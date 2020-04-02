 Skip to content
(San Francisco Chronicle)   News photo, capturing moment in time, not staged at all   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Megan Hughes (center) appears to be on the verge of a wardrobe malfunction.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oh...its THAT kind of delivery, huh?


oh...its THAT kind of delivery, huh?
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
You know, the amount of hooking up once all he dust clears is going to be epic. I mean, once bars open, jesus, we're gonna need "social distancing" for STDs.
 
nelson1352
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Just one more reason to love this town and state.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
First of all, they are all wearing pants. I could have believe pajamas but not pants.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, it's bringing down my average.

That might have more to do with me rationing out my daily expenses after losing my job though.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/I should start a GoFundMe page.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nelson1352: Just one more reason to love this town and state.


I am pretty sure the uptake in drinking is not localized to your city and site, but I commend your civic pride.  And what an accomplishment San Francisco achieved!
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Here's your beer, and here's your pepperoni!

oh...its THAT kind of delivery, huh?


Here's your beer, and here's your pepperoni!
 
Slykiss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just a six pack?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
more pee on the Streets of SF
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you're cooped up at home, why would you give yourself a breath test unless you're competing for a high score?
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I'll take two fingers of....oh my.........

oh...its THAT kind of delivery, huh?


I'll take two fingers of....oh my.........
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

"Well if you don't have any money, how are you gonna pay for this pinot grigio?"

oh...its THAT kind of delivery, huh?


"Well if you don't have any money, how are you gonna pay for this pinot grigio?"
 
Godscrack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When this pandemic passes, the US will be full of drunk fat people. Longing for companionship.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

In other words, back to normal.


In other words, back to normal.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gee, I thought that San Francisco residents drank more because they realize where they live.

Fark user image
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.