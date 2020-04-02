 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Fighting COVID-19 is like playing whack-a-mole. Subby won an oversized teddy bear playing whack-a-mole once, and is available to join Trump's pandemic team   (npr.org) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Immune system, different countries, respiratory viruses, pandemic hit, sort of mask, science writer Ed Yong, different times, health care workers  
•       •       •

178 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 10:32 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once won a huge jar of jelly beans by using my finger to measure the jar, then using the slide rule I habitually carry to calculate the volume of the cylinder ((pi*r2) * height), then I estimated the volume of the average jelly bean, then divided the volume of the jar by the volume of a jelly bean.

I'm ready to serve.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I once won a huge jar of jelly beans by using my finger to measure the jar, then using the slide rule I habitually carry to calculate the volume of the cylinder ((pi*r2) * height), then I estimated the volume of the average jelly bean, then divided the volume of the jar by the volume of a jelly bean.

I'm ready to serve.


There's no place for that sort of calculated, measured, planned response in our War on Coronavirus. This is a war. It demands fast, aggressive, loud action. Knee jerk responses. Words that fly fast and furious, like machine gun fire. I'll take a whack-a-mole champion over some googly eyed jelly bean counting geek any day. ANY DAY.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And it will continue to be so if we don't have a comprehensive, consistent, managed national plan.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I once won TWO stuffed unicorns that were as big as me!
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My last Whack-a-Mole game didn't include a mole megachurch launching moles at me from behind and above.
 
gwowen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Subby won an oversized teddy bear playing whack-a-mole once, and is available overqualified to join Trump's pandemic team
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Luckily for America, Trump is a master of 18 dimensional Whack-a-Mole.  He's whacking moles across time and space, while Obummer is playing Skee Ball in Mom Jeans.

Yahtzee, libs.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 500x379]


It's the Pence training kit.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.