 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   5000. Please omit flowers   (thehill.com) divider line
83
    More: Sad, United States, Donald Trump, New York City, Vice President of the United States, U.S. state, Ivana Trump, home order, virus response  
•       •       •

2101 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 9:22 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



83 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to worry, the Easter Bunny will be here with the vax soon.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll be at 10,000 by Monday morning.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, looks like someone has locked up the critical Funeral Directors vote.  Let's see if the Crematorium Operators and the Cemetery Owners fall in line.
 
Skail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Republicans!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winning!!!

/Ok, I'm tired for winning now...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flogging Molly - The Worst Day Since Yesterday
Youtube sDSud7vAH_0


Guess we can play this once a day from now on
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DO NOT CONGRATULATE
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, President Trump is going to make that death toll tremendous, just terrific. When the death toll finally peaks the survivors will come to President Trump with tears in their eyes and ask him: "Mr. President, is it over yet, is it finally over?" And he'll say: "We'll see what happens, we'll see." God bless President Trump! God bless him!
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure why but this feels.. fitting.

Tame Impala - Sun's Coming Up
Youtube WLKuM1aAfwQ
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100,000 to 240,000. Donald calls that a win.

Some people reading this won't be alive in 3 months.

fark Trump
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Well, looks like someone has locked up the critical Funeral Directors vote.  Let's see if the Crematorium Operators and the Cemetery Owners fall in line.


Uhh...Funeral Directors earn their money shilling services to the living. Services that will not be happening for many, many months, if ever.

We are going to the Brave New World version of end of life.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was reading a book about the spanish flu yesterday and it was quite scary how it would hit towns in remote areas in the north like Alaska or northern canada...

Like 75-85% people would die, usually the children would survive ... and all those sled dogs they usually have? Well they were not fed anymore... so after a few days they ate the kids/bodies.

The more I read the book, the more I realise today's situation is just like a hundred years ago...

We've got : people in denial who say its just the flu, we've got politicians who refuse to shutdown things because money, we've got scammers selling all kinds of BS remedies to protect/cure you from the disease, people don't go to work, people are scared of even talking or getting too close to other people because they might catch the virus and die/kill someone and in both cases, the US president is a total fark up who lie and lie about the situation... hell Wilson was even worse than Trump in handling this.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

give me doughnuts: We'll be at 10,000 by Monday morning.


terrifyingly you'll be right.
 
GreyFoxPancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: [YouTube video: Flogging Molly - The Worst Day Since Yesterday]

Guess we can play this once a day from now on


You might be my new favorite Farker.
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: I was reading a book about the spanish flu yesterday and it was quite scary how it would hit towns in remote areas in the north like Alaska or northern canada...


Unlike corona, Spanish Flu could also infect a bunch of livestock.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skail: Thanks, Republicans!


The europhiles are always very quiet when asked why the European system is handling this with about the same success.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Skail: Thanks, Republicans!

The europhiles are always very quiet when asked why the European system is handling this with about the same success.


Because of the equivalent of Republican administrations in France and Italy, and in Europe's Florida: Greece?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: 100,000 to 240,000.


Maybe
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Skail: Thanks, Republicans!

The europhiles are always very quiet when asked why the European system is handling this with about the same success.


Just look at how Germany is dealing with this! It's a nightmare of low mortality rates and rapid-response public health deployment. Man, how can it get any more orderly. And Angela Merkel doesn't even say anything wacky. How can it get any worse.
 
Inertiaman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The season finale of America this year is going to be epic.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EDITED POST:
I'm glad a bunch of men who are Chinese decided to eat bats to make their tiny dicks get hard.

When you lose your ability to make yourself become offended in order to inflate the forgotten pool toy of your self esteem then the virus has already won.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

give me doughnuts: We'll be at 10,000 by Monday morning.


Some time Saturday, perhaps
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: lolmao500: I was reading a book about the spanish flu yesterday and it was quite scary how it would hit towns in remote areas in the north like Alaska or northern canada...

Unlike corona, Spanish Flu could also infect a bunch of livestock.


Upside: People spend way less time around livestock than they did in 1918.
Downside: COVID-19 can infect cats https://www.nature.com/articles/​d41586​-020-00984-8
 
dothemath
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
spelunking_defenestrator:
Just look at how Germany is dealing with thisMan, how can it get any more orderly.


That logical, German orderliness is all fine and good riiiiiiiiight until they take it just a bit too far.

You know what I mean.
 
fo_sho!
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think that the US has a good chance of keeping the total deaths below 100k, assuming people stay at home. 

Current leadership strategy is (hopefully) to throw the 100,000 - 240,000 number around, and then when the total is in a lower range - say 80k, they can point to it as an example of how effective the response was (in November, natch).
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

spelunking_defenestrator: This text is now purple: Skail: Thanks, Republicans!

The europhiles are always very quiet when asked why the European system is handling this with about the same success.

