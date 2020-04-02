 Skip to content
(NYPost)   He kicked Tojos ass, now he kicked Covid-19 ass   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Family, Bill Kelly, Rose Ayers-Etherington, Grandparent, medical conditions, Great Depression, Grandpa Bill, high blood pressure  
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
... first US soldiers to set foot in the South Pacific during WWII,
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, he's definitely a tough guy. He might still die of coronavirus.
 
angryjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In his words, 'I survived the foxholes of Guam, I can get through this [coronavirus] bull--,'" she wrote.

Guam is already shiatty enough without thinking of fighting a war on it, so I believe him.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NY Post is such shiat.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are 2 organ vets who both survived Covid, both named Bill?
 
AbstractDatabase
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: NY Post is such shiat.


this is our local site.

https://www.oregonlive.com/coronaviru​s​/2020/03/oregonians-with-coronavirus-y​amhill-county-veteran-95-battled-covid​-19-and-won.html
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Celebrity Insult Generator: [Fark user image image 200x310]


Came for this!

/satisfecho
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


I'd like a bottle of anything, and a glazed donut, Tojo!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

I'd like a bottle of anything, and a glazed donut, Tojo!


Fuhgeddaboutit!
 
