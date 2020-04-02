 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   'Tampa woman self-isolating with rescue ducks' with bonus rescue duck in a duck wheelchair   (wfla.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I guess that's OK.  But always keep this rule in mind.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
tedhicksfilmetc.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh!  DUCKS!
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Life is like a hurricane here in Duck - burg "
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I can't see ducks as other than park animals or in a plate. I CAN see that she genuinely cares about them.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sure, keep a fowl rapist in your house.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Incredible that this courage duck is in a wheelchair
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What the duck?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Courageous
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Weird Al Yankovic - I want a new duck
Youtube eOL2q8leiLw
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Courageous


Anything's a duck if you're brave enough.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Too Old To Be A Duckling" from John Mulaney's The Comeback Kid
Youtube NlSpQzJOzYw
 
