 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   ♫ If you have a heart attack (ack) (ack) (ack) (ack) in NYC, EMT may decide moving you to a hospital seems such a waste of time, that's what it's all about until coronavirus is moving out   (nypost.com) divider line
42
    More: Sad, Emergency medical services, blunt traumatic cardiac arrest, new guidance, Cardiac arrest victims, Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, veteran EMS worker, direct order, city's ambulance service  
•       •       •

696 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look, people come here for the ambience, not the ambulance.
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not the case around here.  It must be a New York state of mind.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll wait for a second source that hasn't spent the past 10 years trashing the ACA and screeching about Obama's "death panels".
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought non-Covid cases were going on the fancy navy ship?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Triage sucks.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I understand, Italy has seen non-CV19 deaths up 600%.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, if only anyone had warned us that a contagious respiratory disease would eventually strain our hospitals to the breaking point and that would result in many additional deaths once there weren't enough hospital beds to go around. It just snuck up on us, like a ninja or something.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bird is the word!
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: I'll wait for a second source that hasn't spent the past 10 years trashing the ACA and screeching about Obama's "death panels".


You may be right. They may be crazy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the longest time, I've hated Billy Joel.

/ex long islander
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just curious - if you have a heart attack that's bad enough that EMTs can't resuscitate you at the scene, what's your prognosis for meaningful recovery if they do get you to a hospital?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
START SPREADING THE NEWS.... YOU ARE DYING TOOOODAY I WANT TO BE A PAAART OF IT....NUUUU YOORK NEW YORK!!
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J_Kushner: As I understand, Italy has seen non-CV19 deaths up 600%.


But are those really non-Covid-19 deaths, or are they simply not diagnosed?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tyyreaunn: Just curious - if you have a heart attack that's bad enough that EMTs can't resuscitate you at the scene, what's your prognosis for meaningful recovery if they do get you to a hospital?


How much money do ya got?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Cacciatore's down on Sullivan Street has been turned into an overflow ER triage area.
 
Kuta
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
You oughtta know by now!
 
p51d007
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
New York city...WHAT a flippin' joke!  Around here in flyover country, people are still sent to the
hospital.  But, the "citizens" of NYC keep electing the same people that do the same things over
and over again.  The definition of INSANITY.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
So how does the death get counted?

If this happens, do we get to classify it as someone who died because of COVID-19, even if it wasn't a direct cause?

Or is this like Hurricane Maria, where they tried only counting direct deaths, and wouldn't consider the abnormally high death rate from people dying because they lost power for home medical devices, poor sanitary conditions, lack of food, etc.

(I seriously want to know, as this one's not as clear cut as the Maria example, as the person's already dead, it's just that there's now less chance of them being revived.  But then again, if someone has a heart attack while they're watching the news about the virus ... does that count?)
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Just curious - if you have a heart attack that's bad enough that EMTs can't resuscitate you at the scene, what's your prognosis for meaningful recovery if they do get you to a hospital?


35% if the CPR was flawless.

Source, myself, having been a medic.
 
patrick767
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Just curious - if you have a heart attack that's bad enough that EMTs can't resuscitate you at the scene, what's your prognosis for meaningful recovery if they do get you to a hospital?


This. It sounds like they've been forced to make a horrible choice because the other option is worse, but without knowing this information, it's hard to know the impact.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

patrick767: tyyreaunn: Just curious - if you have a heart attack that's bad enough that EMTs can't resuscitate you at the scene, what's your prognosis for meaningful recovery if they do get you to a hospital?

This. It sounds like they've been forced to make a horrible choice because the other option is worse, but without knowing this information, it's hard to know the impact.


35% if the CPR was flawless.

It's usually not.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If your heart has stopped and the paramedics can't restart it on the scene, what are the odds the hospital will fare better? I've heard of it happening occasionally, but it must be incredibly rare, and by that point your brain is probably damaged beyond repair.
 
dark brew
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Just curious - if you have a heart attack that's bad enough that EMTs can't resuscitate you at the scene, what's your prognosis for meaningful recovery if they do get you to a hospital?


