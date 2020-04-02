 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 4 KC)   HOA realizes it's not CDC, backs down on demanding members reveal COVID status   (fox4kc.com) divider line
40
    More: Asinine, Kansas, Johnson County, Kansas, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, Public relations, FirstService Residential Missouri, Property owners, Property, Kansas City Metropolitan Area  
•       •       •

1470 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 10:56 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HOA trifecta in play?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Merltech: HOA trifecta in play?


HOAs never stop at just 3.  They're a bottomless well of human stupidity.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone whose local condominium management company was bought out by FirstService let me say unequivocally that FirstService is not good at what they do.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you don't need to mail deposit fecal samples on the HOA president's doorstep?
 
Alex_Lee [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOA's are evil. I wouldn't even look at property that has one.
 
snowjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, are there now enough tests available that US citizens can actually find out what their COVID-19 status is, if they're not already showing symptoms? News to me.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Federal laws regarding disclosure of medical information are very strict, and include penalties like large fines and even prison time.   Most states also have their own medical confidentiality laws.    These morans are setting themselves up to being bankrupted in court.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: As someone whose local condominium management company was bought out by FirstService let me say unequivocally that FirstService is not good at what they do.


Oh, they are. Providing the absolute minimum required service for the lowest cost.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, when are we going to outlaw these jackboots?
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, HIPPA? I have some cash I'd like to collect.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Merltech: HOA trifecta in play?

HOAs never stop at just 3.  They're a bottomless well of human stupidity.


You're being kind.  It's very likely that these HOA types are immensely stupid, but that's not what makes them so vile.   Combine neutron star levels of dense with a black heart and you've got your average HOA control freak.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile our HOA (in cooperation with the neighborhood over) are organizing sno-cone trucks, food delivery deals, and a Teddy Bear Hunt (bears in the windows of houses) for the kids and residents.

But every single HOA is 100% evil, per Fark.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And pieces of flair. They need to wear pieces of flair.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My HOA just used coronavirus to announce that they'd be even less responsive to maintenance requests than usual.

That said, HOAs are a necessary evil for condo complexes, so can't complain too much.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My building put up a sign on the door asking people to anonymously pin a note to the bulletin board if they have it. It was a reasonably well written request, something like 'we are cleaning handles and touch points more but it would be great if you have it to let us know so we can clean even more.'

I'm far from outraged
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But... but... they need to know who tests positive so they can drive those people from their midst!
PROPERTY VALUES!!!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowjack: Oh, are there now enough tests available that US citizens can actually find out what their COVID-19 status is, if they're not already showing symptoms? News to me.


I wish I could inform my HOA of my COVID status.

/ not in an HOA
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: Meanwhile our HOA (in cooperation with the neighborhood over) are organizing sno-cone trucks, food delivery deals, and a Teddy Bear Hunt (bears in the windows of houses) for the kids and residents.

But every single HOA is 100% evil, per Fark.


EVERY SINGLE ONE! That one is just luring you in with nice things....then BAM! You are being sold into slavery!
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: My HOA just used coronavirus to announce that they'd be even less responsive to maintenance requests than usual.

That said, HOAs are a necessary evil for condo complexes, so can't complain too much.


Condos? I can't complain. You have clear cut commons are that have to be taken care of somehow. Houses in an HOA that's not a gated community? fark off, you live in a town, that's their responsibility. Just because you found a way to segregate yourself and keep THOSE people from using, say a park, in your area doesn't change what you live in.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alex_Lee: HOA's are evil. I wouldn't even look at property that has one.


When I bought my house that was literally the only thing I knew I wanted when I met my buyer's agent for the first time. Absolutely won't even consider a place with a HOA; don't even show me a listing with it.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fissile: Marcus Aurelius: Merltech: HOA trifecta in play?

HOAs never stop at just 3.  They're a bottomless well of human stupidity.

You're being kind.  It's very likely that these HOA types are immensely stupid, but that's not what makes them so vile.   Combine neutron star levels of dense with a black heart and you've got your average HOA control freak.


They are usually run by busy-bodies with no jobs and way too much free time on their hands who want nothing more than absolute control over their little fiefdom.  All they do is sit around and think of new ways to control your life as much as they possibly can.
 
snowjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alex_Lee: HOA's are evil. I wouldn't even look at property that has one.


Case in point - HOA threatens a nurse with $1000 in fines for parking a quarantine RV in her driveway:
https://www.newsweek.com/hoa-threaten​s​-nurse-1000-fines-parking-quarantine-r​v-her-driveway-1495630
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: .

Oh, they are. Providing the absolute minimum required service for the lowest cost.


The bad thing is, a lot companies feel they they have a product that people want. But ignore that what people want and what they actually get isn't matching.  For example cells phone service in their TOS say they don't guarantee you'll be able to use the service. Who actually wants that? I know most people shrug this off. But it is a serious question. Why is it legal to sell a product that you say up front is something no one would ACTUALLY want. And fine, no one is force to buy it. But, these companies make you agree to a years long agreement. On something they say they can't guarantee will even work. I think we should at least say we have two months to cancel, if it in fact won't/can't/doesn't work. That would be reasonable.  My point is, we should not be okay with a 'freedom' that would let us 'choose' something  no one would actually want.  And, don't give me jazz about it being subjective. People want tattoos others don't; but no one wants nothing. And nothing is what is sold to us, as fully said in contacts we sign with these scumbags
FML.
/Thanks
//Sorry for the rant
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: So, you don't need to mail deposit fecal samples on the HOA president's doorstep?


They should be only delivered if flaming and on their doorstep.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: OkieDookie: So, you don't need to mail deposit fecal samples on the HOA president's doorstep?

They should be only delivered if flaming and on their doorstep.


So eat ghost chilies first?
 
