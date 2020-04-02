 Skip to content
(Slate)   Slate asks the question: Is the South ready for coronavirus? Oh, come on. We're talking about the region that gave us the Civil War, Katrina, and Atlanta being shut down by a quarter inch of snow. When has the South not been ready?   (slate.com) divider line
81
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they get hit hard, we may have a case study in whether an armed society is a polite society.

/I'm guessing it will be anarchy.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They'll be fine...until the SEC cancels football season.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fine. Based on their behaviors, though, we will probably see a decrease in Republican voters here in Alabama.

/Remember.
//It's just a hoax.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: If they get hit hard, we may have a case study in whether an armed society is a polite society.

/I'm guessing it will be anarchy.


I fully expect that.

And I live here.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure they will do better than NYC. Talk about a bunch of dumb farks.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: I'm pretty sure they will do better than NYC. Talk about a bunch of dumb farks.


Louisiana has a death rate from coronavirus that is 7 times that of NYC.  So not doing better already.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) highest % of obese
2) highest % of smokers
3) worst education systems in the country
4) worst medical systems in the country
5) corrupt local governments
6) tradition of stiggnit to authority

They'll be FINE...
 
youncasqua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: [i.imgur.com image 399x408]


It is said that if you say "heritage, not hate" three times into a mirror at midnight, the ghost of Sherman appears and burns your f*cking house down.
 
Enomai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. This thread after the clown nose that is Fark April Fools.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People with no familiarity with Atlanta might imagine that the headline is joking. It isn't. Our son's first semester there, my wife and daughter paid him a visit. A dusting of snow shut the place down. After 2 hours of driving around they finally found a single restaurant open: a Thai place.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: [i.imgur.com image 399x408]


Kinda shiatty that we cloned Sherman, gave him nukes, but didn't tell him about radiation sickness.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I'm fine. Based on their behaviors, though, we will probably see a decrease in Republican voters here in Alabama.

/Remember.
//It's just a hoax.


Yeah, the only problem is that a lot of states that went red were hard read, so even jf half the republicans died the state would still go red, it just the electoral  college and popular vote would be even more off kilter.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: EvilElecBlanket: I'm pretty sure they will do better than NYC. Talk about a bunch of dumb farks.

Louisiana has a death rate from coronavirus that is 7 times that of NYC.  So not doing better already.


Yeah, the dumbasses in blue New Orleans went ahead with Mardi Gras. That's biting them on the ass,
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't i see the Alabama governor yesterday saying they aren't going to enact any 'shelter in place' laws?

I could be wrong but..........why not post here and find out for sure....
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: FarkBucket18: [i.imgur.com image 399x408]

Kinda shiatty that we cloned Sherman, gave him nukes, but didn't tell him about radiation sickness.


Or to NOT look at the blast with binoculars or anything that will magnify light.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: Frank N Stein: FarkBucket18: [i.imgur.com image 399x408]

Kinda shiatty that we cloned Sherman, gave him nukes, but didn't tell him about radiation sickness.

Or to NOT look at the blast with binoculars or anything that will magnify light.


When your eyes are black holes of Ohioan hate, you don't gotta worry about photons.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Southern Man (live audio 1970)
Youtube iX5IEd15u5A

I like this version...almost sounds like a mashup of southern man and wooden ships.
 
Obscure Login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they'll be fine as long as everyone has been taking this seriously, have been well informed on the latest info and taken the appropriate precautions, from state officials to citizens.

@andishehnouraee
A stunning admission of deadly ignorance from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who says he only just learned that asymptomatic people can transmit #Covid19. "ndividuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt bad, but we didn't know that until the last 24 hours."
8:49 PM · Apr 1, 2020

@mikiebarb
In a word....The South.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

9:03 AM · Apr 2, 2020

....well, shiat....
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're ready for it to cull the obese population, sure. It's going to run rampant there, if early results are any indication.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: If they get hit hard, we may have a case study in whether an armed society is a polite society.

/I'm guessing it will be anarchy.


Because that happened in NY ...

The South isn't any different than the rest of the US.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Rapmaster2000: EvilElecBlanket: I'm pretty sure they will do better than NYC. Talk about a bunch of dumb farks.

Louisiana has a death rate from coronavirus that is 7 times that of NYC.  So not doing better already.

Yeah, the dumbasses in blue New Orleans went ahead with Mardi Gras. That's biting them on the ass,


It illustrates that there's possibly some merit to this lockdown thingy that those stupid Yankees are doing.  Couldn't be though.  Personally, I'd rather drop dead than stop the personal freedom of Real Americans to hang out down at the Gas N' Sip.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: 1) highest % of obese
2) highest % of smokers
3) worst education systems in the country
4) worst medical systems in the country
5) corrupt local governments
6) tradition of stiggnit to authority

They'll be FINE...


