(Some Guy)   Remember all that hype over ventilators and will we have enough? Well the stats vary from "it might help some" to "they're all gonna die anyway"   (physiciansweekly.com) divider line
17
    Sad, Oxygen, Mortality rate, Intensive care medicine, Mechanical ventilation, Death, Actuarial science, Mortality displacement, Cardiopulmonary resuscitation  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's clear now that they are worth trying if you have them and you have space to use them, contrary to the initial reports out of China.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pretty sure if someone told you you only had a 20% chance of surviving with a ventilator you'd prefer that to certain death.

If 30,000 ventilators are in new york and each patient needs to be on one for 14 days (an overestimate) over the next 4-6 weeks, you're talking about saving 10,000-15,000 lives in new york alone assuming a 80% chance of dying.

I'd say that was damn worth it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well... that's f*cking terrifying.

but Xai is exactly right. Save as many as possible.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I would take my chances with the ventilator over nothing
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Triage the vents for the young and otherwise healthy, but at that point use 'em if ya got 'em.
 
eiger
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
These studies are far too early and small to take very seriously. But if it ends up being the 34% survive as suggested in the UK study, that seems well worth trying to do since the proportion who survive without is likely close to 0%.

So yeah, subby, I don't know what the fark you are talking about and neither do you.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You mean the results vary depending on the patient?  That's crazy talk!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well the stats vary from "it might help some" (historians looking back on the moment after the fact) to "they're all gonna die anyway" (news outlets needing ratings / to sell papers).
img.fark.netimg.fark.net
 
captainstudd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm not sure I believe those stats apply here.  Vents are operator dependent...knowing when to use certain modalities.  We also prone and paralyze, use aprv and have ecmo.  It will be interesting to see how our numbers compare.  So far our survival seems better from what I have seen.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

eiger: These studies are far too early and small to take very seriously. But if it ends up being the 34% survive as suggested in the UK study, that seems well worth trying to do since the proportion who survive without is likely close to 0%.


If you need a vent and you can't get one, you'd be lucky to have a 1% chance of survival without it. Ventilators are for "literally this person isn't getting oxygen into their body and is dying in front of us because of it."
 
Shazam999
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

captainstudd: I'm not sure I believe those stats apply here.  Vents are operator dependent...knowing when to use certain modalities.  We also prone and paralyze, use aprv and have ecmo.  It will be interesting to see how our numbers compare.  So far our survival seems better from what I have seen.


Doctors in Italy, Spain and China are incompetent?

Gee and we wonder why in NA doctors from other countries have to be re-accredited to practice medicine.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let's hope we get a vaccine and a treatment sooner than later.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Xai: pretty sure if someone told you you only had a 20% chance of surviving with a ventilator you'd prefer that to certain death.

If 30,000 ventilators are in new york and each patient needs to be on one for 14 days (an overestimate) over the next 4-6 weeks, you're talking about saving 10,000-15,000 lives in new york alone assuming a 80% chance of dying.

I'd say that was damn worth it.


They are not staying on them for 14 days. 90% die within 4 days from organ failure. With a couple of simple blood tests, you can predict it now, who will die and who will do all right.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: I would take my chances with the ventilator over nothing


Good luck finding one in a couple weeks.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Let's hope we get a vaccine and a treatment sooner than later.


We might have one in a year. I wouldn't bet on it.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So a vent can reduce the mortality rate between 20 to 50 percent.  That seems like a pretty big deal.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So is this where we start having the death panels?
 
