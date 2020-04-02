 Skip to content
(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   EMT has car crash come to him. With 'I really shouldn't have walked out the front door' video   (myfox8.com) divider line
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's a better man than me. I'd be going back inside for a shower and change of underwear.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess maybe i'm too used to being around cars going sideways at inopportune moments. I did not find that terrifying.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rad drift, broseph!
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You know the work from home restrictions are strict when they even apply to EMT personnel.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: I guess maybe i'm too used to being around cars going sideways at inopportune moments. I did not find that terrifying.


Apparently neither did he, after seeing that crazy driver do whatever the hell he/she was doing with their car, he walked calmly to his car!
 
saddestmanonearth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mollari: He's a better man than me. I'd be going back inside for a shower and change of underwear.


I'd head to the store and play my hunch.

Driver identification
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is that an electric vehicle? If so, it's the best Electric Slide I've ever seen!
 
p51d007
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Beep beep beep...Rescue 3, please respond to an auto accident with injuries.  Location will
be (hey, are you sure this is right?  oh?  ok)  10 feet outside your front door.  Respond code 3.
 