7. expect jesus to solve all problems
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also declared Sunday a "Special Day of Prayer" in the hope that "we can be unified in prayer thanking God for his love and mercy" and to ask for wisdom.

Imagine being so southern that you elect a leader that asks a ghost for wisdom instead of just being wise.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marine1: Atomic Jonb: Frank N Stein: FarkBucket18: [i.imgur.com image 399x408]

Kinda shiatty that we cloned Sherman, gave him nukes, but didn't tell him about radiation sickness.

Or to NOT look at the blast with binoculars or anything that will magnify light.

When your eyes are black holes of Ohioan hate, you don't gotta worry about photons.


We did do a particularly good job of raising him.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: [i.imgur.com image 399x408]


I would have no problem if Sherman could nuke Atlanta. It would help the state.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newsflash:  Regions where snow only sticks a couple of times a decade (and where it's even more rare for it to not melt by noon the next day even when it does stick) don't bother to keep salt trucks or snow removal equipment.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll get what they have coming and
spend the next century scapegoating, trying to segregate based on "economic anxiety" and whiiiiiiiining. Maybe they'll come up with another colorful rag-flag.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: I'm pretty sure they will do better than NYC. Talk about a bunch of dumb farks.


Their per capita infection and death rate will be vastly worse than NYC. It's spreading unchecked in those states.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: Marine1: Atomic Jonb: Frank N Stein: FarkBucket18: [i.imgur.com image 399x408]

Kinda shiatty that we cloned Sherman, gave him nukes, but didn't tell him about radiation sickness.

Or to NOT look at the blast with binoculars or anything that will magnify light.

When your eyes are black holes of Ohioan hate, you don't gotta worry about photons.

We did do a particularly good job of raising him.


You know, we Missourians get Truman re-animated, you get Sherman kickin' again, the Midwest could dance in the blood and radioactive ash of all who oppose us.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BullBearMS: Newsflash:  Regions where snow only sticks a couple of times a decade (and where it's even more rare for it to not melt by noon the next day even when it does stick) don't bother to keep salt trucks or snow removal equipment.


In places that get frequent snow, they don't run salt trucks or plows for a quarter inch of snow.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marine1: Atomic Jonb: Marine1: Atomic Jonb: Frank N Stein: FarkBucket18: [i.imgur.com image 399x408]

Kinda shiatty that we cloned Sherman, gave him nukes, but didn't tell him about radiation sickness.

Or to NOT look at the blast with binoculars or anything that will magnify light.

When your eyes are black holes of Ohioan hate, you don't gotta worry about photons.

We did do a particularly good job of raising him.

You know, we Missourians get Truman re-animated, you get Sherman kickin' again, the Midwest could dance in the blood and radioactive ash of all who oppose us.


We get to claim Grant too.  Those guys were like the Mario and Luigi of scorched earth and attrition.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: FarkBucket18: [i.imgur.com image 399x408]

I would have no problem if Sherman could nuke Atlanta. It would help the state.


Yes, nothing would help Georgia like eliminating the part that creates 4/5ths of the state's GDP.  I'm sure Habersham county can get their wealth transfers from Nashville to make up the gap.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: I'm pretty sure they will do better than NYC. Talk about a bunch of dumb farks.


Seriously.  We've been self-quarantining for weeks, with parks and beaches shut down.  NYC screwed themselves but not shutting down sooner.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So DeSantis finally issued a stay-at-home order for Florida? Took him long enough.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: BullBearMS: Newsflash:  Regions where snow only sticks a couple of times a decade (and where it's even more rare for it to not melt by noon the next day even when it does stick) don't bother to keep salt trucks or snow removal equipment.

In places that get frequent snow, they don't run salt trucks or plows for a quarter inch of snow.


in places that get frequent snow, drivers have experience with driving on snow.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: EvilElecBlanket: Rapmaster2000: EvilElecBlanket: I'm pretty sure they will do better than NYC. Talk about a bunch of dumb farks.

Louisiana has a death rate from coronavirus that is 7 times that of NYC.  So not doing better already.

Yeah, the dumbasses in blue New Orleans went ahead with Mardi Gras. That's biting them on the ass,

It illustrates that there's possibly some merit to this lockdown thingy that those stupid Yankees are doing.  Couldn't be though.  Personally, I'd rather drop dead than stop the personal freedom of Real Americans to hang out down at the Gas N' Sip.


I'm just taking a piss on this stupid Red versus Blue divide the clickbait media is pushing. We had a great example of it yesterday with rich people from Blue states going to their summer homes from BuzzFeed who framed it as Rural versus Urban. It's bullshiat, but it gets clicks.

