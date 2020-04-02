 Skip to content
(The Hill) Let's look at the states that keep tempting fate and an outbreak by not issuing stay-at-home orders
41
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a math question that should be very simple to figure out. I just woke up and haven't had coffee, though, so my brain isn't on line yet. If gatherings are limited to 10 people,but there is no limit on how many gatherings a person may attend or with what people, how many gatherings would it take for one infected person to expose 100 people? 1000? 10,000? etc.?
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of them have GOP governors. What a surprise.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: All of them have GOP governors. What a surprise.


Because money is more important than lives to "conservatives".
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an Alabama resident, fark our governor.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Here's a math question that should be very simple to figure out. I just woke up and haven't had coffee, though, so my brain isn't on line yet. If gatherings are limited to 10 people,but there is no limit on how many gatherings a person may attend or with what people, how many gatherings would it take for one infected person to expose 100 people? 1000? 10,000? etc.?


With R=2, one person could infect the entire population.  They go to one 10 person meeting, and infect two people.  Those two other people go to two different ten person meetings, and each infect another two, repeat ad illness.  Line goes up from there.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eeef dey die, dey die!!

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Capt_Clown: [Fark user image 460x351]


I had a case once where a guy Looney Tooned himself. He was standing on the inside of the circle he was cutting out of the floor.

It worked as you'd expect.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I'm very proud of the neighboring state of Missouri, who finally are attempting to do something about their excess of Missourians.

/Extremely sarcastic, they are so farked with that spineless motherfarker Parsons
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be fooled by Doug Ducey's "order". He literally told people to go outside and "enjoy our beautiful Arizona weather", exempted nail salons, beauty salons, and churches from his "order", and refuses to do anything else to mitigate the spread here in AZ.

Ducey is going to get more people killed. AZ has a large elderly population (7 million total pop, 1.7 million are 60+). We're known for our retirement communities (many of which are selfishly keeping stuff open because gods forbid Bertha can't get her hairs done) full of elderly people. Sedona had to close down their iconic trails because idiots are STREAMING into the town because they are treating all of this like an extended spring break.

It's baffling how people aren't getting this. March 1st, the US had 89 cases. We're over 216,000 today with nearly 5,000 dead. How are people not getting how bad this is???
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Here's a math question that should be very simple to figure out. I just woke up and haven't had coffee, though, so my brain isn't on line yet. If gatherings are limited to 10 people,but there is no limit on how many gatherings a person may attend or with what people, how many gatherings would it take for one infected person to expose 100 people? 1000? 10,000? etc.?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People in large metropolitan areas have no conception of the distances considered normal in the Wester and Southern United States.

Take a look at this listing of average miles driven per year, by state, and I think you will see a correlation with the cell phone data in subby's article.

https://www.mycarinsurance123.com/ave​r​age-miles-driven-per-year/
 
gottagopee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And by 'tempting fate' subs means 'deliberately killing off', yeah?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Missouri - it figures.  Here's our Governor's 'logic': We haven't had a lot of deaths in certain counties, yet. If I shut it down now, it will hurt the economy. I'll wait until a lot of people are infected in those areas. Once the deaths start, then I'll shut it down. That's not how viruses work, dumbass. Once an area is infected, it's too goddamned late. You shut it down now and the virus can't infect everyone. This is 'the horses are all gone, let's shut that gate now mentality'.

This guy is doing nothing but being a willing fall guy for Trump. When it hits the fan here, and it will, Trump will say "I told the governors what to do. Obviously the Missouri Governor failed. He should have listened to me."
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games, watch your red state full of secondary conditions die on a ventilator.

I'm just saying but if you consider smoking, hypertension, obesity and diabetes, some of those states have populations that are nearly 80% extremely vulnerable to this.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'tempting fate and an outbreak'
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hachitori: People in large metropolitan areas have no conception of the distances considered normal in the Wester and Southern United States.

Take a look at this listing of average miles driven per year, by state, and I think you will see a correlation with the cell phone data in subby's article.

https://www.mycarinsurance123.com/aver​age-miles-driven-per-year/


As someone who lives in a state like that, distance won't make a damn difference other than slowing the arrival of the virus.  All it takes is one infected person, and then rural communities convinced they're safe by virtue of their isolation will have an outbreak, and they will lack the resources to deal with it short of medieval quarantine measures.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Here's a math question that should be very simple to figure out. I just woke up and haven't had coffee, though, so my brain isn't on line yet. If gatherings are limited to 10 people,but there is no limit on how many gatherings a person may attend or with what people, how many gatherings would it take for one infected person to expose 100 people? 1000? 10,000? etc.?


Let's frame that like the old penny question: we start with you today. Tomorrow you meet one person. The next day, each person meets another person and so on. That's 538 million in a month. I just started my coffee so that math might be wrong but even if it is, it captures the rapidity of growth.

1
2
4
8
16
32
64
128
256
512
1024
2048
4096
8192
16384
32768
65536
131072
262144
524288
1048576
2097152
4194304
8388608
16777216
33554432
67108864
134217728
268435456
536870912
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hachitori: People in large metropolitan areas have no conception of the distances considered normal in the Wester and Southern United States.

