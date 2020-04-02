 Skip to content
(MSN)   Canada has 'hair-freezing' contests, and it is quite a hair-raising experience   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Will anyone do a Bride of Frankenstein look?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a single furry back.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Grad students have been amusing themselves with the Frozen Hair Club for Polar Scientists for ages now. It helps to have prior membership in the Long Flowing Hair Club for Scientists (AIR). It also helps if you are Beardie Weirdie with Hipster Cred.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
How to destroy your hair in less than 10 minutes
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
What? Your girlfriend in Canada never told you?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

lolmao500: How to destroy your hair in less than 10 minutes


Make like the Endz and split!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Canada has 'hair-freezing' contests


"What sort of backwards f*ckin' pageantry is that?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It brings back memories of my younger days when I was a young lad from the southern regions of the US and got my college eddy-cation from some school up north.

I'd get up in the morning, take a shower and walk to school and my hair would freeze.  It quickly lost its novelty though as I suspect these attention seekers on social media will soon find out for themselves.

So things that are wet will freeze when exposed to cold temperatures.
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Call me when it's about the pubes.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bjork, is that you?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
