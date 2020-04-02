 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Snitches don't get coronavirus itches (at least it rhymes)   (apnews.com) divider line
19
    More: Obvious, Police, Misdemeanor, New York City, Sheriff, Tulsa Police Lt. Richard Meulenberg, drag queen show, plenty of people, mayor's order  
•       •       •

810 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 5:35 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Headline had me in stitches.  I couldn't even talk, catgut my tongue.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting New Yorker article comparing to how smallpox has been treated in Middle East and India for last 1000 years: take a very small amount of live virus from a sufferer and use it to inoculate an uninfected child. The immunologist who wrote article speculated that (fairly) effective because it gives immune system a small number of viruses to fight while the immune system ramps up production of antibodies.

So she is suggesting that individual can fight off Corona if just exposed to a very small viral load (ie random encounter with a few spores). But if exposed to multiple heavy loads (if you're out-and-about interacting with multiple carriers) your immune system gets overwhelmed.

To me this sounds like an explanation that might make get through to the deniers and resisters
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can COVID-19 survive in a Hot Yoga studio? Perhaps we all need to sweat this thing out.

/then again I guess Iran is a warm place
 
chadd911
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mjjt: Interesting New Yorker article comparing to how smallpox has been treated in Middle East and India for last 1000 years: take a very small amount of live virus from a sufferer and use it to inoculate an uninfected child. The immunologist who wrote article speculated that (fairly) effective because it gives immune system a small number of viruses to fight while the immune system ramps up production of antibodies.

So she is suggesting that individual can fight off Corona if just exposed to a very small viral load (ie random encounter with a few spores). But if exposed to multiple heavy loads (if you're out-and-about interacting with multiple carriers) your immune system gets overwhelmed.

To me this sounds like an explanation that might make get through to the deniers and resisters


Hoping you're right. Job says I am essential paycheck does not.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
CSB: I took a bike ride yesterday on a ~10 foot wide path, encountered two middle aged women coming from the other direction walking on opposite sides of the path, they definitely saw me and did not move at all, and I rode right between them. One of them started yelling about social distancing as I went by. /CSB
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mjjt: Interesting New Yorker article comparing to how smallpox has been treated in Middle East and India for last 1000 years: take a very small amount of live virus from a sufferer and use it to inoculate an uninfected child. The immunologist who wrote article speculated that (fairly) effective because it gives immune system a small number of viruses to fight while the immune system ramps up production of antibodies.

So she is suggesting that individual can fight off Corona if just exposed to a very small viral load (ie random encounter with a few spores). But if exposed to multiple heavy loads (if you're out-and-about interacting with multiple carriers) your immune system gets overwhelmed.

To me this sounds like an explanation that might make get through to the deniers and resisters


A small viral load would be an interesting idea for an experiment. Somebody else can go first, I'm in no hurry.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

El_Dan: CSB: I took a bike ride yesterday on a ~10 foot wide path, encountered two middle aged women coming from the other direction walking on opposite sides of the path, they definitely saw me and did not move at all, and I rode right between them. One of them started yelling about social distancing as I went by. /CSB


So if you had stopped ten feet away shouting at them to maintain their distance, then I wonder what they'd have done.
 
feanorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's sensible and right to follow the guidelines. Acting like a fascist, and calling on the government to become (temporarily at least (sure)) fascist, is neither sensible nor right.
 
bobadooey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mjjt: Interesting New Yorker article comparing to how smallpox has been treated in Middle East and India for last 1000 years: take a very small amount of live virus from a sufferer and use it to inoculate an uninfected child. The immunologist who wrote article speculated that (fairly) effective because it gives immune system a small number of viruses to fight while the immune system ramps up production of antibodies.

So she is suggesting that individual can fight off Corona if just exposed to a very small viral load (ie random encounter with a few spores). But if exposed to multiple heavy loads (if you're out-and-about interacting with multiple carriers) your immune system gets overwhelmed.

To me this sounds like an explanation that might make get through to the deniers and resisters


I dunno man that kinda sounds like hokey essential oils science right there. Kinda seems like any amount of virus will do the trick
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bobadooey: mjjt: Interesting New Yorker article comparing to how smallpox has been treated in Middle East and India for last 1000 years: take a very small amount of live virus from a sufferer and use it to inoculate an uninfected child. The immunologist who wrote article speculated that (fairly) effective because it gives immune system a small number of viruses to fight while the immune system ramps up production of antibodies.

So she is suggesting that individual can fight off Corona if just exposed to a very small viral load (ie random encounter with a few spores). But if exposed to multiple heavy loads (if you're out-and-about interacting with multiple carriers) your immune system gets overwhelmed.

