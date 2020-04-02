 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   No importa, tuvimos sexo en una fotocabina durante el cierre de emergencia (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
5
    More: Giggity, Barcelona Metro, security guard, Barcelona, secretary of the Professional Union of Private Secretary, metro station, EXPLICIT CONTENT, Ignacio Arroyo, Spanish police  
•       •       •

611 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 5:49 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Whatever floats your boat, I guess, but alas, we were trying to have a civilization here.

/ oh who am I kidding?
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
CSB time: around 02 I was friends with a lot of exotic dancers.  One night while we were all out on the town, three of them took turns going into the photo booth, giggling all the while.  They then came up to myself and another friend and laid out strips with pictures of their genitals on them and challenged us to guess which photo belonged to which woman.

/100%, if you're curious my score on this test
 
Pestifer [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I just finished an online Spanish conversational lesson, switched to Fark, and thought I was losing my mind. Jesús.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hey Mike, or whoever is on duty; something's wrong with the Fark, thump the the servers once or twice with Drew's old man cane will ya?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.