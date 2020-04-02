 Skip to content
(Fox News)   San Francisco bans those re-usable bags that they wanted everyone to start using   (foxnews.com) divider line
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They want you at the very least to disinfect them between grocery runs.
 
Iamos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facepalm? I guess Emerson was right, a foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's ironic, no?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Because it's absolutely "correct" to never change things based on a change in circumstances.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Why facepalm?
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Before they were just filthy, now they're filthy and disease ridden and could infect the checkout clerk. Makes sense to me.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who would have thought that something that comes into contact with a car floors, car trunks, checkout line conveyors, raw meat juice, carts, and people themselves would be a vector of disease transmission.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Because it's absolutely "correct" to never change things based on a change in circumstances.


To be fair, almost everyone's reusable bags are nasty little bacteria traps. That never changed.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Because it's absolutely "correct" to never change things based on a change in circumstances.


Oh look, this stupid argument again.  Go ahead and close that barn door.  The horse got out.  Here's a secret I'll let you in on.  Nothing changed.  Those bags were always a way to spread disease.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Why facepalm?


In this era of DON'T TOUCH YOUR FACE we need a new "facepalm" any suggestions?
 
Cormee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They could make wonderful PPE gowns for elves
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: They want you at the very least to disinfect them between grocery runs.


And since people won't, they have to ban them.

I really don't see how this is hard to understand.  But then again, these are fox viewers we're talking about.
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Being San Francisco I would have presumed it's because everyone is taking shiats in them.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'll remind everyone, when we started with "The Disposable Culture" back in the 1970s, one of the reasons was hygiene.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I liked having plastic bags available around the house to use as garbage can liners.

The only reusable bags I usd these days are the insulated ones god when I buy frozen foods. I should probably try to disinfect them...
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If we ban plastic bags and required paper bags there would be more trees not unless
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zepillin: If we ban plastic bags and required paper bags there would be more trees not unless


Okay, Lorax.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Why facepalm?


it's for the bozos who will FWD:FWD:fwd:RE:RE;re:re:RE:FWD this to demonstrate their mastery of the Duning-Kruger Effect.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cormee: They could make wonderful PPE gowns for elves

in NYC they use the full size hefty trash bags

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
TomDooley
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Because it's absolutely "correct" to never change things based on a change in circumstances.

Oh look, this stupid argument again.  Go ahead and close that barn door.  The horse got out.  Here's a secret I'll let you in on.  Nothing changed.  Those bags were always a way to spread disease.


Three months ago there wasn't a pandemic.  There's a pandemic now.  That is what has changed.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Simple fix here: put everything back in the cart after ringing it up, take it to the car, grab the wipes, sanitize the items, and put them in the reusable bags.

Sure, it is more work at the car, but saves you the trouble at home.

/dogs totally interfere with sanitizing at home, I suspect they want to help by licking everything.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Because it's absolutely "correct" to never change things based on a change in circumstances.

Oh look, this stupid argument again.  Go ahead and close that barn door.  The horse got out.  Here's a secret I'll let you in on.  Nothing changed.  Those bags were always a way to spread disease.


So is gathering in large groups.  Why haven't we always been under shelter in place?
 
xalres
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Weird. It's almost like something happened between now and then. Now, if we could all combine our collective investigative powers, I just know we'll be able to ferret it out.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You mean a conservative news organization is smirking because somebody changed something based on new evidence and a change in circumstances?

I guess we should be like those churches that won't cancel services instead.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Because it's absolutely "correct" to never change things based on a change in circumstances.

To be fair, almost everyone's reusable bags are nasty little bacteria traps. That never changed.


Leave my sex doll out of this!
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Because it's absolutely "correct" to never change things based on a change in circumstances.

Oh look, this stupid argument again.  Go ahead and close that barn door.  The horse got out.  Here's a secret I'll let you in on.  Nothing changed.  Those bags were always a way to spread disease.


True...but the diseases they were going to spread were generally minor (colds) or at least a socially-accepted risk (flu)
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Jeebus Saves: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Because it's absolutely "correct" to never change things based on a change in circumstances.

Oh look, this stupid argument again.  Go ahead and close that barn door.  The horse got out.  Here's a secret I'll let you in on.  Nothing changed.  Those bags were always a way to spread disease.

Three months ago there wasn't a pandemic.  There's a pandemic now.  That is what has changed.


So transmitting salmonella or any other disease was acceptable?
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I love the debate surrounding plastic bags. On one side, you have people arguing that the government is trying to take away everyone's freedom by telling you where you can put your groceries, while the other side is patting themselves on the back and sanctimoniously browbeating people about how environmentally conscious they are for using reusable bags, literally the most minor and ineffective sacrifice anyone can make.

Yes, both sides are bad. And yes, I am better than you.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Oh look, this stupid argument again.  Go ahead and close that barn door.  The horse got out.  Here's a secret I'll let you in on.  Nothing changed.  Those bags were always a way to spread disease.


"Tote bags frighten me!"

You poor oppressed thing.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Jeebus Saves: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Because it's absolutely "correct" to never change things based on a change in circumstances.

Oh look, this stupid argument again.  Go ahead and close that barn door.  The horse got out.  Here's a secret I'll let you in on.  Nothing changed.  Those bags were always a way to spread disease.

