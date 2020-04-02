 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Tiger King's Joe Exotic suggests Brad Pitt should play him on screen. Apparently he's not familiar with Danny McBride (link contains spoilers)   (theguardian.com) divider line
12
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thomas Lennon or nothing.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Worst.  Lion King.  knockoff.  EVER
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I feel like he would make a better Joe Exotic
thenypost.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And if the 7 hours didn't convince you that he was the biggest narcissist outside of Trump...
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
McBride would be good.  He already has experience putting tiger balm on things.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah no shiat really I wonder why

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Danny McBride is perfect.
 
hammettman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Really can't see how this is going to happen.  It can't be parodied.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If Calvin and Hobbes did meth.....
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 minute ago  

darkhorse23: Thomas Lennon or nothing.


Now I've got the "Boys and girls, ACTION!! ACTION!!" earbug.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hell with that just give it to Danny Devito.
 
