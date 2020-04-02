 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Nova Scotia grocery store receives anonymous cash donation from the community to help staff through the crisis, staff decides to pay it forward and use the money to buy groceries for senior citizens   (cbc.ca) divider line
15
    More: Hero, Monday, Comment, English-language films, Envelope, sealedenvelopes, Pay It Forward, Hypermarket, Thought  
•       •       •

246 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 9:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they washed their hands after touching that cash. Yuck.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But dude (or dudette), that's CANADA!!!!

That will never work elsewhere.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is nice to see some of the truly incredible good deeds that have been done in this time of crisis..
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 'Murica the manager would pocket the money and buy out the entire inventory of toilet paper.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the most Canadian story that ever Canadianed. If it had a moose and a mounty and hockey, that would have sealed it.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ansius: This is the most Canadian story that ever Canadianed. If it had a moose and a mounty and hockey, that would have sealed it.


Mountie.

"mounty" is something the local rugby team does with your wife after you leave for work.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Maritimers are good people.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Maritimers are good people.


If there's one thing Maritimers know, it's transfer payments.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I totally get this. People from there helped me after Hurricane Katrina.

Most interesting, intelligent, well rounded and friendly people.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

aremmes: In 'Murica the manager would pocket the money and buy out the entire inventory of toilet paper.


Well can you blame them for buying the TP. It's not like supply has decreased but every idiot is buying every roll they can whenever they find it simply because every other idiot is doing the same thing

I know people with closets full of it and are still buying it up because people are stupid
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They obviously dont understand how capitalism works. When you are handed money intended to help your employees and help keep your corporation in business, you use that money to go on corporate retreats in the Bahamas, remodel the executive washrooms, and give the CEO yet another bonus.
These people dont deserve to be in business, and I hope they fail.
But not before the CEO sells off all his stock before it tanks and gets his bankruptcy bonus.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tina Turner regrets singing that song about not needing another hero.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Beauty move there boys, lucky to Yas

Superstore should do the right thing and donate 10x the donation and buy groceries with that too
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: aremmes: In 'Murica the manager would pocket the money and buy out the entire inventory of toilet paper.

Well can you blame them for buying the TP. It's not like supply has decreased but every idiot is buying every roll they can whenever they find it simply because every other idiot is doing the same thing

I know people with closets full of it and are still buying it up because people are stupid


Sadly this.
If people would just buy what they need, everyone would have enough. But people are even forced to horde just so they will have enough now. I had 9 rolls, enough to last for several weeks. I had to buy another pack (and got the last one) just to make sure I will have some when they run out because I dont see available supplies being readily available any time soon. I hate to contribute to the problem, even slightly, but it was the good Charmin kind, and I have a discerning sphincter.

But at least I'm trying to just get a reasonable amount (considering). I'm not out buying three 48 packs. I did buy two individual paper towel rolls instead of the 8 pack, which I left for people who are totally out.
Though if I do see some of the last TP again while shopping I'll snag it for the cart to carry around until I see someone (like a mom with 3 kids or something) who needs it more than a well off looking Karen.
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
MUST YOU BE BETTER THAN US AT EVERYTHING CANADA???
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.