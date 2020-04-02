 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   Fortune cookie company donates 50,000 cookies to first responders. What fortunes would you put inside? Subby's are 'He who wears mask, coughs last' and 'A ventilator is in your future'   (kron4.com) divider line
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Your lucky number: 2 million.
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You will come into an unexpected inheritance
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"May you live in interesting times ".
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Epstein didn't kill himself.

Congratulations you now have coronavirus!

I'm still trapped in a fortune cookie factory, you heartless bastard.


\ in bed.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
don't worry about paying off Med school
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fortune cookies donated to the Sheriff's office:

"Go kill another dog"

"Bang someone other than your wife"

"Steal drugs and cash from that junkie"

"She's just a hooker"

"Showed up drunk from last night?  Take a nap behind that dumpster"

"That wasn't a blank"

"Child support order in your favor, graft $300"
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pump up the volume, pump up the volume, dance dance.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"help I'm trapped in a vaccine research center"
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Factory workers do not have time to wash their hands after using the bathroom."
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Confucius says "Stopping eating bats and pangolins, you idiots"
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Confucius said: Wash your farking hands.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fortune Cookie with no fortune; written by master who does not exist
Youtube nCHsCdeuUJ8
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Me Chinese
Me play joke
Me send virus
Now drink that coke
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sincerely,

Donald J Trump
PS #1 on Facebook
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Egg roll was poisoned. Next time, eat cookie first."
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Your lucky number: 100,000.
Your unlucky number: 2,200,000.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Since going on a ventilator means your odds of surviving aren't great, that isn't funny.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The antidote to the Covid virus is in Castle Arrrrrrg.
 
