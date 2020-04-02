 Skip to content
(CTV News)   ♫ Crazy I'm crazy for feeling so lonely I'm crazy Crazy for feeling so blue ♫   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After a near death experience about 15 years ago I suffered debilitating panic attacks. I would lay in bed and shake for hours. They progressively got better to where I was able to leave my house and not hyperventilate. I haven't suffered a major episode for about 5 years.

But with the stress of the last couple weeks I'm starting to feel that muscle tightness in my abdomen and back. It creeps its way up in to my brain and suddenly I can't breathe. That's how it begins. I'm hoping they don't return.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: It creeps its way up in to my brain and suddenly I can't breathe. That's how it begins. I'm hoping they don't return.


I hope they don't, Clypsocookie.

Do you have any Allman Brothers?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Many Canadians, estimated at one in five in any given year, personally experience a mental health problem or illness."

This explains so much about a people who boil tree juice down and eat it, and then put sharp blades on the soles of their shoes, run around on the ice, and hit each other with long sticks....
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm actually enjoying the isolation and less frenetic pace of my days.

Willie Nelson -Hit Medley On The Grand Ole Opry(1965).
Youtube W1bXdXWEKaE
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The 'crazy' was always there, this circumstance just helped rip the blinders off.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: The 'crazy' was always there, this circumstance just helped rip the blinders off.


Agreed. We have needed to address mental health in this country for decades, this may be the straw that breaks it.
 
