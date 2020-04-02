 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Cell phone data showing which Americans have complied with stay home orders vs those who kept traveling around looks like the Union vs the Confederacy   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anonymous. Right.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before paranoid conspiracy theories
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh...all of East Texas, certainly.

That red right up there in North Texas is surely Amarillo-Dumas where there is a lot of oil industry going on (fracking).

One that is interesting is Alamosa county CO.  That's the largest agricultural alpine valley in the world and everyone is spread out.  My guess is that they are still shutdown for the winter.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Oklahoma's defense, your grocery store is always several miles away. Also, Oklahoma needs more grocery stores.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Folks in WV are either taking this seriously, or have crappy cell phone coverage.

/we're taking it seriously
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Idol - Rebel Yell (Official Music Video)
Youtube VdphvuyaV_I
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh look, it's an inverse population-density plot.

What you're seeing is a reflection of where people have to travel 2+ miles to resupply or to reach their jobs.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Anonymous. Right.


Which is why Facebook can correlate what you said with where you said it, and how fast you were going.
 
dan_kronske
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of this needs context. For example, sometimes I drive for Postmates, which is considered "essential," although I think I'm playing it safe for a  it and staying in
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I leave my cell phone at home when I go out on my TP recon.  If I find a rich vein of TP I don't want the others to know about it until I've bought up all the available stock.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When do they tell us there are now 50,000 fewer active  cell phones?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Original: Original Tweet:

[Fark user image 850x1030]
[Fark user image 850x538]

Oh look, it's an inverse population-density plot.

What you're seeing is a reflection of where people have to travel 2+ miles to resupply or to reach their jobs.


Total nonsense. Ever been to upstate NY?
 
nomysterynil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew I should have left my phone at home when I went for a long drive Sunday...didn't break quarantine or the speed limit, just missed driving.
 
Tartha De Tear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: In Oklahoma's defense, your grocery store is always several miles away. Also, Oklahoma needs more grocery stores.


Sorry...doesn't fly. Outside of Chicago proper, us suburbanites drive EVERYWHERE to get anything.
 
Tartha De Tear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Original: Original Tweet:

[Fark user image 850x1030]
[Fark user image 850x538]

Oh look, it's an inverse population-density plot.

What you're seeing is a reflection of where people have to travel 2+ miles to resupply or to reach their jobs.


Bullshiat. Speaking for the Chicagoland area, if you don't live in Chicago proper, you're driving 30 - 45 minutes to get to your job in the burbs OR you're taking an hour to get to work via the train.

Try again. A little harder this time.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Total nonsense. Ever been to upstate NY?


I've been north of Central Park, yes.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Original: Original Tweet:

[Fark user image 850x1030]
[Fark user image 850x538]

Oh look, it's an inverse population-density plot.

What you're seeing is a reflection of where people have to travel 2+ miles to resupply or to reach their jobs.


The plots are not absolute miles, they show the changes or lack there of in people's travel.  So, if you are 15 miles from a grocery store and are in the habit of going every week, that's a "normal".  If you switch to every other week, that's a 50% reduction.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nomysterynil: I knew I should have left my phone at home when I went for a long drive Sunday...didn't break quarantine or the speed limit, just missed driving.


Roads are empty and cops aren't going to pull you over and risk getting infected (unless you're going unreasonably fast). What's holding you back from some spirited driving?
 
delta_pwnd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tartha De Tear: Joe USer: In Oklahoma's defense, your grocery store is always several miles away. Also, Oklahoma needs more grocery stores.

Sorry...doesn't fly. Outside of Chicago proper, us suburbanites drive EVERYWHERE to get anything.


And similar in deep South. Often if you're walking down the road you'll get at least 6 cars stop ask if everything ok. Need help?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tartha De Tear: Speaking for the Chicagoland area, if you don't live in Chicago proper, you're driving 30 - 45 minutes to get to your job in the burbs OR you're taking an hour to get to work via the train.


I've driven in Chicago. 30-45 minutes doesn't get you 2 miles.

\does cost about $5, though
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Anonymous. Right.


tbf it was in quotes.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: In before paranoid conspiracy theories



Missed it by THAT much.
 
