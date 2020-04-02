 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   "We don't have to have toilet paper labeled in English," Miller laughed. "We know how to use it"   (kxan.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hold stick near centre of its length. Moisten pointed end in mouth. Insert in tooth space, blunt end next to gum. Use gentle in-out motion.

...No, hold on, I'm thinking of something else.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OMG this is such crap logic. TP doesn't come with instructions in English. The printed text tells you the weight and density of the product so you can compare the pricing of different products. Mexico uses the metric system (like most of the civilized world) so it's hard to evaluate the difference to American products.

I think it would be fine just to slap a sticker on a package that gives a unit weight in ounces and a point of origin. My Yemeni grocery store does that (also ingredients but that is sort of pointless for toilet paper...) and it's easy to figure out the cost per unit and what you are buying.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Caveat emptor comes to Texas
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Hold stick near centre of its length. Moisten pointed end in mouth. Insert in tooth space, blunt end next to gum. Use gentle in-out motion.

...No, hold on, I'm thinking of something else.

...No, hold on, I'm thinking of something else.


Sure thing Wonko.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thedad.comView Full Size
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ginandbacon: OMG this is such crap logic. TP doesn't come with instructions in English. The printed text tells you the weight and density of the product so you can compare the pricing of different products. Mexico uses the metric system (like most of the civilized world) so it's hard to evaluate the difference to American products.

I think it would be fine just to slap a sticker on a package that gives a unit weight in ounces and a point of origin. My Yemeni grocery store does that (also ingredients but that is sort of pointless for toilet paper...) and it's easy to figure out the cost per unit and what you are buying.


when mexico sends their toilet paper here they are sending their best, most softest toilet paper. they are sending their 1 ply, and really rough 2 ply. and some i suppose nice paper as well. this is why we need to build the wall.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: ginandbacon: OMG this is such crap logic. TP doesn't come with instructions in English. The printed text tells you the weight and density of the product so you can compare the pricing of different products. Mexico uses the metric system (like most of the civilized world) so it's hard to evaluate the difference to American products.

I think it would be fine just to slap a sticker on a package that gives a unit weight in ounces and a point of origin. My Yemeni grocery store does that (also ingredients but that is sort of pointless for toilet paper...) and it's easy to figure out the cost per unit and what you are buying.

when mexico sends their toilet paper here they are sending their best, most softest toilet paper. they are sending their 1 ply, and really rough 2 ply. and some i suppose nice paper as well. this is why we need to build the wall.


Oy dios mio!
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: ginandbacon: OMG this is such crap logic. TP doesn't come with instructions in English. The printed text tells you the weight and density of the product so you can compare the pricing of different products. Mexico uses the metric system (like most of the civilized world) so it's hard to evaluate the difference to American products.

I think it would be fine just to slap a sticker on a package that gives a unit weight in ounces and a point of origin. My Yemeni grocery store does that (also ingredients but that is sort of pointless for toilet paper...) and it's easy to figure out the cost per unit and what you are buying.

when mexico sends their toilet paper here they are sending their best, most softest toilet paper. they are sending their 1 ply, and really rough 2 ply. and some i suppose nice paper as well. this is why we need to build the wall.


Hey, if you run out of the nice 2 ply and need to wipe your ass, that rough 1 ply doesn't seem so bad.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the bidet-enthusiasts I've heard of would like to enthusiastically promote the ownership and use of bidets.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's no toilet paper shortage if you know what the fark you're doing. If you paid attention when your stores stock you would have no problem. I can walk two block to Walgreen's and grab two 12 packs of Scotts for $7.99 right now, since they stock up every Thursday.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ginandbacon: OMG this is such crap logic. TP doesn't come with instructions in English. The printed text tells you the weight and density of the product so you can compare the pricing of different products. Mexico uses the metric system (like most of the civilized world) so it's hard to evaluate the difference to American products.

I think it would be fine just to slap a sticker on a package that gives a unit weight in ounces and a point of origin. My Yemeni grocery store does that (also ingredients but that is sort of pointless for toilet paper...) and it's easy to figure out the cost per unit and what you are buying.


There's no weight on a toilet paper roll. There's dimensions, length by width, but they are already both in imperial and metric on product sold in the United States.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah ! What could go wrong?

Labels?  We don't need no stinkin' Labels!!


Fark user imageView Full Size



Ahora con trozos de habanero genuinos !
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toilet paper shortages shouldn't be a thing.  You should be using the same amount of toilet paper working from home as you do working from work.

The one product that should be running out, and I only mention this because I just bought some, is lube, rather you and your partner use it together, or you use it on your favorite toy during extra special alone time that you are probably having a whole lot of right now.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ginandbacon: I think it would be fine just to slap a sticker on a package that gives a unit weight in ounces and a point of origin. My Yemeni grocery store does that (also ingredients but that is sort of pointless for toilet paper...) and it's easy to figure out the cost per unit and what you are buying.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I think most people can figure out what they are buying without a label.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flour tortillas?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Toilet paper shortages shouldn't be a thing.  You should be using the same amount of toilet paper working from home as you do working from work.

The one product that should be running out, and I only mention this because I just bought some, is lube, rather you and your partner use it together, or you use it on your favorite toy during extra special alone time that you are probably having a whole lot of right now.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Way ahead of you
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of instructions, one would think that people would know not to eat an MRE heater, as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are they going to get the tp over trump's folly?
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Flour tortillas?


Fark user imageView Full Size

You add the refried beans yourself..
 
dragonchild
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ginandbacon: My Yemeni grocery store does that (also ingredients but that is sort of pointless for toilet paper...)

I really really really wish I agree with you but there's a Rule 34 for corporations:  If a regulation doesn't exist, a corporation WILL fark the hole.

Those "burdensome regulations" are so burdensome because literally every damn regulation was written after someone did it.  If there's a law in the books that says you can't have open flames in a gorram fireworks factory, you can bet your chafed ass someone was stupid enough to do just that.

I would totally not put it past a manufacturer to get creative with something even as simple as TP.
 
flondrix
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ginandbacon: OMG this is such crap logic. TP doesn't come with instructions in English. The printed text tells you the weight and density of the product so you can compare the pricing of different products. Mexico uses the metric system (like most of the civilized world) so it's hard to evaluate the difference to American products.


Americans would need an adapter in order to use metric sized toilet paper.
 
flondrix
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ginandbacon: I think it would be fine just to slap a sticker on a package that gives a unit weight in ounces and a point of origin. My Yemeni grocery store does that (also ingredients but that is sort of pointless for toilet paper...) and it's easy to figure out the cost per unit and what you are buying.


Some Asian markets around here put stickers on food products with the legally required nutrition information in English.

I have trouble believing that there are 1,074g of sugars in a serving of noodles, though.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
THIS END UP
UP THIS END
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: ginandbacon: I think it would be fine just to slap a sticker on a package that gives a unit weight in ounces and a point of origin. My Yemeni grocery store does that (also ingredients but that is sort of pointless for toilet paper...) and it's easy to figure out the cost per unit and what you are buying.

[Fark user image 500x500]

I think most people can figure out what they are buying without a label.

[Fark user image 500x500]

I think most people can figure out what they are buying without a label.


How many feet are in that roll? How many ply? I don't even know what brand it is.
It's round and white, though, I'll give you that.
 
