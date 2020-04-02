 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   HOAs gotta HOA   (newsweek.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOAs, not even once.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh, another HOA haters thread.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Privileged people are privileged, selfish. Film at 11:00.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the Florida tag is self-isolating from this story.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOAs are a fine concept, but the stupidest people with the smallest minds rule them, and enforce the rules like the little Nazis they are inside.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: oh, another HOA haters thread.


You LIKE HOAs?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: kkinnison: oh, another HOA haters thread.

You LIKE HOAs?


The fact i am a TFer should clue you in that i am not
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kkinnison: SpectroBoy: kkinnison: oh, another HOA haters thread.

You LIKE HOAs?

The fact i am a TFer should clue you in that i am not


Good, I'll put my pitchfork back in the rack.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dad that's the home owner tax
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So glad I got away from a HOA. They started out nice but 1 election turned it into a clique of assholes.
 
sleze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kkinnison: SpectroBoy: kkinnison: oh, another HOA haters thread.

You LIKE HOAs?

The fact i am a TFer should clue you in that i am not


not what?
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
HOAs are never the hero in a feel good story. You never hear about them organizing a blood drive, helping kittens out of trees, or rescuing trapped miners.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: HOAs are a fine concept, but the stupidest people with the smallest minds rule them, and enforce the rules like the little Nazis they are inside.


Yep.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Woooowwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww. They have a special needs kid and they're trying to do the right thing. What a farking asshole HOA president.

She should start leaving envelopes full of cough on his front porch.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It seems that pitchforks are the appropriate response to this idiocy, threatening to time a nurse for taking precautions during a pandemic is near the height of bad ideas that would be discouraged via violent protest.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The X-Files episode "Arcadia" dealt nicely with how most of us feel about HOAs.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's important to pronounce HOA the same way Al Pachino pronounces "whore."
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: HOAs are never the hero in a feel good story. You never hear about them organizing a blood drive, helping kittens out of trees, or rescuing trapped miners.


Naa,

The story would be about how someone complained about the blood mobile, so they had to move it.

How the kitten violated the CCR's on how many pets each resident could have.

Or, how the miners were undocumented laborers who were in the mine to prop up the caverns so the carriage houses on Wisteria Way didn't fall into the golf course on Ashbrooke ave.  Just leave them down there, that's less gravel the HOA needs to buy for the hole!
 
snapperhead
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And after she tests positive, she can come home and lick her neighbors doorknobs.

/not a double entendre?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Privileged people are privileged, selfish. Film at 11:00.


So who are the privileged people in this story you refer to? The people who own a $400K RV?

I GUARANTEE there is a clause in the Covenants and Restrictions that says RVs cannot be parked on the property. GUARANTEE IT.

Why do people think the rules don't apply to them?

Fire away people.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
if you mouth breathers ever hit the lottery and could finally afford to live in a decent neighborhood you wouldn't want an eyesore in your neighbors yard. it sets a precedent. next thing you know there are white trash trailers and pop-ups airing out on every block, with Drunk Uncle living in a few of them.

/shiatter's full!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kkinnison: oh, another HOA haters thread.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jmr61: Albert911emt: Privileged people are privileged, selfish. Film at 11:00.

So who are the privileged people in this story you refer to? The people who own a $400K RV?

I GUARANTEE there is a clause in the Covenants and Restrictions that says RVs cannot be parked on the property. GUARANTEE IT.

Why do people think the rules don't apply to them?

Fire away people.


OK, not a total fan of the HOAs here,...  But, neither of them is infected, they didn't follow the rules, and the HOA has flat out states they are willing to work with them if they need to quarantine!

HOA is coordinating food deliveries to elder and infirm residents, has posted on their website asking if residents need assistance, and said they can bring the RV back if they need it.

I am actually a little pissed at the nurse (who has been working from home remotely, and they are not even staying in the RV at the moment), who is making this a national news story!
 