Tartha De Tear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Tartha De Tear: Speaking for the Chicagoland area, if you don't live in Chicago proper, you're driving 30 - 45 minutes to get to your job in the burbs OR you're taking an hour to get to work via the train.

I've driven in Chicago. 30-45 minutes doesn't get you 2 miles.

\does cost about $5, though


Oh...I don't drive in Chicago if I can help it at all. If you live out in the burbs (particularly outside of Cook County) you're driving 20 - 30 miles to get to your job, taking 30 to 45 minutes to do so. This map is showing that folks in the city aren't moving at all (the mayor has a lot to do with that) and the folks in the burbs are cooking at home for once.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: In before paranoid conspiracy theories


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Original: Original Tweet:

[Fark user image image 850x1030]
[Fark user image image 850x538]

Oh look, it's an inverse population-density plot.

What you're seeing is a reflection of where people have to travel 2+ miles to resupply or to reach their jobs.


Or to even reach a supermarket.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tartha De Tear: Joe USer: In Oklahoma's defense, your grocery store is always several miles away. Also, Oklahoma needs more grocery stores.

Sorry...doesn't fly. Outside of Chicago proper, us suburbanites drive EVERYWHERE to get anything.


700,000 people in OKC, 620 sq miles. Under 10 large grocery chains, including Target and Walmart. Several parts of the city have zero stores.

You drive everywhere for anything.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This text is now purple: Original: Original Tweet:

[Fark user image 850x1030]
[Fark user image 850x538]

Oh look, it's an inverse population-density plot.

What you're seeing is a reflection of where people have to travel 2+ miles to resupply or to reach their jobs.

Total nonsense. Ever been to upstate NY?


Why would anyone want to go there?

Pretty sure the maps indicate "Here Be Dragons" over upstate NY.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: nomysterynil: I knew I should have left my phone at home when I went for a long drive Sunday...didn't break quarantine or the speed limit, just missed driving.

Roads are empty and cops aren't going to pull you over and risk getting infected (unless you're going unreasonably fast). What's holding you back from some spirited driving?


Ummm....

The number of speed traps near me has shot up dramatically.

With tax revenue down, you gotta make up the funds somewhere.
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My iphones Location Services icon for Find My IPhone has been on frequently for the past few days... to the point that I disabled Find My IPhone (can't lose it if I never leave my house). I'll bet in the near future we're going to hear about apple either being compromised or selling/providing location information to the media or governments.

/unless, of course we have the FISA court to thank for it
//never share my location with anyone
///pound sand anyone screaming conspiracy or tin foil
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: HotWingConspiracy: This text is now purple: Original: Original Tweet:

[Fark user image 850x1030]
[Fark user image 850x538]

Oh look, it's an inverse population-density plot.

What you're seeing is a reflection of where people have to travel 2+ miles to resupply or to reach their jobs.

Total nonsense. Ever been to upstate NY?

Why would anyone want to go there?

Pretty sure the maps indicate "Here Be Dragons" over upstate NY.


Indeed, and that's why it's sparse and spread out. If this notion that higher level of movement has something to do with having to travel more than 2 miles to get to work or shopping, upstate would show activity.
 
Tartha De Tear
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Tartha De Tear: Joe USer: In Oklahoma's defense, your grocery store is always several miles away. Also, Oklahoma needs more grocery stores.

Sorry...doesn't fly. Outside of Chicago proper, us suburbanites drive EVERYWHERE to get anything.

700,000 people in OKC, 620 sq miles. Under 10 large grocery chains, including Target and Walmart. Several parts of the city have zero stores.

You drive everywhere for anything.


That happens in Chicago, too.

https://www.urbanfarm.org/2019/03/15/​f​ood-insecurity/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Screechy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

natazha: This text is now purple: Original: Original Tweet:

[Fark user image 850x1030]
[Fark user image 850x538]

Oh look, it's an inverse population-density plot.

What you're seeing is a reflection of where people have to travel 2+ miles to resupply or to reach their jobs.

