'Jackson County to allow Bass Pro to remain open, but only to sell firearms and ammo'
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Selling guns to people who are all wearing latex gloves.
And masks.

Murikka
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see gun stores listed here:

https://www.jacksongov.org/Faq.aspx?Q​I​D=373
What are Essential Businesses & Operations?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Says the person who lived for years in the only state that has *NEVER* required a permit to carry a gun in public.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You can get astronaut ice cream there in the camping section.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well... Not anymore I guess
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
what a bass pro might look like

ultimateclassicrock.comView Full Size
 
GoosePumpz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At this point I'd rather be able to buy some fishing equipment because that's at least something you can do outside, and more than 6' away from anyone else. Plus, I really just want to go fishing.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Blue Blew laws?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wouldn't try holding up a gun store subby.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Kinda stupid because most of the floor space of the Bass Pro shops I've been in are devoted to clothing and footwear.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All that ammo will come in handy after a long day of masturbating and drinking and praying to sweet jesus to make those farking kids shut up for just five minutes fark I cant believe my wife is a nurse and im stuck here in this farking trailer and I hope she doesn't bring that shiat home with her fark I wish I was back at my welding job will you kids just shut the fark up for five minutes shiat where did I put those bullets??
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Deep Contact:

I'm sure guys with special ops training can take one out if geared up properly.

Just make sure that they out man the employees, most customers will be easy
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

What does he look like shopping?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I saw this in my head...

roverpass.comView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sure. I got the 45 for my conceal carry, the shotgun for home defense, and the rifle for coyotes.

But none of those are gonna be any good when them city folk come for our toilet paper.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is my county. I'm glad you all get to witness the stupidity that I live with everyday. God, guns and country. In that order.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Have to get in the spring 2020 camouflage line.
 
youncasqua
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

We know who didn't bother to read the article.

Missouri law forbids restrictions on gun sales during emergencies.

Jacomo's compromise here is pretty reasonable, because they don't want to give Bass Pro a competitive advantage, and they don't want people undermining the stay-at-home rule by congregating at Bass Pro.
 
hej
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

"Essential business" is every business that 1) isn't a restaurant, and 2) says they're essential.  And we're probably even a bit wishy washy on #1.
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unfortunately, Missouri passed a state law a few years back to keep the gubbmint from banning gun sales under the pretense of "an emergency".
 
youncasqua
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Kinda stupid because most of the floor space of the Bass Pro shops I've been in are devoted to clothing and footwear.


Clothing and footwear retailers aren't listed on Jacomo's essential businesses list you linked to. There's no reason Bass Pro should be allowed to stay open to sell clothing and footwear.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CSB time: The first concert I ever saw live was The Who when I was 8. I used to love watching a VHS recording of their sometime-in-the-80s Tommy performance in LA, so my dad took me to see them when they came through the Chicago area. My dad got me a Who hat at the venue, and I ended up getting Roger Daltry's autograph at the show. Still have it, it says "Happy 8th birthday. Be lucky. -Roger"
 
Kairam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marcos P: You can get astronaut ice cream there in the camping section.


Seriously, the camping foods' shelf stable stuff seems appropriate right about now.

Also, I can recall in CA, there have been gun stores arguing against closing, with of all things gun control advocates' help. Seems like people realize that keeping stuff flowing thru NICS checks and dealer records is better than creating a new black market and one step closer to ensuring gunowners are being safe-ish.

/Not going to encourage spreading anything, stay home if you're wise
//When was the last time someone wiped off a gun or box of ammo with lysol or windex?
///Already caught it and recovered but don't wanna infect anyone else if I'm carrying it
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Eh, I don't see a problem here. Imagine if we told newspapers they had to close their doors. 

B-b-b-but muh rights.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Point of order

PA and DE have been "open carry" states for as long as I can remember.  PA restricts open carry to permit holders during a declared state of emergency in a city of the first class.  The only one in the state being Philadelphia.

I thought it was funny that a DE state senator, Bryan Townsend, who has made gun control and the "Mom's Demand Action" program the cornerstone of his re election campaign was caught buying a new 9MM Beretta at the Cabela's in the Christiana Mall a week before DE shut the gun stores down due to COVID.

He denied it at first, and has since reversed himself calling himself a "responsible gun owner".  Guess having Senator in front of your name makes you more responsible than the average manure truck driver.

DE and PA also re opened the gun stores in their states.  People who wouldn't normally buy a gun go out an panic buy.  People panic buy even more when they think a shutdown is coming.