Just look at how Germany is dealing with this! It's a nightmare of low mortality rates and rapid-response public health deployment. Man, how can it get any more orderly. And Angela Merkel doesn't even say anything wacky. How can it get any worse.


No Germany doesn't count, there's lots of people dying in Italy so America should be compared to Italy

And Italy is in Europe so Europe is doing no better than America
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: 100,000 to 240,000. Donald calls that a win.

Some people reading this won't be alive in 3 months.

fark Trump


Some farkers? I mean I am in no way downplaying this but it seems important to note if we stay in that range it won't be uncommon to not know anyone who contracted or died of the the disease. That's why getting accurate testing and contact tracing is gone be so important because we will still be way away from herd immunity when this wave is done.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I was reading a book about the spanish flu yesterday and it was quite scary how it would hit towns in remote areas in the north like Alaska or northern canada...

Like 75-85% people would die, usually the children would survive ... and all those sled dogs they usually have? Well they were not fed anymore... so after a few days they ate the kids/bodies.

The more I read the book, the more I realise today's situation is just like a hundred years ago...

We've got : people in denial who say its just the flu, we've got politicians who refuse to shutdown things because money, we've got scammers selling all kinds of BS remedies to protect/cure you from the disease, people don't go to work, people are scared of even talking or getting too close to other people because they might catch the virus and die/kill someone and in both cases, the US president is a total fark up who lie and lie about the situation... hell Wilson was even worse than Trump in handling this.


What's your Corn Teen reading list?
I thought The Plague by Albert Camus perfectly captures Lives languishing in limbo... everyone's thing gets put on pause & they sit around & their minds start cracking.

I'm not sure how it ends.  Never finished it.
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

spongeboob: spelunking_defenestrator: This text is now purple: Skail: Thanks, Republicans!

The europhiles are always very quiet when asked why the European system is handling this with about the same success.

Just look at how Germany is dealing with this! It's a nightmare of low mortality rates and rapid-response public health deployment. Man, how can it get any more orderly. And Angela Merkel doesn't even say anything wacky. How can it get any worse.

No Germany doesn't count, there's lots of people dying in Italy so America should be compared to Italy

And Italy is in Europe so Europe is doing no better than America


Heh. Exactly. Allow me to finish the thought.

Something something George Soros something something Q
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: EDITED POST:
I'm glad a bunch of men who are Chinese decided to eat bats to make their tiny dicks get hard.

When you lose your ability to make yourself become offended in order to inflate the forgotten pool toy of your self esteem then the virus has already won.


I wonder if you would have the same outrage if this virus had started in rural Americans from eating squirrels
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: I'm not sure how it ends. Never finished it.


He moves to LA and tries to become a standup comic.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fo_sho!: I think that the US has a good chance of keeping the total deaths below 100k, assuming people stay at home. 

Current leadership strategy is (hopefully) to throw the 100,000 - 240,000 number around, and then when the total is in a lower range - say 80k, they can point to it as an example of how effective the response was (in November, natch).


Well unless the virus roars back in the fall
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I wonder if you would have the same outrage if this virus had started in rural Americans from eating squirrels


Please point to the rural American community where people eat squirrels to make their dicks bigger.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: We'll be at 10,000 by Monday morning.


I doubt that. But surely by next weekend it will be 10,000 a day and climbing at the current rate.
 
orbister
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: We'll be at 10,000 by Monday morning.


What really matter is how many of these wouldn't have died anyway. CV main - though not exclusively - kills the terminally ill and the very old. At a personal level every death counts but at a public health level it's excess deaths which count.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: We'll be at 10,000 by Monday morning.


Never mind, pre-coffee. Thought you meant daily. Surely we will be by total that Monday morning. And the following Monday it will be 10,000 daily.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

powhound: give me doughnuts: We'll be at 10,000 by Monday morning.

I doubt that. But surely by next weekend it will be 10,000 a day and climbing at the current rate.


Maybe but doubtful
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: spongeboob: I wonder if you would have the same outrage if this virus had started in rural Americans from eating squirrels

Please point to the rural American community where people eat squirrels to make their dicks bigger.


So we are talking about motives, eating squirrels is okay if it's not to increase penis size?

How about when thousands of Americans had goat glands surgically implanted to increase virility?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_R.​_​Brinkley

Good for you for changing this from a Covid-19 thread and shame on me for engaging with you
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: lolmao500: I was reading a book about the spanish flu yesterday and it was quite scary how it would hit towns in remote areas in the north like Alaska or northern canada...

Like 75-85% people would die, usually the children would survive ... and all those sled dogs they usually have? Well they were not fed anymore... so after a few days they ate the kids/bodies.

The more I read the book, the more I realise today's situation is just like a hundred years ago...

