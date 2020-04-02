 Skip to content
(New Zealand Herald)   The UK's shipment of coronavirus testing kids has been delayed because...wait for it...they've been contaminated with coronavirus. Those responsible have been sacked, etc
25
•       •       •

felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You'd think that's a task they'd assign to adults.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Michael Jackson would have hoarded all of them.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time they got to work, if you aren't going to school--get a job, that is what my Dad always says.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smaller fingers are better at handling the swabs
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: About time they got to work, if you aren't going to school--get a job, that is what my Dad always says.


I dunno about that. I mean, kids are little germ factories, so wouldn't they just contaminate the tests trying to test them?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I told them 100 times don't order from TrumpLabCo.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Sorelian's Ghost: About time they got to work, if you aren't going to school--get a job, that is what my Dad always says.

I dunno about that. I mean, kids are little germ factories, so wouldn't they just contaminate the tests trying to test them?


That is why they sent them to the mines!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
wont someone please think of the kids?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Johnson said it's proof that they work and approved the shipment. Then he mussed his hair and told a racist joke. The empire is back, baby.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Smaller fingers are better at handling the swabs


Just imagine how huge your sample would look in their tiny hands?

This headline didn't kill itself, it was definitely murder.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sees what you did there subby,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Please Sir, may I have another swab?"

Fark user imageView Full Size


/this will make no sense when mods fix headline
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A Møøse once gave my sister Coronavirus...
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: OdradekRex: Smaller fingers are better at handling the swabs

Just imagine how huge your sample would look in their tiny hands?

This headline didn't kill itself, it was definitely murder.


Username correlates strongly with comment...
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: I told them 100 times don't order from TrumpLabCo.


Most likely CCP Corona Tests ordered from Alibaba...
 
soopey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What a testing kid may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: isamudyson: Sorelian's Ghost: About time they got to work, if you aren't going to school--get a job, that is what my Dad always says.

I dunno about that. I mean, kids are little germ factories, so wouldn't they just contaminate the tests trying to test them?

That is why they sent them to the mines Wheel of Pain!


Fark user imageView Full Size


FTFY
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

soopey: What a testing kid may look like:

[Fark user image image 717x460]


Or, it could be Kid testes but the Testicle Festival was canceled...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
Must... not... facepalm...

/Also, Picard really needs to start some personal grooming while self-quarantining
 
70Ford
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fortunately, llamas aren't carriers.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: LowbrowDeluxe: OdradekRex: Smaller fingers are better at handling the swabs

Just imagine how huge your sample would look in their tiny hands?

This headline didn't kill itself, it was definitely murder.

Username correlates strongly with comment...


creativereview.imgix.netView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 minute ago  
meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