Most of those people will NOT go out and panic buy, if the perception is they can still go to the store and buy a gun.  These are the people you really don't want buying a gun in panic mode anyway.  They don't know shiet about guns and will probably blow their own damn foot off sooner or later.

I don't panic buy.  I buy after the panic.  So I've got all the firearms (and training to go with it) that comes with 20 years of genuinely responsible gun ownership.

It's the same way I feel about them closing the liquor stores.  Essential?  NO.  Until you consider all the drunks that are going to go into withdraw and flood the ER's while we're trying to treat pandemic patients.  So yeah, it is kinda essential....
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kairam: Seriously, the camping foods' shelf stable stuff seems appropriate right about now.


Works in a pinch, but that stuff is usually pretty expensive. Much wiser investment would be a food dehydrator and supplies for canning.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cool...

CSB My first real concert was also The Who, at Shea Stadium in 1982.
I had that VHS (still do) of Tommy in the late 80's. But sad to see Pete just strumming on an acoustic guitar...and some studio guy playing electric. But man, Steve Winwood killed it in "Eyesight to the blind".
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Even in a pandemic, the two sides fiercely defend their core positions...

Right - Don't block gun sales!
Left - Don't block abortions!

Although so far the courts have I believe unanimously agreed with the left and overturned any Governors who have said abortions are "elective" and should be shut down for now, I'm not sure that anyone has challenged the issue of this article.
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It seems dumb - but I see the wisdom of not riling up some of society's most unstable members in the middle of a pandemic. The last thing we need is for these paranoids to decide we're "taking their guns" with all the rest of this shiat going on.
Let 'em crowd into their gun stores after waiting in a crowded line for hours - Darwin smiles.
 
zang
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Just for a second, picture those not as dwellings, but as discarded landing craft for the galaxy's trashiest alien race.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

They were the first show I ever went to "by myself" I was 15-16 at the time... 1981 or 1982 at the Houston Astrodome. Steele Breeze and Billy Squier were opening acts. General Admission ticket got you a chance a place on the floor. I got there 4 hours early, waited in line and managed to get a spot about 15 feet from the stage right in front of his speaker cabinets.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, like anyplacehas any ammo left. Good luck.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zang: Just for a second, picture those not as dwellings, but as discarded landing craft for the galaxy's trashiest alien race.


hey that could be the plot for MIB 4!
 
KeithLM
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ever notice that in red states they will say that local laws should trump state laws until it's about guns, health care, or religion?
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Just like Sally Simpson
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unfortunately? I think that law was awesome along with the other first time gun buyers all over the country. Get with the times.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Wouldn't try holding up a gun store subby.


Maybe your local Mom and Pop gun store run by Herman, but I doubt a Bass Pro associate is packing heat.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Maybe not, but customers sure are.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WHY WERE YOU TAKING PICTURES OF MY HOUSE?!?!?!?!?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KeithLM: Ever notice that in red states they will say that local laws should trump state laws until it's about guns, health care, or religion?


And LGBTQ rights.
 
Kairam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

True, though I'm not sure everyone has the attention span for it. We still have people acting like a freezer will go at any minute. It's not a hurricane, folks, it's bad infectious air that everyone's breathing. Power still works >_<
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

It really was a great list of performers in that show.
 
Kairam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Some stores require them to surrender temporarily upon entry. The two I've been to in ME and MA do, though YMMV.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
so many Americans may be my fellow citizens and they are not my people
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The only Bass Pro I've been to is in Auburn, NY to buy beer coolies for a Syracuse U. tailgate and to watch the big fishies eat little fishies so I didn't see anyone packing.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
no better time to get to kill someone than during a pandemic.
gets lost in the shuffle.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ah. The only one I go to is in Northwest Indiana. (Bass) Pro Tip: Only go to their stores in red states :3
 
Befuddled
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Speaking of ammo, I am beginning to worry that I don't have enough to ward off the COVID-19. Do I need to intermingle my stockpiled toilet paper with my ammo to make it more effective? Is it good enough to just have the ammo or do I need to carry some with me when I go out? If I carry some with me, should I leave it in the box or carry it loose in my pockets so it'll jingle a bit as I walk so the coronavirus will know it's there? Should I make a mask with TP and ammo sown into it to really show the coronavirus that I mean business?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nor a permit for concealed.
A polite state
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

strapp3r: so many Americans may be my fellow citizens and they are not my people


It doesn't work like that.
 
