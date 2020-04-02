 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Australians design AI to fight coronavirus, relentlessly hunt down Sheila Connor   (abc.net.au) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Cancer, Diagnosis, Cancer staging, Professor, Better, Metastasis, Artificial intelligence, Emphysema  
•       •       •

107 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 10:48 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'll be outback!

//best Arnold voice
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sheila?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
yeah, that's gonna be real handy in the US when everyone goes in for their regularly-scheduled CT lung scan.   What's the co-pay on one of those?
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Sheila Conner"; that right there is funny.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DOCTORD000M: "Sheila Conner"; that right there is funny.


I do not get it.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Science has been reduced to generating with Monte Carlo of " data" that nobody understands and then "analyzing" the said "data" with "self-learning AI" algorithms that nobody understands.
 
Kuta
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Moniker o' Shame: DOCTORD000M: "Sheila Conner"; that right there is funny.

I do not get it.


Nor I.

Is this some female "Bruce" joke?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.