020 | 12,022 | 8,652
Mar 20, 2020 | 17,439 | 8,799
Mar 21, 2020 | 23,710 | 8,897
Mar 22, 2020 | 32,341 | 8,961
Mar 23, 2020 | 42,751 | 9,037
Mar 24, 2020 | 52,690 | 9,137
Mar 25, 2020 | 64,916 | 9,241
Mar 26, 2020 | 81,966 | 9,332
Mar 27, 2020 | 100,997 | 9,478
Mar 28, 2020 | 121,105 | 9,583
Mar 29, 2020 | 141,288 | 9,661
Mar 30, 2020 | 162,126 | 9,786
Mar 31, 2020 | 185,791 | 9,887
Apr 01, 2020 | 212,747 | 9,976

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_cor​onavirus_pandemic_in_the_United_States
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_cor​onavirus_pandemic_in_South_Korea


Seriously thank you....
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: If they don't all quit first because of a lack of PPE and the fact that in the ramp up to a pandemic they're getting their pay cut because some CEO isn't making enough money.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: Iceland has tested five percent of their population, and has once again found something that has been too often ignored in all the fearmongering:

Dr. Kári Stefánsson told CNN that around 50% of those who tested positive said they were asymptomatic, confirming multiple studies that show that asymptomatic, or mildly symptomatic, people have played an important role in spreading the virus.

The current numbers from NIH show that five percent of those who are sick get so bad that they go into respiratory failure.

Five percent is big enough to overrun the hospital system if we don't slow the spread, but acting like everybody who gets this is doomed is as stupid as claiming it's "just the flu".


The numbers also show that 30% of infected require hospitalization.
Rural hospitals are shuttering as we speak due to lack of funds.
That tends to increase the mortality.
Just let that soak in.  We spend triple what any other country spends on health care per person yet the system buckles at the beginning of an epidemic, never mind at the peak.
This reveals the weak, corrupt, and immoral leadership at the federal level.  Once again Donald Trump reveals through his actions how he is the anti-Christ.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: But this happens every flu season right? No biggie.

/facepalm


Never mind it's likely stupid to just accept the flu deaths.
I mean, if we'd actually really did something about the flu, c19 might not be doing this to us, because we'd be a different society infrastructure wise.  But, yeah just keep thinking money is more important than everything
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They plan to follow up with...

babbletop.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: So, first all the current front-line medical staff gets coronavirus and dies. Then they grab all the current medical students still in school, accredit them, and send them off to the front lines. What happens when they all die off too? Who takes over for them? The instructors? The janitor? The security teams? Do we haul retirees back into the workforce and sacrifice them too? Best start making contingency plans I think.


Or people actually stay home. And the one percent bails out humanity?
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.