So is gathering in large groups.  Why haven't we always been under shelter in place?


You don't understand!  LIBS BAD!  LIBS OWNED!  LOLZ!!!!!11
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Oh look, this stupid argument again.  Go ahead and close that barn door.  The horse got out.  Here's a secret I'll let you in on.  Nothing changed.  Those bags were always a way to spread disease.


Spread disease? Good god, how did you ever leave the house before? Little whiny fastidious Americans. Well are you happy now--maybe you can live the rest of your life and never leave your house. Just talk to farking Siri.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: I love the debate surrounding plastic bags. On one side, you have people arguing that the government is trying to take away everyone's freedom by telling you where you can put your groceries, while the other side is patting themselves on the back and sanctimoniously browbeating people about how environmentally conscious they are for using reusable bags, literally the most minor and ineffective sacrifice anyone can make.

Yes, both sides are bad. And yes, I am better than you.


Which side is Frank and which side is Stein?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I liked having plastic bags available around the house to use as garbage can liners.

The only reusable bags I usd these days are the insulated ones god when I buy frozen foods. I should probably try to disinfect them...


I Lysol Wipe the cooler bags before they go back to car.  If really bad (ie. A leak happened) I wash with dish soap and use the sprayer.  Have about 6 of them that I rotate.

/ absolutely necessary in the Florida summer
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Jeebus Saves: Oh look, this stupid argument again.  Go ahead and close that barn door.  The horse got out.  Here's a secret I'll let you in on.  Nothing changed.  Those bags were always a way to spread disease.

"Tote bags frighten me!"

You poor oppressed thing.


Show me where anyone said that.  Or are you just doing your typical thread shiatting?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Jeebus Saves: Oh look, this stupid argument again.  Go ahead and close that barn door.  The horse got out.  Here's a secret I'll let you in on.  Nothing changed.  Those bags were always a way to spread disease.

Spread disease? Good god, how did you ever leave the house before? Little whiny fastidious Americans. Well are you happy now--maybe you can live the rest of your life and never leave your house. Just talk to farking Siri.


Is this ironic?
 
NEDM
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Jeebus Saves: Oh look, this stupid argument again.  Go ahead and close that barn door.  The horse got out.  Here's a secret I'll let you in on.  Nothing changed.  Those bags were always a way to spread disease.

Spread disease? Good god, how did you ever leave the house before? Little whiny fastidious Americans. Well are you happy now--maybe you can live the rest of your life and never leave your house. Just talk to farking Siri.


That is literally the farking reason the bags just got banned.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Because it's absolutely "correct" to never change things based on a change in circumstances.


Exactly. Before this, there were no such things as viruses.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A good article on paper vs plastic vs reusable
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Declassify Issue: Why facepalm?

In this era of DON'T TOUCH YOUR FACE we need a new "facepalm" any suggestions?


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size

"Mustn't facepalm"
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Because it's absolutely "correct" to never change things based on a change in circumstances.

Exactly. Before this, there were no such things as viruses.


Even before the Covids came in as the hip new cool thing, places that banned plastic bags were having problems with Hepatitis.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have around 5-6 of the insulated canvas bags I've used for years (not only good for keeping stuff hot/cold, but also to keep loads of stuff in one bag rather than deal with lots of loose little bags flailing around). Since canvas bags got B&ned from stores, I've repurposed them as "soft storage" containers to hold non-perishable foods in cans/bags when there's no more room left in the cupboards & pantry shelves.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Jeebus Saves: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Because it's absolutely "correct" to never change things based on a change in circumstances.

Oh look, this stupid argument again.  Go ahead and close that barn door.  The horse got out.  Here's a secret I'll let you in on.  Nothing changed.  Those bags were always a way to spread disease.

So is gathering in large groups.  Why haven't we always been under shelter in place?


The difference is people weren't demanding to be put in large groups as a way of doing something good.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Jeebus Saves: Oh look, this stupid argument again.  Go ahead and close that barn door.  The horse got out.  Here's a secret I'll let you in on.  Nothing changed.  Those bags were always a way to spread disease.

Spread disease? Good god, how did you ever leave the house before? Little whiny fastidious Americans. Well are you happy now--maybe you can live the rest of your life and never leave your house. Just talk to farking Siri.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Even before the Covids came in as the hip new cool thing, places that banned plastic bags were having problems with Hepatitis


[citation needed]
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So what's the plan?  You can't buy more groceries than you can carry without a bag?
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jaytkay: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Even before the Covids came in as the hip new cool thing, places that banned plastic bags were having problems with Hepatitis

[citation needed]


Source: Your mom. She banned plastic bags.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Remember recycled paper grocery bags?  Turns out we got it right the first time.
 
Cormee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Cormee: They could make wonderful PPE gowns for elves
in NYC they use the full size hefty trash bags

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x422]


Elves would trip on those
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: They want you at the very least to disinfect them between grocery runs.


I do that, but I only use them when I bag myself
 
sdd2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cormee: sdd2000: Cormee: They could make wonderful PPE gowns for elves
in NYC they use the full size hefty trash bags

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x422]

Elves would trip on those


get taller elves? ;->
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.