The plots are not absolute miles, they show the changes or lack there of in people's travel.  So, if you are 15 miles from a grocery store and are in the habit of going every week, that's a "normal".  If you switch to every other week, that's a 50% reduction.


It's the average distance traveled falling below 2 miles.  It doesn't take into account 0 miles traveled as an integer.  I was commuting 80 miles two ways back and forth to work, in addition to all my other travel.  That daily 80 miles stopped three weeks ago.  However, I still travel +2 miles to get a doctor's office, grocery story and/or pharmacy.  I also run 4 miles a day for exercise (in the neighborhood, practicing social distancing), with my cell phone on me.

My average distance traveled will never drop below +2 miles, so the implication is that I am not "doing my part".
 
Hero_Pup_37! [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mugato: Anonymous. Right.


LMFAO! Exactly. You'r never anonymous right Siri.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tartha De Tear: Joe USer: Tartha De Tear: Joe USer: In Oklahoma's defense, your grocery store is always several miles away. Also, Oklahoma needs more grocery stores.

Sorry...doesn't fly. Outside of Chicago proper, us suburbanites drive EVERYWHERE to get anything.

700,000 people in OKC, 620 sq miles. Under 10 large grocery chains, including Target and Walmart. Several parts of the city have zero stores.

You drive everywhere for anything.

That happens in Chicago, too.

https://www.urbanfarm.org/2019/03/15/f​ood-insecurity/

[Fark user image image 846x846]


Chicago is about 1/3 the square miles of Oklahoma City with many times the density and a functional rapid transit system. It's difficult to compare the two.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mugato: Anonymous. Right.


It's anonymous in this presentation, but it's by no means anonymous in their network.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Screechy: natazha: This text is now purple: Original: Original Tweet:

[Fark user image 850x1030]
[Fark user image 850x538]

Oh look, it's an inverse population-density plot.

What you're seeing is a reflection of where people have to travel 2+ miles to resupply or to reach their jobs.

The plots are not absolute miles, they show the changes or lack there of in people's travel.  So, if you are 15 miles from a grocery store and are in the habit of going every week, that's a "normal".  If you switch to every other week, that's a 50% reduction.

It's the average distance traveled falling below 2 miles.  It doesn't take into account 0 miles traveled as an integer.  I was commuting 80 miles two ways back and forth to work, in addition to all my other travel.  That daily 80 miles stopped three weeks ago.  However, I still travel +2 miles to get a doctor's office, grocery story and/or pharmacy.  I also run 4 miles a day for exercise (in the neighborhood, practicing social distancing), with my cell phone on me.

My average distance traveled will never drop below +2 miles, so the implication is that I am not "doing my part".


When you're 6 miles from the nearest large park and there are no sidewalks to get there, what do they expect?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


I can't speak for the other states but those red counties in Florida are mostly places where the average gas station is more than 2 miles away and the average grocery store, doctor's office, and pharmacy are considerably further. Like 10-30 miles further.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: nomysterynil: I knew I should have left my phone at home when I went for a long drive Sunday...didn't break quarantine or the speed limit, just missed driving.

Roads are empty and cops aren't going to pull you over and risk getting infected (unless you're going unreasonably fast). What's holding you back from some spirited driving?



https://www.fark.com/comments/1076273​2​/With-fewer-cars-on-road-police-see-an​-uptick-in-speeding-which-means-more-m​oney-for-them-less-for-speeding-now-mo​re-than-ever-public

You're a cop, aren't you?  You have to tell me if you are.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

delta_pwnd: Tartha De Tear: Joe USer: In Oklahoma's defense, your grocery store is always several miles away. Also, Oklahoma needs more grocery stores.

Sorry...doesn't fly. Outside of Chicago proper, us suburbanites drive EVERYWHERE to get anything.

And similar in deep South. Often if you're walking down the road you'll get at least 6 cars stop ask if everything ok. Need help?


To quote a friend in my southern home town:  "if you see someone walking here, you think 'what's up with this freak show?'"
 
snowjack [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In the age of surveillance capitalism, it isn't a paranoid conspiracy theory to assume we're not anonymous in almost any given situation.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is this a good time to point out that people like me who refuse to carry a cell phone aren't reflected in those numbers?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Pretty sure the maps indicate "Here Be Dragons" over upstate NY.

