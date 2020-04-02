 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Trib)   Cancer patient who was imprisoned for ordering THC-infused chocolate has his sentence commuted by Illinois's governor   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
21
    More: Spiffy, Hashish, Franzen's health, Illinois, Cannabis, Kane County prosecutors, Franzen's immune system, Testicular cancer, Franzen's guilty plea  
•       •       •

553 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 9:40 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
norml-uk.orgView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Prine - Illegal Smile
Youtube MmjnQjRvPUQ



You may see me tonight with an illegal smile
It don't cost very much, but it lasts a long while
Won't you please tell the man I didn't kill anyone
No I'm just tryin' to have me some fun
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What lawyer would let him plead guilty the day before the state was to vote on legalization?
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. But not good enough. Commute the sentences for people that had amounts that are considered legal now.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just long-term planning. All Illinois governors end up in jail themselves in the near future.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GardenWeasel:

A lazy one who's in the law game only for money.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline made me a bit angry about denying a cancer victim a little snack with THC in it, then I read the article (!) and saw he ordered 43lbs. That's a bit excessive, but I'm glad they have it sorted out now. It sounds like he's gonna need all the THC he can get, and soon.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Now he can move to Canada.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

snowybunting: The headline made me a bit angry about denying a cancer victim a little snack with THC in it, then I read the article (!) and saw he ordered 43lbs. That's a bit excessive, but I'm glad they have it sorted out now. It sounds like he's gonna need all the THC he can get, and soon.


I know people that would order 43 lbs of chocolate even w/o the THC
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder if anyone has used the "chemo brain" defense in cases like this. "Yes, I bought the marijuana because I wanted something for my pain and to keep my appetite up, but I also wasn't thinking clearly at the time, due to problems with my memory and judgement caused by my treatment and medications."
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I know people that would order 43 lbs of chocolate even w/o the THC


But why?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ottebx: Good. But not good enough. Commute the sentences for people that had amounts that are considered legal now.


He's granted more than 10,000 pardons for marijuana charges.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't order drugs through USPS. Use UPS or FedEX
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Filthy pothead needs to stop whining and get a JOB!!!
 
synithium
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This lockdown would be so much better with regular deliveries of drugs to everyone.  This should be a basic human right to alter reality temporarily because the reality you find yourself in sucks.

//see also: alcohol

Just saying.  As long as you aren't starving your kids to death like they do in Florida, light up.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: What lawyer would let him plead guilty the day before the state was to vote on legalization?


One who got him a good plea bargain for distribution charges dismissed. He was facing 12 to 60 years if he went to trial.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ottebx: Commute the sentences for people that had amounts that are considered legal now.


No one is in prison for possession of amounts that are considered legal now.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: ottebx: Commute the sentences for people that had amounts that are considered legal now.

No one is in prison for possession of amounts that are considered legal now.


When you legalize it you make it legal to distribute. So you allow people that run stores to carry large distribution stocks. People are in prison for having less than that for sure.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"lost more than 30 pounds during his time in prison. "

On the positive side column..
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No one should be in jail foe pot, especially cancer patients.

/ 42lbs is a shiatload and frankly I'm not surprised he got busted.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: When you legalize it you make it legal to distribute.


Legalize to distribute with a license. Would any of the people in prison for distribution have qualified for, filed for, and received a license to distribute?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.