Really really not good.  And while this is a crazy time, not transporting nonviable cardiac arrest patients is the norm in many areas of the US.  I'm just a medic in Idaho, but we work people for 20 minutes and that's it if they don't have a perfusing cardiac rhythm.  For the most part, ACLS in the field is the same ACLS in the hospital so there isn't a benefit to transporting a dead person and it just gives the family false hope.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
EMS workers were told to call an "NYPD DOA Removal" telephone number if the cops are delayed getting to the scene.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dark brew
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: tyyreaunn: Just curious - if you have a heart attack that's bad enough that EMTs can't resuscitate you at the scene, what's your prognosis for meaningful recovery if they do get you to a hospital?

35% if the CPR was flawless.

Source, myself, having been a medic.


It's nowhere close to 35%.  You're talking about a witnessed cardiac arrest that has an initial rhythm of vfib or pulse less vtach.  The comment you responded to was if the medics couldn't get ROSC on scene.  That's a huge difference.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ok NY, you have 40% of US cases.  We know you don't want to do what the president says, but stay the fark indoors!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Oneiros: So how does the death get counted?


They want to make Trump look bad, so people dying from literally anything will be counted as coronovirus as long as a test for that disease was performed on anyone else within about a 3-5 county radius.
 
dark brew
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NobleHam: If your heart has stopped and the paramedics can't restart it on the scene, what are the odds the hospital will fare better? I've heard of it happening occasionally, but it must be incredibly rare, and by that point your brain is probably damaged beyond repair.


You are spot on.  EMS can vary greatly depending upon the area, but if the medics worked a patient for the average of 15-20 minutes and then transported, the odds of an anoxic brain injury go way up and the odds of the patient being discharged neurologically intact go way down.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Oneiros: So how does the death get counted?

If this happens, do we get to classify it as someone who died because of COVID-19, even if it wasn't a direct cause?

Or is this like Hurricane Maria, where they tried only counting direct deaths, and wouldn't consider the abnormally high death rate from people dying because they lost power for home medical devices, poor sanitary conditions, lack of food, etc.

(I seriously want to know, as this one's not as clear cut as the Maria example, as the person's already dead, it's just that there's now less chance of them being revived.  But then again, if someone has a heart attack while they're watching the news about the virus ... does that count?)


They compare the current total number of deaths to the average of the same time period over the past few years. So, if 500 people normally die per March and we actually saw 2,500 die this March, then we can infer that the pandemic caused approximately 2,000 additional deaths. Nobody should care if they were infected or not since test numbers are all unreliable propaganda.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cardiac arrest victims whose hearts cannot be restarted at the scene are now being left there - rather than being brought to hospitals for further revival attempts

this would be my preference in any case at anytime anyway

just go away and leave me at peace

thank you for your efforts
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Also: You should never argue with a crazy mime. For some reason...
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA: "They're going to work on you, but if they can't get a pulse back, they won't transport you" to the hospital, the worker explained.

What if they're halfway to the hospital when they can't get a pulse back? Dump on the even or odd side of the street, on alternating days of the week?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Loren: J_Kushner: As I understand, Italy has seen non-CV19 deaths up 600%.

But are those really non-Covid-19 deaths, or are they simply not diagnosed?


I dunno - it was a fluffy news article - hard supporting numbers were lacking & it mentioned nothing about co-morbidity.

As I understand, ppl were dying from normal/survivable emergent issues (heart attack, stroke, vehicle accidents) because hospitals are over capacity.

I
 
lizyrd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is not a new idea, and in fact has been protocol in a lot of places long before the pandemic.

The theory is that a paramedic is equipped with the same drugs and hardware available in an emergency department. Sustained quality compressions early in the arrest are more beneficial than the stop/start cycle to move the patient to the ambulance and the inadequate compressions that occur in a moving ambulance. The data shows that a) positive outcomes are more likely when working the patient on scene instead of focusing on getting into the ambulance and to the hospital, and b) that after 20 minutes of of working the patient on-scene without return of pulses, no intervention will save the patient.

