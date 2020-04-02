 Skip to content
(WGNO)   'They see me rollin' Police find 192 rolls of toilet paper stashed in stolen SUV in Beverly Hills   (wgno.com) divider line
    Awkward  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Given the state of the auto sales industry those toilet paper rolls easily doubled the value of the vehicle.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White and turdy?

/got nothin'
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I cannot wrap my head around this toilet paper madness.  Unless I missed it, I haven't seen anything about the 'rona making people squat more grumpies than normal.  WTF are they doing with all of it?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6M
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If they keep the toilet paper rolls as evidence will there be any left by the time the thieves come to trial?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I ain't fallin for no toilet paper in my tailpipe!
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Surfaris - Wipe Out
Youtube p13yZAjhU0M
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm driven to tears. This is the canary in a coalmine that will make us rehumanize ourselves.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Must have been taco night.
 
fark account name
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Police find 3000 rolls of toilet paper in stolen SUV.  Chief Wiggums reported that the 1000 rolls seized was the largest haul in state history.  The 192 rolls are being stored as evidence.
 