JNowe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: So, you don't need to mail deposit fecal samples on the HOA president's doorstep?


You don't need to, but it's just good policy.
 
Fissile
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Prosecutor in Jersey just told the cops to knock it off.   These HOA farkwits are in for a rude awakening as regards the law.

https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2020/0​4​/cops-cant-require-residents-with-coro​navirus-to-post-signs-on-homes-so-knoc​k-it-off-nj-prosecutor-says.html
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I clicked on the link and saw that included a little stat inset on current covid numbers. The numbers for Kansas and Missouri look correct, but they are reporting total U.S. deaths as of 3pm yesterday as 2,860 when it was in fact nearly twice that amount. FOX News?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's part of the new Covid playbook, "labor laws what are those?"  Civil rights? what are those? I've heard so much shiat of what companies and others are pulling these days to push their own  agenda  it's  pretty farking heartless.
 
Alex_Lee [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Alex_Lee: HOA's are evil. I wouldn't even look at property that has one.

When I bought my house that was literally the only thing I knew I wanted when I met my buyer's agent for the first time. Absolutely won't even consider a place with a HOA; don't even show me a listing with it.


That's smart. You definitely have to set boundaries with real estate agents (all big ticket sales people), and never, ever tell them how much you're actually willing to spend.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Meanwhile our HOA (in cooperation with the neighborhood over) are organizing sno-cone trucks, food delivery deals, and a Teddy Bear Hunt (bears in the windows of houses) for the kids and residents.

But every single HOA is 100% evil, per Fark.


Most of those people do not live, and never have, in an HOA. They just read stories about them.

/in an HOA
//keep yer shiat picked up!
///I shouldn't have to tell you, so someone else does
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I always love the HOA threads. There will be 2,475 horror stories of HOAs abusing their authority and putting people through hell over petty shiat and there will always be 2-3 people with the my HOA is a bunch of unicorns that shiat rainbows why all the hate?

For most of us that have had the unfortunate experience of living with an HOA that was run by overbearing, petty, racist/bigoted, self important control freaks whom have to end every farking sentence that comes out of their pie holes in;  but it might effect my property values!, there will never be a time where we trust a group of bored power hungry assholes to have power over our property rights.

Just because you got lucky and have an HOA that is not run by a descendent colony of Nazi sympathizers does not mean most HOAs are not a farking plague on human existence.
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Come on, when are we going to outlaw these jackboots?


One of the many changes that need to occur in this country once the present danger has passed.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jayphat: El_Dan: My HOA just used coronavirus to announce that they'd be even less responsive to maintenance requests than usual.

That said, HOAs are a necessary evil for condo complexes, so can't complain too much.

Condos? I can't complain. You have clear cut commons are that have to be taken care of somehow. Houses in an HOA that's not a gated community? fark off, you live in a town, that's their responsibility. Just because you found a way to segregate yourself and keep THOSE people from using, say a park, in your area doesn't change what you live in.


No segregation necessary: I live in a fast growing area, and 90% of town is in an HOA simply because the city made it near impossible for developers to get building permits unless they can offload the responsibility for 'public' green maintenance and show clearing and such to an HOA rather than have the city itself take on the responsibility for those things.

Rinse & repeat for decades, and now and it's pretty much impossible to buy anything that's larger than 800 square feet or newer than 1940 that is NOT part of an HOA.

/Our HOA dues are $120/year, mostly to pay for periodically clearing the snow of the neighborhood roads. The HOA rules are a page and a half and mostly prohibit strip mining or running unlicensed dog sanctuaries. Other HOAs have an 80 page rule book that the nazis would be proud of. In other words: YMMV.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: .

Oh, they are. Providing the absolute minimum required service for the lowest cost.

The bad thing is, a lot companies feel they they have a product that people want. But ignore that what people want and what they actually get isn't matching.  For example cells phone service in their TOS say they don't guarantee you'll be able to use the service. Who actually wants that? I know most people shrug this off. But it is a serious question. Why is it legal to sell a product that you say up front is something no one would ACTUALLY want. And fine, no one is force to buy it. But, these companies make you agree to a years long agreement. On something they say they can't guarantee will even work. I think we should at least say we have two months to cancel, if it in fact won't/can't/doesn't work. That would be reasonable.  My point is, we should not be okay with a 'freedom' that would let us 'choose' something  no one would actually want.  And, don't give me jazz about it being subjective. People want tattoos others don't; but no one wants nothing. And nothing is what is sold to us, as fully said in contacts we sign with these scumbags
FML.
/Thanks
//Sorry for the rant


I work for AT&T there is no contract. The phone has a 30 month installment plan you can pay it off at any time. New devices can be returned within 14 days with a 55$ restocking fee.
Youre welcome
 
snowjack [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Meanwhile our HOA (in cooperation with the neighborhood over) are organizing sno-cone trucks, food delivery deals, and a Teddy Bear Hunt (bears in the windows of houses) for the kids and residents.

But every single HOA is 100% evil, per Fark.


Maybe you beat the odds, I dunno. But check the sno cones first, to be sure there's no poison.
 
KrustyKitten
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My company notified everyone that they are required to notify a manager  or hr if they have positive diagnosis. A good portion of employees never come into physical contact with the public (for work) and work from home.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My HOA pisses me off.

It's too early in the morning to go off on a long rant about how I hate my HOA and my next door neighbor.

So after I typed all that crap I just deleted it.  Really, I read it and it just came off as petty and angry - which is of course because it was petty and angry.,


I really do wish the neighbors would stop spreading the virus though.  Some of them are acting like there's no threat at all.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Share my private medical data with the local feudal land-owners? HIPPA, please...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: So, you don't need to mail deposit fecal samples on the HOA president's doorstep?


1. Fark handle checks out
2. No, you have to hand-deliver them.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.