I'm not entirely convinced because certain variables might not be considered, but it has been the protocol in my area for about two years.  My biggest objection to the whole thing is that state DPH changed the EMS protocols but engaged in no public education about what to expect from the ambulance when someone vaporlocks.
 
Helen_Arigby
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"No adult non-traumatic or blunt traumatic cardiac arrest is to be transported to a hospital with manual or mechanical compression in progress without either return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC) or a direct order from a medical control physician unless there is imminent physical danger to the EMS provider on the scene," the directive said.

Am I reading that right? They've got a built-in guideline for what happens if the cardiac patient's loved ones start threatening the EMS provider? "Either you and Grandpa both live or you both die!" "I'll just... take Grandpa to the hospital now." *exit stage left*

Well...

Better than not having a guideline, I guess.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dark brew: Gyrfalcon: tyyreaunn: Just curious - if you have a heart attack that's bad enough that EMTs can't resuscitate you at the scene, what's your prognosis for meaningful recovery if they do get you to a hospital?

35% if the CPR was flawless.

Source, myself, having been a medic.

It's nowhere close to 35%.  You're talking about a witnessed cardiac arrest that has an initial rhythm of vfib or pulse less vtach.  The comment you responded to was if the medics couldn't get ROSC on scene.  That's a huge difference.


Thanks.  Yeah, I figured it was bad - even if it is 35% under best possible circumstances (e.g., very close to a major hospital with an excellent cardiac unit), it's still pretty bad.

Any preventable death is bad, and having to triage access to medical services sucks, but I do think stories like this one severely overstate the impact.
 
Loren
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Just curious - if you have a heart attack that's bad enough that EMTs can't resuscitate you at the scene, what's your prognosis for meaningful recovery if they do get you to a hospital?


Very poor.  Normally the medical community tries so long as there is any hope, when overloaded they're dropping the hail mary attempts.

Gyrfalcon: 35% if the CPR was flawless.

Source, myself, having been a medic.


CPR doesn't have a 35% save rate in the first place, let alone when the paramedics can't restart the heart.  I presume you're talking about ideal situations--the collapse was witnessed and someone there started CPR.

Tr0mBoNe: They compare the current total number of deaths to the average of the same time period over the past few years. So, if 500 people normally die per March and we actually saw 2,500 die this March, then we can infer that the pandemic caused approximately 2,000 additional deaths. Nobody should care if they were infected or not since test numbers are all unreliable propaganda.


"Propaganda" implies **deliberate** deception.  A lack of test capability isn't deliberate deception.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Cardiac arrest victims whose hearts cannot be restarted at the scene are now being left there - rather than being brought to coronavirus-strained hospitals for further revival attempts to be left there instead."

If you're a corpsicle when the meatwagon gets there, you'd be a corpsicle 30 minutes later when the meatwagon gets you to the hospital.
 
PopcornJunky [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

T Baggins: FTA: "They're going to work on you, but if they can't get a pulse back, they won't transport you" to the hospital, the worker explained.

What if they're halfway to the hospital when they can't get a pulse back? Dump on the even or odd side of the street, on alternating days of the week?


Alternate side parking is suspended.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dark brew: tyyreaunn: Just curious - if you have a heart attack that's bad enough that EMTs can't resuscitate you at the scene, what's your prognosis for meaningful recovery if they do get you to a hospital?

Really really not good.  And while this is a crazy time, not transporting nonviable cardiac arrest patients is the norm in many areas of the US.  I'm just a medic in Idaho, but we work people for 20 minutes and that's it if they don't have a perfusing cardiac rhythm.  For the most part, ACLS in the field is the same ACLS in the hospital so there isn't a benefit to transporting a dead person and it just gives the family false hope.


When my dad had a massive heart attack, by the time I got to the house they had been working on him for half an hour. I was coming from my boyfriend's sister's wake, so in my eerily calm state of shock I had to make the very young paramedics stop, because Dad was purple. I was only 22 myself. My point is, paramedics try as hard as they can, and tfa seems to diminish that somewhat.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.