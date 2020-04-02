 Skip to content
(Slate)   If you've been trying to imagine ways that we could turn every hospital in America into a literal Thunderdome, Slate has a pretty good idea for consideration   (slate.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There will not be time for such things.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Effectively, living wills - a written statement of what treatment you want, or don't want.

It's a good idea in general, but I'm afraid that the worst of us would make every argument possible why they should get a ventilator, while the best of us would quietly acquiesce and leave the rest of us behind with a pandemic distilled soup of human filth.
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So, Mississippi?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Go for the hammer, not the chainsaw
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Tired: Death panels.

Wired: Death HOA boards.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Thunderdome is coming.

Whether you want it or not.

And more and more it's starting to look like y'all are gonna get your "no cops" wish.

This ends well...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Are they suggesting people sacrifice themselves
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've got DNR orders and "no extreme measures" orders (don't hook me up to machines to keep me alive).  It's all flagged on the RoadID med-alert tag I wear.  Notarized paperwork and everything.  Eventually something's gonna kill me, and I'm not going to bankrupt my family trying to fight it.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As someone who has been depressed most of their lives and does not see many disadvantages of my own death would my advanced directive be valid?
 
Explodo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lay off the OAN.
 
Harlee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

So.... cake or death?  Cake please.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The thing that I see here is that this idea means that the kind and generous will die, while the selfish and greedy will live.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

That's how it works already.
 
Mouser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sorry, we're all out of cake.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The article is about having that discussion now, before you are sick or in the hospital. So that the people who may have to make the choices for you know what what you want. So that your doctor knows what you want. So that your kid isn't browbeaten into refusing treatment, or your sister knows that you do not want to be intubated under any circumstances.

It isn't stupid.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Woohoo!!! Looks like I'm gonna live!!!!
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Consider the nightmare scenario you've heard many times by now: Twelve patients with COVID-19 arrive in the ICU needing emergency mechanical ventilation. Only six ventilators are available. Which patients should the doctors place on ventilators? Which patients should be left to die?"


There's no reason to fight, guys, 97% of those 12 patients are going to die regardless.
 
LuckyBastid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

No, it's about half of them that get the vent that will die.

/RN
//ICU step down unit
///Michigan
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
MD's will have to decide based on age and underlying other health issues. The goal would be to put people on ventilators who have the best chance to survive this and be taken off alive and recover. That is what they had to to in Italy. That's what will have to happen here in some places...and it is heartbreaking.
 
Goimir
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Have a feeling they'll throw me in the bin because I'm pushing 300 lbs and I smoke.  Yeah I walk 2 to 3 miles a day and climb ladders and shiat but they won't know that and throw me in the bin.

So I'm staying the hell away from everyone.

/taking this opportunity to eat healthier.
 
jfclark27
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I ate healthier once. Tastes like shiat. Better with lots of salt and butter, wrapped in bacon
 
caddisfly
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Two men enter, one man wheeze?
 
vtstang66
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Would I rather die or survive with $100k+ in debt from a couple weeks in the hospital?  That is a tough question.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What if....

What if all the writers of this sort of what if stuff all volunteer to die and then we would no longer have what if articles going green.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I had to Google that reference....
 
ericbikesmt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"do not intubate me ever" is not "intubate me if a short term use makes me normal again in a short time". Medical POA I have makes a distinction.

/not a doctor
//not a lawyer
///you can easily research what you need AND GO DO IT AND SAVE YOUR FAMILY AND AN UNDERAPPRECIATED MEDICAL PERSON THE PAIN OF STEPPING FOR YOU BEING A LAZY ASS
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Name checks out like a mother. Didn't I see a thread about your selfish ass putting Amazon employees at risk just so you and your ilk can roam around the country?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Earlier reporting had survival rates once on the ventilator at 3%.  That is no longer the case.  Survival rates now range from 30% to 60% once on the vent as Drs are using the machines, if available, earlier in the patient's downturn in oxygen levels.  All the vent does is buy your body some time to fight the infection.  In today's "war zone" ICUs, the outright scarcity of the machines has dovetailed with the discardment of thinking on what was the critical stage requiring ventilation.  Drs know that once the downturn has happened, the patient better be on a ventilator or it's all but over and the machine is useless.

The scarcity and deployment of these machines is a scandal/crime and needs to be addressed.
The cheap, portable vents FEMA tried to stockpile got killed by greed.
The quick and cheap garage-made oxygen helmets are something of a backstop.

Sucks to live in a "1st world" country run with Dark Age government.
 