Take a look at this listing of average miles driven per year, by state, and I think you will see a correlation with the cell phone data in subby's article.

https://www.mycarinsurance123.com/aver​age-miles-driven-per-year/


The entire northeast is not a metropolitan area by any stretch of the imagination.
 
Thew00tbroughtme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Georgia here.

Our gubna' decided to issue a "shelter in place" yesterday BUT

1.) Said we're shutting down, but we'll do it later this week.

2.) Said we're shutting down, but we'll tell you the details about what's essential or not, later.

3.) Said out loud in front of cameras that they JUST FIGURED OUT that asymptomatic people could transmit the disease, though it's been common knowledge for months.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: How are people not getting how bad this is???


They watch television, and think it conveys actual information.  They have no idea that they have a head full of bad wiring.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 60 minutes ago  
shiat like this makes me really pessimistic about the rest of this year, because not only do we not have a good exit strategy, but without simultaneous stay-at-home until we have the resources for aggressive testing, quarantine, and contact tracing, I don't know how we can even make an exit strategy.

If 30 or so states were proactive, 8 dragged their feet as long as they could, and the 12 in that list still are not closed, how exactly are states like New York and California supposed to open back up in two months when the number of cases is manageable with aggressive public health measures? All it would take would be a few busloads of people fleeing Alabama and the whole thing starts all over again.

(Of course, everything I just said also applies to international travel, and making policies that effectively restrict travel from problem regions without giving in to our worst nationalistic impulses is another needle I don't know we can thread.)

So yeah. Even if we can somehow start putting people back to work, things are not going to be "normal" by a longshot any time soon, and "what's the point" pessimism is not good for me working-from-home efficiently.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Thew00tbroughtme: Georgia here.

Our gubna' decided to issue a "shelter in place" yesterday BUT

1.) Said we're shutting down, but we'll do it later this week.

2.) Said we're shutting down, but we'll tell you the details about what's essential or not, later.

3.) Said out loud in front of cameras that they JUST FIGURED OUT that asymptomatic people could transmit the disease, though it's been common knowledge for months.


When you are made out of wood like our governor it takes a while for things to soak in.
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can't tell if we had this thread yesterday or tomorrow. Even as a pre-covid shut in, the days are starting to bleed into each other.

Either way fark reynolds. I would properly capitalize her name but I wouldn't want it to get misconstrued as any sort of respect. Too many people here are taking "Hey maybe you should only travel for essential shiat" to mean

"Oh, I'm working from home now so I went out and bought a whole bunch of house plants, gotta liven up my new office!" If it wasn't in text form I'd assume there would be a goofy-esque hyuck somewhere in the middle.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Didn't we have an article a couple of days ago that only listed 10 states?
 
Marine1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ah, Governor Parsons. Missouri's Boss Hogg.

Both KC and St. Louis have issued stay-at-home orders for their metro areas, but that doesn't do any damn good if people from rural areas go out, get sick, and have to be flown in to our hospitals because theirs got closed due to not making enough money for some coastie bastard.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
All red states. Many Christian churches are still gathering their $heep as well.

The few Trump supporters I know think the whole Corona V is a hoax. They smile and laugh saying they can go out and do whatever they want. 'Fake news' they say.
I can't imagine where they got that message.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: All it would take would be a few busloads of people fleeing Alabama and the whole thing starts all over again.


It's a lot like gun control, but with self-replicating guns.  Local measures don't do diddly when things can just travel across state lines.  It has to be national.

Our President refuses to take any responsibility, unfortunately.
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Martian_Astronomer: All it would take would be a few busloads of people fleeing Alabama and the whole thing starts all over again.

It's a lot like gun control, but with self-replicating guns.  Local measures don't do diddly when things can just travel across state lines.  It has to be national.

Our President refuses to take any responsibility, unfortunately.


Federal firearms license (FFL) holders are the only persons who can legally handle gun sales across state lines.
 
I-K-Rumba
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
WOOOOOOOO-HOOOOOO!!!!You go Nebraska. To hell with stay at home. I did the 1.5 weekly shopping (Aldi, right at opening,hands clutching sanitizing wipes the entire time, in and out at quick as possible) the other day and drove by walmart and menards and hyvee. The parking lots are filled like normal. Cases here in Nebraska are steadily increasing but most people are going about like nothing is happening. If it really takes off here, judging how many people are out packed in stores, it would have the potential to be a major cluster fxxk.
Looking at each state, it is so obvious. each one is repube.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: tudorgurl: How are people not getting how bad this is???

They watch television, and think it conveys actual information.  They have no idea that they have a head full of bad wiring.


And the TV has been telling them they should only believe what they can see with their own eyes, not what some fancy-pants scientists try to tell them.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm in Missouri - it figures.  Here's our Governor's 'logic': We haven't had a lot of deaths in certain counties, yet. If I shut it down now, it will hurt the economy. I'll wait until a lot of people are infected in those areas. Once the deaths start, then I'll shut it down. That's not how viruses work, dumbass. Once an area is infected, it's too goddamned late. You shut it down now and the virus can't infect everyone. This is 'the horses are all gone, let's shut that gate now mentality'.

