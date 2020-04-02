 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   104-year-old WWII veteran beats COVID-19, says he's "Good for a few more"   (koin.com) divider line
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who wants to live to be 105?

That guy.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for a few more?  What...pandemics?
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Damn, dude survived the Spanish flu, WWII, and now this.  That's one tough cookie.  Hang in there old man.
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, with how well this response is going, he may just get his wish.
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This gives me hope for my mom. 76 (77 in July) & has been in ICU since last Thursday.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

suebhoney: This gives me hope for my mom. 76 (77 in July) & has been in ICU since last Thursday.


Here's some wishes for a complete and quick recovery.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Good for a few more?  What...pandemics?


washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, I guess there's hope after all
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

suebhoney: This gives me hope for my mom. 76 (77 in July) & has been in ICU since last Thursday.


I hope she makes a full recovery!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Second one in my neck of the woods here in Oregon.

https://nypost.com/2020/03/31/oregon-​v​eteran-95-beats-coronavirus-i-survived​-guam-i-can-get-through-this-bulls-t/

Based on my data set, if you are a WWII veteran named Bill living in the Willamette Valley, you are invincible.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Welp, now we know why hitler lost.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Give that man a Corona! Or, maybe a second one?
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SBinRR: suebhoney: This gives me hope for my mom. 76 (77 in July) & has been in ICU since last Thursday.

Here's some wishes for a complete and quick recovery.
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: suebhoney: This gives me hope for my mom. 76 (77 in July) & has been in ICU since last Thursday.

I hope she makes a full recovery!
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Since he's alive, and it couldn't have to do with qualities beyond his control, the only conclusion to take is everyone dying of COVID are weak, lazy, and suicidal.

/It's nice he didn't die, but when did fortunate become heroic?
 
