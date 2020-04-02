 Skip to content
(Reuters)   COVID-19 killing jobs at an exponential rate   (reuters.com) divider line
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Let's see how Trump's approval rating holds now that there are almost 10,000,000 more unemployed people since their last paycheck 2 weeks ago...
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/stolen
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
10 million job losses in 2 weeks. Noice
 
Gooch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Didn't you hear? This is Pelosi's fault.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, it's doubled since last week, which sucks. But we don't know if it's "exponential" just yet. If it's 13 million next week, then, yes...
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And yet the futures market was up 200 points this morning. That should tell you all you need to know about those LARPers on Wall Street.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's just....incredible. In a bad way.

Now do that for the entire world
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I gotta solve everything.   Just shut down the unemployment offices.  And those pesky online application servers?  I bet they run on electricity.  "Oops.  I thought that was my space heater" I said as I walked out of the office to go in to quarantine.
 
jake3988
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Any Trump supporter is just going to blame one of:
A) 'The Libs'
B) Pelosi
C) Obama
D) The 'deep state'
E) The media
F) All of the Above.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

And one would guess there's going to be close to 10,000,000 more* without health insurance come November.

*and counting
//MAGA?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Many of these layoffs are from companies taking advantage of an opportunity. It was going to happen anyway.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i never liked working. trading my time for a paltry amount of money? stupid idea. we need a universal basic income.

chasemarch.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It is almost as if you close down business to contain a transmittable disease that people cannot work but still need a way to support themselves and or family.

f*cking weird
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Moore's law of unemployment.

Many companies will probably be face reconstruction after this pandemic is done, so high unemployment rates are going to be around for awhile.  Also anyone who was planning to retire off their 401k will work longer, also aiding to this.  The hardest hit will be ones that where in the service industry that a lot of that is now being transferred to online - Take-out versus dine-in.  It will defiantly change how society behaves.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wait, we were told only regulations kill jobs.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The democrats have historically always inherited a republican disaster. We will get through this, prosper, and then elect another GOP to fark it all up.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

If the government of China had been responsible and honest none of this may have happened. How can you blame that on Obama? This is not the 2nd or 3rd time China has screwed us all with dangerous medical outbreaks. CDC's from several nations made it clear to China we would have another outbreak because of their lax sanitation codes and backward eating habits. It was made clear it was just a matter of time.
 
6nome
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good thing we don't live in a capitalistic hell-hole, otherwise this might be concerning
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Many companies will probably be face reconstruction after this pandemic is done, so high unemployment rates are going to be around for awhile.  Also anyone who was planning to retire off their 401k will work longer, also aiding to this.  The hardest hit will be ones that where in the service industry that a lot of that is now being transferred to online - Take-out versus dine-in.  It will defiantly change how society behaves.


A lot of people are saying that this will change how society behaves, and that things will never be the same again.

I'm old enough to remember after 9/11 how people said that action movies would be dead and you could never film another shoot out in a building or do anything that damages a building and makes rubble.

It might change people, but I doubt it.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Any Trump supporter is just going to blame one of:
A) 'The Libs'
B) Pelosi
C) Obama
D) The 'deep state'
E) The media
F) All of the Above.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Didn't you hear? This is Pelosi's fault.


Even if only 5% of Trumpers (which appears to be 90% of republicans) believe that and 25% of Independents and 100% of Democrats then you know what you get?

Think 2008 election, but blue-er.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Not that many
 
links136
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

[chasemarch.com image 720x481]


i think there was a Greek play about this thousands of years ago

And so who will till the soil?

"Why the slaves!"

360 degree turn complete
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Solty Dog

The democrats have historically always inherited a republican disaster. We will get through this, prosper, and then elect another GOP to fark it all up.

So a global pandemic is the fault of the GOP?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sheltering in place and shutting down non-essential businesses are pretty severe regulations.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The democrats have historically always inherited a republican disaster. We will get through this, prosper, and then elect another GOP to fark it all up.

So a global pandemic is the fault of the GOP?


No, Trump's incompetent response making it worse than it needed to be is...
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Trump has finally secured his place in the history books. Decades from now we'll all learn of the Trump years.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

[chasemarch.com image 720x481]

i think there was a Greek play about this thousands of years ago

And so who will till the soil?

"Why the slaves!"

360 degree turn complete


ya, i should have slaves, or robots or something
 
QFarker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Less than one month ago, the smartest man in the world said this was no big deal.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sheltering in place and shutting down non-essential businesses are pretty severe regulations.


[technicallycorrect.jpg]

/2nd time in thread, let's go for 3
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Y'know, as much as I worry about still being in contact with the public because I'm considered essential, I definitely don't take for granted the fact that I still have a job. I have a lot of friends this is gonna be rough for, and they're not alone. This whole thing is going to hurt millions of people even if they don't get sick. Really the best we can hope is that this institutes some real societal changes in this country with regard to basic medical care and guaranteed sick leave at the very least.

/I can dream, right?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Any Trump supporter is just going to blame one of:
A) 'The Libs'
B) Pelosi
C) Obama
D) The 'deep state'
E) The media
F) All of the Above.


"Miah cow-ward of a boss, never to be sufficiently damned Bob and Dave in HR.  I know they are sekret libs... they have those donkey stickers."
 
guilt by association
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Who knew dystopia and pestilence would be so good for the economy?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The democrats have historically always inherited a republican disaster. We will get through this, prosper, and then elect another GOP to fark it all up.

So a global pandemic is the fault of the GOP?


No.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.