This guy is doing nothing but being a willing fall guy for Trump. When it hits the fan here, and it will, Trump will say "I told the governors what to do. Obviously the Missouri Governor failed. He should have listened to me."


From the Article: He noted on Tuesday that there were still 95 counties with fewer than five coronavirus cases.


I like that huge swaths of nothing between St Louis and Kansas City are now a positive trait.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hachitori: People in large metropolitan areas have no conception of the distances considered normal in the Wester and Southern United States.

Take a look at this listing of average miles driven per year, by state, and I think you will see a correlation with the cell phone data in subby's article.

https://www.mycarinsurance123.com/aver​age-miles-driven-per-year/


All it takes is one person, unknowingly with the virus, to mail a package to them or to visit. One person will send the virus to their dad. Dad, thinking he is isolated, goes to church and shakes hands with 20 people, then he stops for gas and touches the pump handle and the door handle and the doughnut case and the coffee machine. Dad won't even know he's infected for up to 2 weeks while he continues on with his life. That's how viruses work. It only takes one incident and the entire town is farked. That's what's wrong with the mentality of "we're in the middle of nowhere and we're safe - we don't need to shutdown".
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: Don't be fooled by Doug Ducey's "order". He literally told people to go outside and "enjoy our beautiful Arizona weather", exempted nail salons, beauty salons, and churches from his "order", and refuses to do anything else to mitigate the spread here in AZ.

Ducey is going to get more people killed. AZ has a large elderly population (7 million total pop, 1.7 million are 60+). We're known for our retirement communities (many of which are selfishly keeping stuff open because gods forbid Bertha can't get her hairs done) full of elderly people. Sedona had to close down their iconic trails because idiots are STREAMING into the town because they are treating all of this like an extended spring break.

It's baffling how people aren't getting this. March 1st, the US had 89 cases. We're over 216,000 today with nearly 5,000 dead. How are people not getting how bad this is???


Because everyone is too busy posting happy messages about the recovery rate and encouraging others to the same. While I understand the sentiment, posting recovery rates isn't going to keep people home they need to see the grim numbers so maybe it gets through their heads.
 
xtalman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The moron who runs OK. Just finally said no nonessential business in the whole state, it was only the counties that had a positive test.  Problem is every farking business thinks there essential.  Cities have clamped down but the scientists and modelers are say it will go boom soon.  This is why business folks can not run a government worth a damn.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm in Missouri - it figures.  Here's our Governor's 'logic': We haven't had a lot of deaths in certain counties, yet. If I shut it down now, it will hurt the economy. I'll wait until a lot of people are infected in those areas. Once the deaths start, then I'll shut it down. That's not how viruses work, dumbass. Once an area is infected, it's too goddamned late. You shut it down now and the virus can't infect everyone. This is 'the horses are all gone, let's shut that gate now mentality'.

This guy is doing nothing but being a willing fall guy for Trump. When it hits the fan here, and it will, Trump will say "I told the governors what to do. Obviously the Missouri Governor failed. He should have listened to me."


Sedalia here, no shelter in place. But we only have 2 real cases!! so no big deal right? Given the lake traffic I've seen passing through town to go to Truman and the Ozarks. I feel sorry for those small communities that are blindly taking in people from all over the region.  I inquired with our Pettis Co Health yesterday after they announced their 2nd confirmed subject, asking for the total number of tests Pettis Co has submitted. I received a questionable response...
Fark user imageView Full Size


When this started taking off in MO. Parsons had announced that we would have testing available on the state fairgrounds. If I'm not mistaken that same day our hospital said that the event was cancelled. (supposedly they didn't have the supplies to be able to do it)
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thew00tbroughtme: Georgia here.

Our gubna' decided to issue a "shelter in place" yesterday BUT

1.) Said we're shutting down, but we'll do it later this week.

2.) Said we're shutting down, but we'll tell you the details about what's essential or not, later.

3.) Said out loud in front of cameras that they JUST FIGURED OUT that asymptomatic people could transmit the disease, though it's been common knowledge for months.


This is the guy whose campaign ad had him sitting in a chair casually holding a shotgun close to a little kid.
He's...lacking in several cognitive processes.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Two events that had/have the power to affect culture and politics for generations to come.

Discuss.
 
bthom37
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Thew00tbroughtme: Georgia here.

Our gubna' decided to issue a "shelter in place" yesterday BUT

1.) Said we're shutting down, but we'll do it later this week.

2.) Said we're shutting down, but we'll tell you the details about what's essential or not, later.

3.) Said out loud in front of cameras that they JUST FIGURED OUT that asymptomatic people could transmit the disease, though it's been common knowledge for months.

When you are made out of wood like our governor it takes a while for things to soak in.


Lighter fluid should soak in real well.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, it Wyoming's case it makes sense.  I think you would have to have people travel for hours just to get a group of more than ten people together.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They'll come around.  TN did, after a nursing home had 33 staff and 59 residents test positive, and now 4 of the residents are dead. There were only 104 residents to start with.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Gentlemen, we have to protect our phony baloney jobs!
 