We've got : people in denial who say its just the flu, we've got politicians who refuse to shutdown things because money, we've got scammers selling all kinds of BS remedies to protect/cure you from the disease, people don't go to work, people are scared of even talking or getting too close to other people because they might catch the virus and die/kill someone and in both cases, the US president is a total fark up who lie and lie about the situation... hell Wilson was even worse than Trump in handling this.

What's your Corn Teen reading list?
I thought The Plague by Albert Camus perfectly captures Lives languishing in limbo... everyone's thing gets put on pause & they sit around & their minds start cracking.

I'm not sure how it ends.  Never finished it.


Well right now I'm reading The Great Influenza : the epic story of the deadliest plague in history... it really shows how farked up the medical industry in the US was in the late 1800... basically run by anti-science quacks where asking for a diploma to be a doctor was a capitalist conspiracy. A few very determined men changed the whole US medical industry in a few years just before the pandemic... if these guys hadn't been there at the time they were, a whole lot more people would have died come 1918.

Then I'm gonna read The Next Pandemic : On the Front Lines Against Humankind's Gravest Dangers.

Then Justinian's Flea : Plague, Empire, and the Birth of Europe ...

Then maybe the Bobiverse trilogy, a farker said it was good.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

powhound: give me doughnuts: We'll be at 10,000 by Monday morning.

I doubt that. But surely by next weekend it will be 10,000 a day and climbing at the current rate.


We want from just crossing 1,000 deaths 7 or 8 days ago to over 5,000 already today. If the rate states constant at 1,000 a day we will be at 9,000 on Sunday
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: powhound: give me doughnuts: We'll be at 10,000 by Monday morning.

I doubt that. But surely by next weekend it will be 10,000 a day and climbing at the current rate.

Maybe but doubtful


"COVID-19 projections assuming full social distancing through May 2020"

Lol
 
Dinodork
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: 100,000 to 240,000.

Maybe


That site is pretty useless for predicting anything more than a few days out. As of 36 hours ago its death predictions rose from 80,000 to now 93,500. It's peak day has also been pushed out by one. a week ago it was claiming we'd have sufficient beds in Colorado, now we're short 3700.

It just runs a simulation based on the most recent data. Looking at the cone of uncertainty you might as well predict that line will hit Alabama.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

spelunking_defenestrator: spongeboob: spelunking_defenestrator: This text is now purple: Skail: Thanks, Republicans!

The europhiles are always very quiet when asked why the European system is handling this with about the same success.

Just look at how Germany is dealing with this! It's a nightmare of low mortality rates and rapid-response public health deployment. Man, how can it get any more orderly. And Angela Merkel doesn't even say anything wacky. How can it get any worse.

No Germany doesn't count, there's lots of people dying in Italy so America should be compared to Italy

And Italy is in Europe so Europe is doing no better than America

Heh. Exactly. Allow me to finish the thought.

Something something George Soros something something Q


Well if you look at Europe as a whole and compare to the US it is a great comparison. Germany is like WA or CA and Italy is like what Florida will be most likely.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
spongeboob:

eating squirrels is okay if it's not to increase penis size?

You can keep belaboring this hare brained argument if you like but its common knowledge that Chinese people eat dogs, cats, bats, shark fins and a million other farked up things to make their baby dicks hard.Its farked up and now the world is paying for their small penis problem.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dinodork: johnny_vegas: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: 100,000 to 240,000.

Maybe

That site is pretty useless for predicting anything more than a few days out. As of 36 hours ago its death predictions rose from 80,000 to now 93,500. It's peak day has also been pushed out by one. a week ago it was claiming we'd have sufficient beds in Colorado, now we're short 3700.

It just runs a simulation based on the most recent data. Looking at the cone of uncertainty you might as well predict that line will hit Alabama.


And that is different or worse than the Fark epidemiologists how?
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dinodork: johnny_vegas: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: 100,000 to 240,000.

Maybe

That site is pretty useless for predicting anything more than a few days out. As of 36 hours ago its death predictions rose from 80,000 to now 93,500. It's peak day has also been pushed out by one. a week ago it was claiming we'd have sufficient beds in Colorado, now we're short 3700.

It just runs a simulation based on the most recent data. Looking at the cone of uncertainty you might as well predict that line will hit Alabama.


All scientific models are updated regularly which is why you have a band of 160k from 86 to 246k dead.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: spongeboob:

eating squirrels is okay if it's not to increase penis size?

You can keep belaboring this hare brained argument if you like but its common knowledge that Chinese people eat dogs, cats, bats, shark fins and a million other farked up things to make their baby dicks hard.Its farked up and now the world is paying for their small penis problem.


So you just hate Chinese people because they are different than White people
 
Felgraf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Skail: Thanks, Republicans!

The europhiles are always very quiet when asked why the European system is handling this with about the same success.


... Uh.

I live in Finland. shiat's not nearly as dire as it is in the states. Hospitals are not overwhelmed. And it looks like our infection count is already flattening/exponential growth has peaked.

The other nordics are handling it well, too.
 
Displayed 50 of 83 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.