To me this sounds like an explanation that might make get through to the deniers and resisters

I dunno man that kinda sounds like hokey essential oils science right there. Kinda seems like any amount of virus will do the trick


She points out that this viral load thesis has been proven in both measles and AIDs (while also pointing out that it is suggestive only, because we don't yet know if Corona behaves same way)
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"If we were naughty with the government's order, then we're very, very sorry. We're not here to cause problems, we're here to practice our poses."

Naveed sounds farking insufferable.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mjjt: Interesting New Yorker article comparing to how smallpox has been treated in Middle East and India for last 1000 years: take a very small amount of live virus from a sufferer and use it to inoculate an uninfected child. The immunologist who wrote article speculated that (fairly) effective because it gives immune system a small number of viruses to fight while the immune system ramps up production of antibodies.

So she is suggesting that individual can fight off Corona if just exposed to a very small viral load (ie random encounter with a few spores). But if exposed to multiple heavy loads (if you're out-and-about interacting with multiple carriers) your immune system gets overwhelmed.

To me this sounds like an explanation that might make get through to the deniers and resisters


Here's link to full article
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

El_Dan: CSB: I took a bike ride yesterday on a ~10 foot wide path, encountered two middle aged women coming from the other direction walking on opposite sides of the path, they definitely saw me and did not move at all, and I rode right between them. One of them started yelling about social distancing as I went by. /CSB


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yes, this has a long tradition behind it.  Really, we need to be researching a lot of old information we've lost as a species.  Plagues have been around as long as we have, and some traditional methods might still have value.

Now, if you'll excuse me I'm off to measure my neighbors doors if I should need to nail them shut from the outside.
 
Riche
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My wife has had a bad cough for over a week. She has asthma and we were sure it was just spring allergies. So the doc just upped her number of vials for her nebulizer.

Today she has a fever of 101. There's a drive-thru test place nearby, but she has to have an e-appointment with a doctor on some approved list. I won't be able to get her tested until tomorrow. And It's not a near instant test, but a swab that gets sent off somewhere God only knows and the results will take five days at the very least. She's only 51, but has other health issues than the asthma.

A couple of days ago I sent my 9 year old girl to be with her grandparents for a week or so. I was a bit concerned at first but we all felt fine and haven't left the house in the past month except for a total of two short trips to the store where I practically bathed myself in rubbing alcohol both before and after. And after being cooped up for weeks the kid REALLY needed to spend time outdoors in the fresh air and sun, and mom and dad's country acreage is perfect for that.

Dad's 82, Mom's 79. Both have a fairly long list of typical ailments of people that age.


tl;dr: I think I just killed both of my parents. Wife and possibly the kid may be next. And I can easily see God being a big enough asshole to have me watch it all and make me live with it.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jjorsett: El_Dan: CSB: I took a bike ride yesterday on a ~10 foot wide path, encountered two middle aged women coming from the other direction walking on opposite sides of the path, they definitely saw me and did not move at all, and I rode right between them. One of them started yelling about social distancing as I went by. /CSB

So if you had stopped ten feet away shouting at them to maintain their distance, then I wonder what they'd have done.


Nothing. Because they're the special ones, don'tchaknow?

And I've already had to do this more than once. The other day I had two women walking on the wrong side of the road that I literally had to walk out into literal oncoming traffic to avoid, and then not even half a mile down the road there were two old men walking on opposite sides of the road together (yes, you read that right) and I had to go walking onto one of the beach trailer lots to get around the one on the wrong side of the road. I'm hoping now that the state properties are closed that there'll be more of a cop presence there at least, and maybe they'll talk to the people who don't understand that you don't walk WITH traffic, ever.

\it's VERY obvious when you find these people that they don't walk on a non-sidewalked road on a regular basis, if ever.
\\I could say more about them, but I'll keep it civil and productive
 
jimjays
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A yoga studio?! I'll hear people out on it's health benefits, but you can do that alone. I know because I'd sometimes watch a hottie on PBS do it for a few minutes without need of a partner. Maybe she'd have a partner later, I don't know. But if she'd had a hottie partner coming out later she should have said so, half the people thumbing through the channels might have watched longer.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jimjays: A yoga studio?! I'll hear people out on it's health benefits, but you can do that alone. I know because I'd sometimes watch a hottie on PBS do it for a few minutes without need of a partner. Maybe she'd have a partner later, I don't know. But if she'd had a hottie partner coming out later she should have said so, half the people thumbing through the channels might have watched longer.


Yeah, most people quit watching porn after they come, ya weirdo.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.