NJDOT notices that cars are freely mocing along during rush hour due to coronavirus, fixes the glitch
28
•       •       •

dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd make a joke about cars mocking each other, but I'm sure a mod is going to fix the typo.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dittybopper: I'd make a joke about cars mocking each other, but I'm sure a mod is going to fix the typo.


In the meantime, let's moc subby.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: dittybopper: I'd make a joke about cars mocking each other, but I'm sure a mod is going to fix the typo.

In the meantime, let's moc subby.


Now, now.  Just because his name in Latin would be Stultus Typonius, isn't call for mocing someone.
 
Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MOC is the Amtrack code for Moscow, Idaho.  You some kinda commie, subby?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: xanadian: dittybopper: I'd make a joke about cars mocking each other, but I'm sure a mod is going to fix the typo.

In the meantime, let's moc subby.

Now, now.  Just because his name in Latin would be Stultus Typonius, isn't call for mocing someone.


He has a wife, you know.

Got nothing.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6 letter words made by unscrambling the letters MOCING

coming
gnomic
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're replacing a major sewer line on a busy street near me. Since they can shut down half of the road at once and not impact anything, they'll finish way ahead of schedule. They're also trying to get a realignment done at the same spot at the same time (but that may not happen as that side of the project isn't shovel ready like the sewer was)

Make hay, or so they say.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now is a good time to do repairs to the major highways around here. Maybe repave 495 heading into the Lincoln tunnel.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: They're replacing a major sewer line on a busy street near me. Since they can shut down half of the road at once and not impact anything, they'll finish way ahead of schedule. They're also trying to get a realignment done at the same spot at the same time (but that may not happen as that side of the project isn't shovel ready like the sewer was)

Make hay, or so they say.


Yeah, this is 100% the best time to get these kinds of projects done. Especially because roadwork is outdoor work, and also doesn't have anywhere near as much crowding as a lot of other jobs. Social distancing will probably be pretty easy to set up for them.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just don't get some of these Fark filters.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline doesn't moc any sense.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: dittybopper: xanadian: dittybopper: I'd make a joke about cars mocking each other, but I'm sure a mod is going to fix the typo.

In the meantime, let's moc subby.

Now, now.  Just because his name in Latin would be Stultus Typonius, isn't call for mocing someone.

He has a wife, you know.

Got nothing.


No, you definitely had something.  That made me chortle out loud.
 
ericbikesmt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least somebody has work at normal pay...but still gets a $1200 check their grandchildren will have to pay for. Repeatedly.

/still can't go outside to buy stuff
//still nothing in stores to buy
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are all stupid. Mocing is a NJ term. Everybody there says it, stupid.

/you're so stupid
//so so stupid
///stupid stupid stupid
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
N othin' to see here.  Just moc along.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: I'd make a joke about cars mocking each other, but I'm sure a mod is going to fix the typo.


I was wondering if they either meant "moving" or "moseying."
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: Now is a good time to do repairs to the major highways around here. Maybe repave 495 heading into the Lincoln tunnel.


I was thinking the same thing here in illinois.  Construction is a pretty social distancing job anyways when it comes to road repairs, and it keeps people employed and making money.  I'd be all for them to do all planned road repairs now.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Construction can move twice as fast, or more, when a road can be closed.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I said this last week. People staying home and record unemployment?

Create jobs and take advantage of the empty roads. Take a $trillion stimulus and fix all the old bridges.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I thought the moc car races were suspended until the virus burns up  in the summer month.

Yeah.  I just went to see a moc car crash.  Go NAMCAR!
 
Nosatril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Tr0mBoNe: They're replacing a major sewer line on a busy street near me. Since they can shut down half of the road at once and not impact anything, they'll finish way ahead of schedule. They're also trying to get a realignment done at the same spot at the same time (but that may not happen as that side of the project isn't shovel ready like the sewer was)

Make hay, or so they say.

Yeah, this is 100% the best time to get these kinds of projects done. Especially because roadwork is outdoor work, and also doesn't have anywhere near as much crowding as a lot of other jobs. Social distancing will probably be pretty easy to set up for them.


You might think so, but crews often work pretty close together and do socially stupid things when they aren't at work. You never see soap at the porta-potties and seldom hand sanitizer either.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Subby I have to give you kudos for that. An undefined word that doesnt even have any acronym meaning, but google still has 55k results for it
 
perigee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: You are all stupid. Mocing is a NJ term. Everybody there says it, stupid.

/you're so stupid
//so so stupid
///stupid stupid


Yeah; Means "covfefe" around here.
Used in a sentence: Bad enough I have to dick around in this plague zone because I'm farking "Essential," but now I have to find an alternative way to get there and back because the arseholes are farking with the roads they've let go to pot for decades. Mocing my death march. Gonna haunt some MerFers, I farkin swear it...
 
Mr.Hawk [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is what is happening here. They were going to do it anyway, but the timing is perfect to do it.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dittybopper: xxBirdMadGirlxx: dittybopper: xanadian: dittybopper: I'd make a joke about cars mocking each other, but I'm sure a mod is going to fix the typo.

In the meantime, let's moc subby.

Now, now.  Just because his name in Latin would be Stultus Typonius, isn't call for mocing someone.

He has a wife, you know.

Got nothing.

No, you definitely had something.  That made me chortle out loud.


Heh- my good deed for the day. ::internet fist-bump::
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: they'll finish way ahead of schedule


Don't count your chickens. This is New Jersey construction we're talking here. They could just as easily be two months late instead of three, and "only" 50% over budget.
 
3rd Burglar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Tr0mBoNe: They're replacing a major sewer line on a busy street near me. Since they can shut down half of the road at once and not impact anything, they'll finish way ahead of schedule. They're also trying to get a realignment done at the same spot at the same time (but that may not happen as that side of the project isn't shovel ready like the sewer was)

Make hay, or so they say.

Yeah, this is 100% the best time to get these kinds of projects done. Especially because roadwork is outdoor work, and also doesn't have anywhere near as much crowding as a lot of other jobs. Social distancing will probably be pretty easy to set up for them.


http://www.vice.com/amp/en_us/article​/​qjd55q/construction-workers-said-their​-sites-are-still-high-fiving-and-shari​ng-porta-potties-were-all-gonna-get-it​
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Pennsylvania transportation department officials halted road construction on March 17, but officials restarted 61 "emergency and critical" projects on March 31."

Meaning all roads leaving the state.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

