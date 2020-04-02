 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TC Palm)   Wife's hatred of COVID-19 equaled only by her love of fireball whiskey   (tcpalm.com) divider line
22
    More: Florida, Crime, Vero Beach, Florida, Domestic violence, Treasure Coast, Illegal drug trade, VERO BEACH, alleged attacker, Victim  
•       •       •

1009 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 10:10 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, yes.  Fireball.  When you *absolutely* want to be totally incapacitated by a hangover...
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The living room looked "disheveled," with an empty bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, a slogan of which is, "If you haven't tried it yet, just imagine what it feels like to stand face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon who just ate a whisky barrel full of spicy cinnamon."

Quality reporting right there.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Where the hell did they find a 43 year old in Vero?
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UberDave: Ah, yes.  Fireball.  When you *absolutely* want to be totally incapacitated by a hangover...


and/or a blood glucose level approaching 400
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Glad they didn't include a picture so we can imagine the fighting couple as hot lesbians.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Was going to inquire about Farm handle just based on headline, but we mostly stay out of jail, right?  Right??
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Drank that garbage a few times & it tastes like chemicals, not whiskey.  Can't imagine what a bottle of it would do to your insides.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fireball whiskey, for when you want a mixed drink, but don't want the bother of remembering there is alcohol in it until you see the bottle of whiskey is empty and you utter the following..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

enry: The living room looked "disheveled," with an empty bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, a slogan of which is, "If you haven't tried it yet, just imagine what it feels like to stand face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon who just ate a whisky barrel full of spicy cinnamon."

Quality reporting right there.


I would normally say Greenlee is trying to reach is work count quota but his articles have gotten significantly shorter this this has all gone down.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I didn't know Fireball was available in anything other than nip bottles in the gutter.
 
Marine1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Likwit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fireball is farking disgusting.

I love it.
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

enry: The living room looked "disheveled," with an empty bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, a slogan of which is, "If you haven't tried it yet, just imagine what it feels like to stand face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon who just ate a whisky barrel full of spicy cinnamon."

Quality reporting right there.


I feel like this whole article is just an ad. " Fireball, the shot of choice for drunk lesbian make-up sex"
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: Drank that garbage a few times & it tastes like chemicals, not whiskey.  Can't imagine what a bottle of it would do to your insides.


I've had digestive issues for a few years. Maybe it's time to try a fireball cleanout?
 
Marine1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: Cardinal Ximenez: Drank that garbage a few times & it tastes like chemicals, not whiskey.  Can't imagine what a bottle of it would do to your insides.

I've had digestive issues for a few years. Maybe it's time to try a fireball cleanout?


Wouldn't it be a lot less effort to go to the hardware store, get a pipe soldering torch, turn it on, and shove it up your ass?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: Cardinal Ximenez: Drank that garbage a few times & it tastes like chemicals, not whiskey.  Can't imagine what a bottle of it would do to your insides.

I've had digestive issues for a few years. Maybe it's time to try a fireball cleanout?


Assess your toilet paper supply very carefully before embarking upon this endeavor.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marine1: Wouldn't it be a lot less effort to go to the hardware store, get a pipe soldering torch, turn it on, and shove it up your ass?


Its the smell of the anal hairs burning that really grosses me out.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
so,

Cardinal Ximenez: Drank that garbage a few times & it tastes like chemicals, not whiskey.  Can't imagine what a bottle of it would do to your insides.


makes one wonder if the oil does indeed hit the anus.  if it's flavored with chemicals and not real cinnamon, the drinker might luck out and only be, according to

UberDave: totally incapacitated by a hangover.

that and, you know, jailed for spouse shovin'.  i guess this is the stress fighting that we all saw coming.  online therapy?  it should be very doable, and they could run PSAs so that people would know it's available... this is something that's probably all ready happening?
 
Pinner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hooker mouthwash.
guess some habits die hard.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When I turned 21, my older brother is all "Here Turnip! Have a bottle of Fireball!" I'm only 21, I don't know better, it tasted like Red Hots, and the next day...yikes.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My wife likes fireball in her coffee, should I be concerned?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pinner: Hooker mouthwash.
guess some habits die hard.


OK, now you've given me the mental image of a drunken lesbian hooker catfight.

/thanks, I'll be isolated in my bunk
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.