Indeed, and that's why it's sparse and spread out. If this notion that higher level of movement has something to do with having to travel more than 2 miles to get to work or shopping, upstate would show activity.


Upstate NY is sparsely populated relative to the megalopolis. However, it is densely populated relative to the mountain and southwests.

Lightly-populated parts of the upstate are more densely populated than anywhere in Montana, for instance.

Even discounting NYC and Lawn Guyland, New York State has 7.5 million people in upstate. Without the city, it's still Washington or Arizona.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Happy to live in a White State.

White, as in the color on that map. Don't <thatsracist.jpg> me.
 
hawks9nkh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Original: Original Tweet:

[Fark user image image 850x1030]
[Fark user image image 850x538]

Oh look, it's an inverse population-density plot.

What you're seeing is a reflection of where people have to travel 2+ miles to resupply or to reach their jobs.


Bullshiat. I live in NJ, monmouth county. I had to drive roughly 5 miles just to get groceries. I leave the house once a week to get groceries, thats it.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Is this a good time to point out that people like me who refuse to carry a cell phone aren't reflected in those numbers?


They track you passively by listening for your ham emissions.

\which is not kosher
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hawks9nkh: This text is now purple: Original: Original Tweet:

[Fark user image image 850x1030]
[Fark user image image 850x538]

Oh look, it's an inverse population-density plot.

What you're seeing is a reflection of where people have to travel 2+ miles to resupply or to reach their jobs.

Bullshiat. I live in NJ, monmouth county. I had to drive roughly 5 miles just to get groceries. I leave the house once a week to get groceries, thats it.


Monmouth County has more people than Wyoming or Vermont, and a higher population density than Massachusetts. You're in one of the densest places in the country. You're twice the threshold value for the darkest shade.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

snowjack: In the age of surveillance capitalism, it isn't a paranoid conspiracy theory to assume we're not anonymous in almost any given situation.


Fark user imageView Full Size


A foreign app is introduced into our precious devices without the knowledge of the individual, and certainly without any choice. That's the way your hard-core Capitalist works. I first became aware of it, snowjack, during the act of looking something up online...Yes, a profound sense of fatigue with targeted ads, a feeling of emptiness followed. Luckily I was able to interpret these feelings correctly. Loss of information. I can assure you it has not recurred, snowjack. Companies sense my power, and they seek the personal information. I do not avoid commerce, snowjack...but I do deny them my information.
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Naido: delta_pwnd: Tartha De Tear: Joe USer: In Oklahoma's defense, your grocery store is always several miles away. Also, Oklahoma needs more grocery stores.

Sorry...doesn't fly. Outside of Chicago proper, us suburbanites drive EVERYWHERE to get anything.

And similar in deep South. Often if you're walking down the road you'll get at least 6 cars stop ask if everything ok. Need help?

To quote a friend in my southern home town:  "if you see someone walking here, you think 'what's up with this freak show?'"

Same thing when you see a man and woman out together and she's driving:  "Some sot done lost their license.".
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tartha De Tear: This text is now purple: Original: Original Tweet:

[Fark user image 850x1030]
[Fark user image 850x538]

Oh look, it's an inverse population-density plot.

What you're seeing is a reflection of where people have to travel 2+ miles to resupply or to reach their jobs.

Bullshiat. Speaking for the Chicagoland area, if you don't live in Chicago proper, you're driving 30 - 45 minutes to get to your job in the burbs OR you're taking an hour to get to work via the train.

Try again. A little harder this time.


Time is not a measure of distance.

If I get in my car now and drive for 30 minutes I'll be 35 miles away. If I go to the bus stop I will be under 1 mile away in those same 30 minutes, all of it from the walk. The next bus is in an hour.

If I walk for 25 minutes I'll be at a small grocery store. If I walk for 60 minutes I'll be at a large one. There are almost no sidewalks, I will be walking in the street.  The bus will take 2 hrs. The car will take 10 minutes.
 