The country is facing our biggest challenge since Pearl Harbor, and too many people are playing petty games instead of coming together.

/maybe we do need another civil war
//I doubt the rest of the world would appreciate it, tho
///Drew must be right about ad revenue going down
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, fark off. It's just as bad all over the country.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Rapmaster2000: EvilElecBlanket: I'm pretty sure they will do better than NYC. Talk about a bunch of dumb farks.

Louisiana has a death rate from coronavirus that is 7 times that of NYC.  So not doing better already.

Yeah, the dumbasses in blue New Orleans went ahead with Mardi Gras. That's biting them on the ass,


If you know anything about that event, they would have needed to pull the plug in the first part of January. It wasn't on the radar yet.

A smaller example is what many believe to be the source of a large cluster in SW Georgia, a large family funeral that occurred in mid-February. The disease was still confined to the West Coast and nobody would have even thought of postponing the service. Out of ~150 people who attended 16 have died so far.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Currently in North Carolina, we have 1,894 known cases, 204 in hospitals and 18 death so far.  Our governor (D) took this seriously early on.  If we had re-elected Bath McBathroom in 2016, who knows how much worse this would be right now in NC.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But God is looking out for them.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: The country is facing our biggest challenge since Pearl Harbor, and too many people are playing petty games instead of coming together.


Oh, OK.  You should probably start doing that then.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: I'm pretty sure they will do better than NYC. Talk about a bunch of dumb farks.


That bait is actively shedding virus.
 
djseanmac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regarding Atlanta specifically, Democratic Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gave Republican Governor Brian Kemp the courtesy of issuing a distancing or shelter in place order himself, when he asked her to wait a few hours for him to hold a press conference. When he didn't, she enacted the order immediately.

And at least one suburban mayor saw his park filled with people playing sports, immediately closed the parks, telling citizens they forced his hand because they wouldn't abide by distancing.

And yeah, that's ballsy down here. But there are Southerners who are educated and give a damn.

The CDC is muffled by Trump, but the employees living here are not as stupid as the political appointees managing them.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: EvilElecBlanket: I'm pretty sure they will do better than NYC. Talk about a bunch of dumb farks.

Louisiana has a death rate from coronavirus that is 7 times that of NYC.  So not doing better already.


No, silly! It just means you're measuring "better" wrong!
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent.fymq2-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BullBearMS: HotWingConspiracy: BullBearMS: Newsflash:  Regions where snow only sticks a couple of times a decade (and where it's even more rare for it to not melt by noon the next day even when it does stick) don't bother to keep salt trucks or snow removal equipment.

In places that get frequent snow, they don't run salt trucks or plows for a quarter inch of snow.

in places that get frequent snow, drivers have experience with driving on snow.


So it is indeed the fault of the drivers, has nothing to do with cleaning the roads.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: [i.imgur.com image 399x408]


If you look at the map that shows which areas of the country are social distancing and which are not, it looks like a map of the civil war.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: EvilElecBlanket: Rapmaster2000: EvilElecBlanket: I'm pretty sure they will do better than NYC. Talk about a bunch of dumb farks.

Louisiana has a death rate from coronavirus that is 7 times that of NYC.  So not doing better already.

Yeah, the dumbasses in blue New Orleans went ahead with Mardi Gras. That's biting them on the ass,

If you know anything about that event, they would have needed to pull the plug in the first part of January. It wasn't on the radar yet.

A smaller example is what many believe to be the source of a large cluster in SW Georgia, a large family funeral that occurred in mid-February. The disease was still confined to the West Coast and nobody would have even thought of postponing the service. Out of ~150 people who attended 16 have died so far.


I read this article on 3/22 and it broke my heart.  https://www.ajc.com/news/stat​e--region​al/you-walk-every-day-battlefield-geor​gia-the-outbreak/oaHLA3HogVTcW0mMmO947​N/

It was clear that Albany was already overwhelmed and it was going to get worse.  The part about the doctor and his 4 year-old daughter is scary as hell.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obscure Login: I'm sure they'll be fine as long as everyone has been taking this seriously, have been well informed on the latest info and taken the appropriate precautions, from state officials to citizens.

@andishehnouraee
A stunning admission of deadly ignorance from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who says he only just learned that asymptomatic people can transmit #Covid19. "ndividuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt bad, but we didn't know that until the last 24 hours."
8:49 PM · Apr 1, 2020

@mikiebarb
In a word....The South.
[Link][pbs.twimg.com image 679x523]
9:03 AM · Apr 2, 2020

....well, shiat....


And there it is.
 
